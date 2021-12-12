(From a West Ham forum:) My take on the Areola situation is that there is no way a Premier League keeper throws the ball down like that and pulls his socks up without having been told its a free kick. I would say the ref said to him its a free kick and ran away from him
then the Liverpool players had retreated and the ref was then thinking he could keep the game going shouting at Areola to play on. Areola doesnt hear this and as per usual a Liverpool player tries to score a cheap goal, so the ref then gets into a panic and tells Areola to make out he needs treatment: All in all it stems from the ref being out of control of the game, too many mixed signals from him. (reply by another person)Exactly I think the ref coc_ed up and ran up to him and said go down and fein injury ( if that was against us I'd be asking questions ) it's nice to get something for once :grin:
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
I don't think that is accurate.https://www.worldfootball.net/referee_summary/anthony-taylor_2/liverpool-fc/4/
This person is clearly an moron that hasn't watched the incident. At what point in a crowded penalty area from about 20 yards away (Areola was lying on the floor beside the post, Taylor was at the far corner of the 18 yard box) did Taylor tell him it was a free kick?
Thats what we are up against. Instead of agreeing that Taylor has made a monumental fuck up, they're looking for ways to turn it on us and accuse us of cheating. Its why I wouldn't give a fuck if we pissed off the an ESL and fucked the Premier League off into oblivion.
But the ESL was never created to replace the domestic league.
Guess who our referee is this weekend. Back by popular demand Mr Paul Tierney come on down.
The club just sit back and take it so why not?At least we've got fuck all to play for, so Tierney can do his worst for all it matters.
Seriously, seeing as you constantly have digs at the club over this, what exactly do you want them to do?
Obviously Forest went about it wrong with their statement, but we have a Manchester referee practically every week. Is there nobody from the club ever querying this? The Forest chairman was on the phone to Webb about a supposed Luton fan on VAR before one of their games.Not to mention Tierney's history with Klopp, yet he always gets our games.
Query it with who, Howard Webb? As has been said throughout this thread, the PGMOL is a closed shop of bezzie mates all looking after each other and covering each others backs. Pull Webb over the Manc referees and he'll just spout some bollocks about how they are all professional and will do the job fairly and without bias.Until the PL clubs decide as a group to sort out PGMOL, nothing will change.
We should be asking for a fairer distribution of referees, if nothing else, as we get the same few every week. Not that it makes much difference with the PGMOL mafia whoever we get.
The PGMOL is being revamped even this season. Theres a push towards fast tracking talent, especially young talent, into the Select Group. Theres more accountability to the clubs now than before - yes, it might not feel that way, but there is a little bit and it will only get better hopefully. VAR is being refined and should see improvements next season. This is all driven by clubs, owners, spectator / customer and media feedback but its a long process that will take time to bear fruit.
