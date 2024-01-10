Imagine Mbappe and Klopp in full Nike gear, wearing Oakley shades, racing on Peloton. Goldmine.
If Mbappe ends up leaving PSG this season, I'll eat my hat. Whole media circus will end up the same way as last season. Really predictable in my opinion.
I think he will stay at PSG.
Do thrones have keys?
Looking for about £1.2m a week.Yikes
Oh, I have no doubt about that at all.If he had any ambition, he would have moved years ago. He doesn't, so he won't.
People have probably said the same about Gerrard, when he hasn't joined Real Madrid or Chelsea ...
Bar the league, Stevie won the f*cking lot with us though.
Still, people like you were saying the same about him ...
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.
