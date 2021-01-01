Never done it before but because of that Doku incident the other week and the determination on here of the likes of Yorky, Alonso, Chopper et alia to deny any dodginess I felt compelled to ask everyone around us and others at half time in concourse for their take on the three possible season defining incidents which I keep highlighting in my posts on here and which Yorky and co. keep refraining from commenting upon ie that Doku non penalty, the Odegaard non pen and the Diaz disallowed goal.Anyroad everyone to a man felt something really stinks and then agreed with my take when I put it to them that in each instance the VAR official simply didn't want to rule in our favour for whatever reason despite the clear evidence telling them that would have been the fair and impartial call.Not sure what it proves except that it did me a power of good to know that those twenty or so fellow matchgoers saw things along the same lines as the likes of me, Eeyore, Andy, Redley etc and most emphatically not like those who don't seem to see anything untoward but merely error and incompetence.