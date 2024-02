Which just makes the decision to go to Ferrari bizarre, Mercedes nailed the 2014 regulations and then there were some more changes in 2017 or 2018 not as big as 2014 but pretty sizeable if I remember correctly, the last time Ferrari nailed the regulations was the Michael Schumacher era over 20 years ago, I know which horse I’d back in that situation.



Part of the reason that they nailed the regs though in 2014 was because they had more information than anybody else about the engine coming in, thanks to the FIA who they were working closely with. The funny thing about 2014 is that Mercedes were so dominant...and were STILL sandbagging. There's some interesting interviews with Paddy Lowe talking about how Toto would be yelling that they had turned the engine up too much. The concern was not due to reliability, but because they felt that if they looked too good "something would be done about it" by the FIA.