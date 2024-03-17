« previous next »
Offline paisley1977

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2840 on: March 17, 2024, 06:44:57 pm »
No corruption, Fernandes no yellow card a minute later Gomez yellow card. We are just refereed differently. Advantage given all season we have a break referee blows.
And I bet we wouldn't have got Coventry.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2841 on: March 17, 2024, 06:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on March 17, 2024, 06:37:59 pm
That was one of the clearest yellow cards you will ever see. Twice you have criticised Klopp for calling out referees. Now you are calling the players bottlers just so you can defend referees.

I realise you're hurt by the defeat. We all are. I realise you're angry with me too. You always are. But I'm not defending the referees. I've long thought they were incompetent and there was some evidence of that today. He got the Joe Gomez yellow card wrong, and he possibly could have given a second yellow for the little Portuguese fella. It was a close thing though. If one of our lads had got a yellow for that challenge I wouldn't  have been too happy. Nor would you.

As for the Reds, it was a poor performance. We should have absolutely killed them off in the second half. We all know it. But this isn't the thread to discuss that.

By the way if the ref and VAR were corrupt like you think they are it would have been an easy thing to chalk off our second goal. It would have been a diabolical decision of course. But corrupt refs don't worry about that.  Other than that and the incidents I've already mentioned I thought the ref had a reasonable match. He didn't buy Man United falling over all the time.
Online Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2842 on: March 17, 2024, 07:19:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 17, 2024, 06:52:50 pm
I realise you're hurt by the defeat. We all are. I realise you're angry with me too. You always are. But I'm not defending the referees. I've long thought they were incompetent and there was some evidence of that today. He got the Joe Gomez yellow card wrong, and he possibly could have given a second yellow for the little Portuguese fella. It was a close thing though. If one of our lads had got a yellow for that challenge I wouldn't  have been too happy. Nor would you.

As for the Reds, it was a poor performance. We should have absolutely killed them off in the second half. We all know it. But this isn't the thread to discuss that.

By the way if the ref and VAR were corrupt like you think they are it would have been an easy thing to chalk off our second goal. It would have been a diabolical decision of course. But corrupt refs don't worry about that.  Other than that and the incidents I've already mentioned I thought the ref had a reasonable match. He didn't buy Man United falling over all the time.

To give them a bit of credit. They did spend 3 minutes trying their best to disasalow our 2nd goal. Strangely enough they didn't even bother checking to see if Rashford was offside for their first equaliser despite it being in the same phase of play.

As for the Fernandes challenge it was a studs up challenge on a player who was in the process of shooting. It was a stonewall yellow.
Offline rob1966

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2843 on: March 17, 2024, 07:21:00 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on March 17, 2024, 07:19:13 pm
To give them a bit of credit. They did spend 3 minutes trying their best to disasalow our 2nd goal. Strangely enough they didn't even bother checking to see if Rashford was offside for their first equaliser despite it being in the same phase of play.

As for the Fernandes challenge it was a studs up challenge on a player who was in the process of shooting. It was a stonewall yellow.

If Gomez's was a yellow, then that had to be - the shithouse opened his foot up to make sure he hit Mac hard

Online Draex

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2844 on: March 17, 2024, 07:21:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 17, 2024, 07:21:00 pm
If Gomez's was a yellow, then that had to be - the shithouse opened his foot up to make sure he hit Mac hard

Ref bottled that for sure.

Doesn't change the result as the rat was useless.
Offline rob1966

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2845 on: March 17, 2024, 07:25:44 pm »
Quote from: Draex on March 17, 2024, 07:21:52 pm
Ref bottled that for sure.

Doesn't change the result as the rat was useless.

Nah, we got what we deserved from today, just sick of seeing shit decisions going against us.

As Al says though, they spent ages trying to disallow our second and there was nothing there for them, thats fucking dodgy as.
Online John C

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2846 on: March 17, 2024, 07:31:01 pm »
Take todays discussion to the post match thread, there's nothing significant to see here today.

This thread might stay locked for a long time, it's become awful at the moment.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee &amp; Shite Referees in General
« Reply #2847 on: Yesterday at 02:51:18 pm »
Just to reinforce the bias.

Yet another 12:30 away kick off for us after a midweek game.


I'm sure that this is also some kind of strange, but completely explainable 12:30 early kick off on a Saturday after we've been given absolutely shit loads of them all season

Again.


If you aren't thinking this is a pisstake by now then what the fuck ARE you thinking?


:D
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee &amp; Shite Referees in General
« Reply #2848 on: Yesterday at 03:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:51:18 pm
Just to reinforce the bias.

Yet another 12:30 away kick off for us after a midweek game.


I'm sure that this is also some kind of strange, but completely explainable 12:30 early kick off on a Saturday after we've been given absolutely shit loads of them all season

Again.


If you aren't thinking this is a pisstake by now then what the fuck ARE you thinking?


:D

I'm thinking that I'd like us to continue our productive run in 12.20 kick offs this season. I make it:  Played 5, Won 4, Drawn 1. The draw was disappointing, but Man City away is often a loss, so I'll take it.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee &amp; Shite Referees in General
« Reply #2849 on: Yesterday at 03:12:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:08:20 pm
I'm thinking that I'd like us to continue our productive run in 12.20 kick offs this season. I make it:  Played 5, Won 4, Drawn 1. The draw was disappointing, but Man City away is often a loss, so I'll take it.

You should write to the boss, explain to him just how wrong he is.
Offline Redley

Re: Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee &amp; Shite Referees in General
« Reply #2850 on: Yesterday at 03:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:08:20 pm
I'm thinking that I'd like us to continue our productive run in 12.20 kick offs this season. I make it:  Played 5, Won 4, Drawn 1. The draw was disappointing, but Man City away is often a loss, so I'll take it.

Im thinking itd be nice to not keep being put at a disadvantage
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee &amp; Shite Referees in General
« Reply #2851 on: Yesterday at 03:39:13 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:12:48 pm
You should write to the boss, explain to him just how wrong he is.

Why? Does he hope we don't continue our productive run?

I will have a word! 
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee &amp; Shite Referees in General
« Reply #2852 on: Yesterday at 04:44:19 pm »
It's a productive run because we're fucking brilliant, not because it's the best slot to get for your game. We're just lucky we're so good we can over come it, the problem is we shouldn't have to over come it so often. It's not that hard to follow.
Online Garlic Red

Re: Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee &amp; Shite Referees in General
« Reply #2853 on: Yesterday at 05:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:51:18 pm
Just to reinforce the bias.

Yet another 12:30 away kick off for us after a midweek game.


I'm sure that this is also some kind of strange, but completely explainable 12:30 early kick off on a Saturday after we've been given absolutely shit loads of them all season

Again.


If you aren't thinking this is a pisstake by now then what the fuck ARE you thinking?


:D

My theory is Liverpool dropping points is about the biggest thing there is on TV at the moment for these TV companies. It must be because the commentators are desperate for it to happen when we play and the sheer desperation to control the narrative throughout the games is so obvious. Its always that we arent playing well and the plucky underdogs were facing are playing brilliantly, this leads to fans of other teams tuning in, desperate for vindication from pundits that Liverpool arent that good and desperate to see us drop points and revel in the inquisition afterwards. Theyre also desperate to hear what Jurgen has to say knowing full well hes livid and doesnt like the fixture or the questions he gets asked over scheduling after every game when we drop points. This leads to tons of posts on social media and far greater levels of engagement than pretty much anything else in the sport at the moment, which is all theyre arsed about.

For the sports integrity this really shouldnt be a thing, but it is and now that its out there that it is they can do it even more blatantly, essentially pouring fuel on the flames and flicking their digits up at our fan base in the process. That its always away games and never home games makes this ploy far too obvious for me, if they just wanted people to tune in to watch us theyd pick any game, that they always want us away tells me they want us dropping points, with all the post match inquisition (Walton regarding VAR, Des Kelly interviewing Jurgen, Rio Ferdinand in the studio) geared towards antagonising our fan base.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee &amp; Shite Referees in General
« Reply #2854 on: Yesterday at 05:15:00 pm »
^ No red should be paying a penny to these fucking shitehawks.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee &amp; Shite Referees in General
« Reply #2855 on: Yesterday at 05:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 05:10:32 pm
My theory is Liverpool dropping points is about the biggest thing there is on TV at the moment for these TV companies.

There is also a respectable counter-argument that absolutely nothing would generate revenue for the TV companies more than Liverpool - the internationally loved Liverpool - winning the Premier League.

Man City winning it is a switch-off. And Arsenal, comparatively speaking, are pygmies.
Offline redtel

Re: Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee &amp; Shite Referees in General
« Reply #2856 on: Yesterday at 05:38:08 pm »
There is a rider attached to this away match at West Ham on Sat 27th April at 12.30pm

If Arsenal beat B Munich they will be due to play ManC/Real Madrid on Tuesday 30th at 8pm. So they will play on the Saturday at 12.30pm in our match slot and we will play on Sun 28th 2pm at West Ham.

As we are playing at Goodison on Wednesday 24th April we would have an extra days recovery if we do play on the Sunday. Better become an Arsenal fan for their quarter final? This possible fixture change is reported on the Arsenal website. They also play a rearranged away match at Chelsea on Tuesday April 23rd.

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee &amp; Shite Referees in General
« Reply #2857 on: Yesterday at 05:54:24 pm »
Not jumping for joy about another early away kick off but does it give less chance of there being a good old cockernee knees up type of atmosphere. Sometimes those flat early kick off atmospheres can play into the away teams hands.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee &amp; Shite Referees in General
« Reply #2858 on: Yesterday at 08:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:18:29 pm
There is also a respectable counter-argument that absolutely nothing would generate revenue for the TV companies more than Liverpool - the internationally loved Liverpool - winning the Premier League.

Man City winning it is a switch-off. And Arsenal, comparatively speaking, are pygmies.

If only there was the slightest evidence that anyone was doing anything to support your "respectable" counter argument, as opposed to the mountains of evidence that Scouse Agony is their best-seller.
Online Garlic Red

Re: Re: VAR! Video Assistant Referee &amp; Shite Referees in General
« Reply #2859 on: Yesterday at 10:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:18:29 pm
There is also a respectable counter-argument that absolutely nothing would generate revenue for the TV companies more than Liverpool - the internationally loved Liverpool - winning the Premier League.

Man City winning it is a switch-off. And Arsenal, comparatively speaking, are pygmies.

I dont think the TV companies are bothered about who wins the league. Yes they can celebrate Liverpool and United title wins more with ex players and larger fan bases, but on a week to week basis theres simply no way Liverpool winning every game drives better engagement for them than Liverpool dropping points. If we win, most neutrals switch off and get on with their weekend. If we lose, everyones waiting to hear from Klopp and what hes going to say next. On the flip side, we are entertaining and our games are rarely drab affairs, the late goals and high risk football we take is much more entertaining than watching City crush a side or United drag their knuckles through a game.
Online Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2860 on: Today at 12:51:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:18:29 pm
There is also a respectable counter-argument that absolutely nothing would generate revenue for the TV companies more than Liverpool - the internationally loved Liverpool - winning the Premier League.

Man City winning it is a switch-off. And Arsenal, comparatively speaking, are pygmies.

It doesn't work like that Yorky.

The TV games are split up into 7 packages. The 12-30pm slot doesn't have any first picks over a weekend's TV games. The 12-30pm slot has 20 second picks and 12 fifth picks. We can only appear in the 12-30pm slot if the broadcasters have ignored us and picked a different game as first pick.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2861 on: Today at 01:02:07 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:51:18 pm
It doesn't work like that Yorky.

The TV games are split up into 7 packages. The 12-30pm slot doesn't have any first picks over a weekend's TV games. The 12-30pm slot has 20 second picks and 12 fifth picks. We can only appear in the 12-30pm slot if the broadcasters have ignored us and picked a different game as first pick.

I'm not sure that's relevant to the point I was answering (about broadcasters wanting to see Liverpool lose).

But mildly interesting still. I wonder why Man City v Liverpool wasn't picked up earlier in the season. There must have been bigger games to choose from that weekend I guess.
Online spider-neil

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2862 on: Today at 01:08:58 pm »
Watching the Manu vs Liverpool quarter-final I think the MUTV channel would be less biased.
Online Eeyore

Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2863 on: Today at 01:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:02:07 pm
I'm not sure that's relevant to the point I was answering (about broadcasters wanting to see Liverpool lose).

But mildly interesting still. I wonder why Man City v Liverpool wasn't picked up earlier in the season. There must have been bigger games to choose from that weekend I guess.

Man City v Liverpool was first pick. Sky chose it for their prime time Sunday 4-30 slot but it was moved to 12-30 Saturday by Manchester Police. It is almost as if Manchester Police understand there is animosity between people from Manchester and from Liverpool. Pity the PGMOL doesn't understand that.

Manchester Police move the game. The PGMOL appoints a Manc referee.
