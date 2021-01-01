« previous next »
Author Topic: Merry New Year

Merry New Year
Yesterday at 11:04:46 pm
Offline Marv Murchin
The reds are top of the league
The reds are top of the league
The reds are top of the league

If you go, or dont go, if you verse in here or dont, or just view - now is the time to put all the grumbles behind us, now is our time to show up - the league title, is in our grasp, not won, but in our grasp.
Yes, some will say its too early, and yes, theyll have a point, but now is our time that we, the famous 12th man of the famous Spion Kop - on and off the field, man or woman or whatever your persuasion be, now is the time we show up, its in our hands everybody, lets leave nothing out there.

I, and many more like me have done this before and this, this time, this turn of season, this is where we as a set of fans make the difference, and like no other. Call this a call arms if you wish, call it a bucket of cold water in your face - this is to make everyone understand, that we - everyone - has a part to play. Have a think abar that.


Cue carnage after a Newcastle 1-1 draw 🤣😂🤣😂  I joke, it wont, because we will win.


Come on you mighty reds


PS. Ive drank enough today to sink a battleship 😎
Re: Merry New Year
Today at 12:55:39 am
Offline Teapot Bob
Well said 👏

Arsenal game was pretty good overall - very good in parts

Let's rise to the situation as a fanbase - it can make a big difference to the lads in red when we do
