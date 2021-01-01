Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Formula 1 2024 season
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Formula 1 2024 season (Read 40 times)
Trump's tiny tiny hands
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,914
Building steam with a grain of salt
Formula 1 2024 season
«
on:
Today
at 05:17:32 pm »
Seems a good news bit to start this off with
Logged
Graeme
Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,814
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:22:58 pm »
Guenther Steiner was a character in the paddock no doubt about that, but at the end of the day its a results driven industry and the results havent been there
Logged
gazzalfc
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 22,433
Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:29:20 pm »
FUCKING HELL!!!!
They are going to save money on doors and doorframes in the paddock.
He seemed like a nice guy and a character. But I don't think a change in team principle is going to help their overall situation
Logged
gazzalfc
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 22,433
Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Formula 1 2024 season
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:33:27 pm »
Stolen from Martin Brundle on twitter but telling that there is no actual quotes from Steiner himself in that press release
Logged
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Formula 1 2024 season
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.19]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2