AFCON 2023

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: AFCON 2023
Yesterday at 10:47:27 pm
They deserved better than this Cape Verde. 😔
TheShanklyGates

Re: AFCON 2023
Yesterday at 10:47:27 pm
Some dreadful pens these ;D
Boaty McBoatface

Re: AFCON 2023
Yesterday at 10:47:42 pm
Keeper saves the third one too!
TheShanklyGates

Re: AFCON 2023
Yesterday at 10:48:38 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:47:42 pm
Keeper saves the third one too!

You'd think they'd start shooting the other way after the first two :lmao
Boaty McBoatface

Re: AFCON 2023
Yesterday at 10:48:56 pm
SA saved as well. Still 1-0.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: AFCON 2023
Yesterday at 10:50:01 pm
Cape Verde finally score! Great pen.
jillcwhomever

Re: AFCON 2023
Yesterday at 10:50:26 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:47:42 pm
Keeper saves the third one too!

Sad for the competition to lose them as they have been a real spark in it.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: AFCON 2023
Yesterday at 10:51:13 pm
South Africa score! 2-1
Boaty McBoatface

Re: AFCON 2023
Yesterday at 10:52:22 pm
Keeper saves again. South Africa through!
TheShanklyGates

Re: AFCON 2023
Yesterday at 10:52:52 pm
:lmao

Awful pens, love it.
Chris~

Re: AFCON 2023
Yesterday at 10:53:40 pm
4 saves and going the right way on the other is some effort
Boaty McBoatface

Re: AFCON 2023
Yesterday at 10:53:49 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:50:26 pm
Sad for the competition to lose them as they have been a real spark in it.
Yeah, I was rooting for them. That late chance in stoppage time was the one that should have put them through.
elsewhere

Re: AFCON 2023
Yesterday at 10:53:56 pm
worst set of penalties but kudos to S. Africa keeper
oojason

Re: AFCON 2023
Yesterday at 10:54:09 pm

Cape Verde vs South Africa - Penalty Shootout : https://dubz.link/v/y099ck or https://streamin.one/v/ce1d045c



Africa Cup of Nations 2023 - Semi-Finals - both matches on Wednesday 7th February:-

Nigeria v South Africa - 5pm kick off. Live in the UK on... BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League.

Ivory Coast v DR Congo - 8pm kick off. Live in the UK on... BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website, Sky Sports Premier League

jillcwhomever

Re: AFCON 2023
Yesterday at 10:54:09 pm
They have done themselves proud Cape Verde, loved the way all the neutrals got behind them.
In the Name of Klopp

Re: AFCON 2023
Yesterday at 10:55:34 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:54:09 pm
They have done themselves proud Cape Verde, loved the way all the neutrals got behind them.

A wonderful edition and passionate fans. I'm going to miss them birds from Cape Verde.
jillcwhomever

Re: AFCON 2023
Yesterday at 10:56:59 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 10:55:34 pm
A wonderful edition and passionate fans. I'm going to miss them birds from Cape Verde.

 :D
afc tukrish

Re: AFCON 2023
Yesterday at 11:09:28 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:30:55 pm
No, we're not interested in you part-timers.  :D

Harsh, but it's WAP, so merited... ;D
newterp

Re: AFCON 2023
Today at 02:50:53 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 11:09:28 pm
Harsh, but it's WAP, so merited... ;D

It's WAP??  :-X :-X :-X :-X
afc tukrish

Re: AFCON 2023
Today at 03:03:29 am
