Obviously Forest went about it wrong with their statement, but we have a Manchester referee practically every week. Is there nobody from the club ever querying this? The Forest chairman was on the phone to Webb about a supposed Luton fan on VAR before one of their games.



Not to mention Tierney's history with Klopp, yet he always gets our games.



Query it with who, Howard Webb? As has been said throughout this thread, the PGMOL is a closed shop of bezzie mates all looking after each other and covering each others backs. Pull Webb over the Manc referees and he'll just spout some bollocks about how they are all professional and will do the job fairly and without bias.Until the PL clubs decide as a group to sort out PGMOL, nothing will change.