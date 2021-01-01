« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Formula 1 2024 season  (Read 40 times)

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,914
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Formula 1 2024 season
« on: Today at 05:17:32 pm »
Seems a good news bit to start this off with

Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,814
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:22:58 pm »
Guenther Steiner was a character in the paddock no doubt about that, but at the end of the day its a results driven industry and the results havent been there
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,433
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:29:20 pm »
FUCKING HELL!!!! :P

They are going to save money on doors and doorframes in the paddock.

He seemed like a nice guy and a character. But I don't think a change in team principle is going to help their overall situation

Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,433
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:33:27 pm »
Stolen from Martin Brundle on twitter but telling that there is no actual quotes from Steiner himself in that press release
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 