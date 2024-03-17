Just to reinforce the bias.



Yet another 12:30 away kick off for us after a midweek game.





I'm sure that this is also some kind of strange, but completely explainable 12:30 early kick off on a Saturday after we've been given absolutely shit loads of them all season



Again.





If you aren't thinking this is a pisstake by now then what the fuck ARE you thinking?









My theory is Liverpool dropping points is about the biggest thing there is on TV at the moment for these TV companies. It must be because the commentators are desperate for it to happen when we play and the sheer desperation to control the narrative throughout the games is so obvious. Its always that we arent playing well and the plucky underdogs were facing are playing brilliantly, this leads to fans of other teams tuning in, desperate for vindication from pundits that Liverpool arent that good and desperate to see us drop points and revel in the inquisition afterwards. Theyre also desperate to hear what Jurgen has to say knowing full well hes livid and doesnt like the fixture or the questions he gets asked over scheduling after every game when we drop points. This leads to tons of posts on social media and far greater levels of engagement than pretty much anything else in the sport at the moment, which is all theyre arsed about.For the sports integrity this really shouldnt be a thing, but it is and now that its out there that it is they can do it even more blatantly, essentially pouring fuel on the flames and flicking their digits up at our fan base in the process. That its always away games and never home games makes this ploy far too obvious for me, if they just wanted people to tune in to watch us theyd pick any game, that they always want us away tells me they want us dropping points, with all the post match inquisition (Walton regarding VAR, Des Kelly interviewing Jurgen, Rio Ferdinand in the studio) geared towards antagonising our fan base.