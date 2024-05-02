What isn't even being asked is whether it was even a free kick. The main contact is with a West Ham defender. Gakpo stands his ground and doesn't even jump for the ball with Areola. Usually, if the Ref indicates advantage it is two hands out in front of him. For me, Areola is just time-wasting evidenced by throwing the ball forward and then stopping to pull his socks up.



For me, Taylor doesn't indicate a foul and an advantage he just on two occasions signals for Areola to get on with it. I mean if he was playing an advantage then he just blows his whistle and goes back to his original decision. Awards West Ham a free kick and the situation is over. He doesn't do that for me he knows he hasn't given a free kick or played advantage.



Taylor regards it as open play and just wants him to stop time wasting and get on with it. It is pretty standard for a referee to warn a player to get on with it before he books him. Things change when Areola has a brain fart and throws the ball down. Taylor isn't protecting himself he hasn't done anything wrong.



For me it was reminiscent of Tierney blowing up early against United with Mane bearing down on goal. It isn't self-preservation it is just an opportunity to stop us from taking the lead. I mean he can't think the keeper is injured because if he is then he just goes to ground and the physios would be on the touchline or even already making their way on to treat him.



Taylor actually has to physically stop him from taking the kick twice. Injured players don't do that.