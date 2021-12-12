« previous next »
Online Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,531
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 02:44:45 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on January  8, 2024, 05:31:42 pm
The 115 charges are telling a different story ...

No, they're not.
If no FFP or P&S rules existed, they wouldn't have to cook the books. They could just spend £300m every window and not have to over inflate their sponsorship deals, create companies that no one works at or have their managers paid by other businesses.
The money absolutely exists. It just isn't their money.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online PeterTheRed ...

  Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,982
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 03:43:36 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:44:45 pm
No, they're not.
If no FFP or P&S rules existed, they wouldn't have to cook the books. They could just spend £300m every window and not have to over inflate their sponsorship deals, create companies that no one works at or have their managers paid by other businesses.
The money absolutely exists. It just isn't their money.

Using that logic, Newcastle are the biggest club in the World ...
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,531
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 04:22:21 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 03:43:36 pm
Using that logic, Newcastle are the biggest club in the World ...

Not sure what logic you have applied there, but OK.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,192
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 04:25:39 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:22:21 pm
Not sure what logic you have applied there, but OK.

;D
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,074
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 06:45:24 pm
Even Spanish outlets are changing their tune.  :D

Quote
Kylian Mbappe might find it hard to shine at Real Madrid as the main star with Bellingham & Vinicius Jr. While at #LFC hes got the keys of the throne as Mohamed Salah will likely leave in the upcoming season or two.[@MundoDeportivo]
Logged

Online Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,702
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 06:46:50 pm
Do thrones have keys?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,074
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 06:48:59 pm
Mate, for Mbappe we should make key holes.
Logged

Online Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,702
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 06:51:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:48:59 pm
Mate, for Mbappe we should make key holes.

Best get David Frost to replace Schmadtke.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline AmanShah21

  May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,347
  At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 07:20:52 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:37:31 am
You didn't understand what I said. If Mo stays with us, we won't be pursuing Mbappe. With Mo, our attack is already set ...

I think Mbappe can improve us still. If there is an opportunity, I am sure they'll want to do it. We currently have 5 attackers + Doak/Gordon. I am sure there is room there if needed, and almost certainly the idea would be to find a rapid winger with high G/A output. At the present squad situation, a defender is a priority, but beyond that, its about making moves that improve the first XI, and there aren't loads of players who can do that, Mbappe is definitely one.

I dont think it'll happen, but the reason wont be that we are not interested.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,209
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 07:38:25 pm
Can we get a good footballer to change his name to Kylian Mbappe and then sign him? I believe this would be a stealthy way to achieve our goal at a lower cost.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online PeterTheRed ...

  Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,982
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 07:54:25 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 07:20:52 pm
I think Mbappe can improve us still. If there is an opportunity, I am sure they'll want to do it. We currently have 5 attackers + Doak/Gordon. I am sure there is room there if needed, and almost certainly the idea would be to find a rapid winger with high G/A output. At the present squad situation, a defender is a priority, but beyond that, its about making moves that improve the first XI, and there aren't loads of players who can do that, Mbappe is definitely one.

I dont think it'll happen, but the reason wont be that we are not interested.

Like I said, with Mo at the club, our attack is already set. We are not going to sign Mbappe as an improvement over Diaz. We've invested good money in Diaz, and for a good reason ...
Logged

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 155
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 09:05:51 pm
Bring him in now, please. We desperately need someone who can replace Trent's creativity at RB.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,347
  At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Reply #212 on: Today at 04:18:29 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:54:25 pm
Like I said, with Mo at the club, our attack is already set. We are not going to sign Mbappe as an improvement over Diaz. We've invested good money in Diaz, and for a good reason ...

Why would we not want to have both? There's plenty of games now and the way we have rotated this season, every forward has gotten plenty of game time. In any given game atleast 5 forwards have gotten on the pitch with substitutions. It can easily be 6. We do need another pacy wide forward. Doak might eventually be it but he is very young and he'll probably be a proper option once Mo is done here.

Again, this deal probably wont happen, but if there was a feasible way for it to happen and the player preferred joining us, we would be on it. I do not doubt that at all.
Logged

Offline Historical Fool

  A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,257
  FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Reply #213 on: Today at 05:03:20 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:18:29 am
Why would we not want to have both? There's plenty of games now and the way we have rotated this season, every forward has gotten plenty of game time. In any given game atleast 5 forwards have gotten on the pitch with substitutions. It can easily be 6. We do need another pacy wide forward. Doak might eventually be it but he is very young and he'll probably be a proper option once Mo is done here.

Again, this deal probably wont happen, but if there was a feasible way for it to happen and the player preferred joining us, we would be on it. I do not doubt that at all.

There is a separate thread for kylian, instead of Samanthas transfer thread. But yes, we are no doubt monitoring him as he is a very good player who can play anywhere, perhaps covering trent if necessary like one poster said above 
Logged
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.

Offline lionel_messias

  likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,081
  'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Reply #214 on: Today at 09:20:29 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:51:02 pm
Best get David Frost to replace Schmadtke.

We'd need David Copperfield to make this happen.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline lionel_messias

  likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,081
  'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Reply #215 on: Today at 09:24:09 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:18:29 am
Why would we not want to have both? There's plenty of games now and the way we have rotated this season, every forward has gotten plenty of game time. In any given game atleast 5 forwards have gotten on the pitch with substitutions. It can easily be 6. We do need another pacy wide forward. Doak might eventually be it but he is very young and he'll probably be a proper option once Mo is done here.

Again, this deal probably wont happen, but if there was a feasible way for it to happen and the player preferred joining us, we would be on it. I do not doubt that at all.

There is 0% chance of a Kylian arriving deal unless Mo is leaving - for a hefty transfer fee. That's the financial
reality.

All of Mo's theoretical transfer fee would go towards KM's contract and wages.

But (and it's a bigger butt than Jan Molby's) I don't think Mo will want to go to Saudi in June 2024.

Coz it is shite there and all his mates there are trying to leave.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,074
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Reply #216 on: Today at 04:55:09 pm
https://twitter.com/lequipe/status/1745088022805184980

Quote
Between the optimism of PSG and that of Real Madrid, Liverpool would like to play spoilsport. The captain of the Blues assures that he did not choose, but the latest developments make a departure the growing trend.
Logged

Offline Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,074
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Reply #217 on: Today at 05:31:59 pm
Quote
Liverpool remain in the race for Kylian Mbappe and a move to the Premier League cannot be ruled out.

Liverpool have remained in contact with Mbappe's entourage.

Mbappe's team did not appreciate deadline set by Real Madrid, who remain favourites.
Logged
