I'm a supporter who uses a photo ID smartcard instead of NFC to access Anfield. I've bought a ticket for Arsenal today and was advised entry to The Emirates would only be via NFC. I've brought an Android smartphone with me and have attempted to download the ticket pass through my account but despite having Google Wallet on the phone the option to 'Add To Mobile Wallet' is unfortunately greyed out. I've added a screenshot.



Any ideas how to fix this please?