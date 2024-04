The point is, it’s not what he said, it’s been embellished to try to win an argument unless I’ve missed something in which case I apologise. He has made the very reasonable point that virtually every fanbase thinks that the world (including the referees) is against them, therefore if you’re going to try to argue that the referees actually are against us then you need something a bit stronger than what 90% of people are showing.

I don’t agree with a lot of what you say on here but I can take the premise that PGMOL allows individuals biases to come to the furore, I actually agree with that, but that isn’t what a lot of people are arguing.i actually think PGMOL are corrupt, they massively remind me of the police in that they’ve got an old boys network of ex referees (and ex bizzies) who constantly cover themselves and mark their own homework, that’s institutionalised corruption but I don’t think it’s favouring United over us or whatever.



The way that conspiratorial stuff often works is people trot out quite a strong theory then when they’re challenged on it it gets stripped back to something a bit more reasonable until the next challenge and the process repeats itself, there’s plenty of that in this thread.







The point is that posters have shown more. When anything is posted from Tomkins who uses completely neutral sources Fitzy claims it is biased. When you push further and show it is unbiased and uses OPTA stats it becomes well that doesn't show proof. Basically, the level of proof required isn't even beyond reasonable doubt. It becomes the need for a smoking gun.Surely the fairest way to establish whether the PGMOL is corrupt is on the balance of probabilities.I think that is entirely fair and reasonable. I agree that sometimes emotion kicks in and people do at times become irrational. However, I think when you strip out the emotion and tribalism then the data speaks for itself.