Being compared to a Tory is just silly. I wasn't bothered so much by that because it's so obviously not true. What is really crass is implying that the injustice done by referees to Mo Salah, or LFC, is somehow comparable with the injustice of Hillsborough.



There was nothing to debate about Hillsborough. It wasn't a 'statistical outlier'. It was a grave injustice, a criminal injustice. The evidence of police corruption was abundantly substantiated. The testimony of hundreds of Liverpool supporters was well documented. 'Rogue' police officers gave accurate testimony about their bosses. Many who were in the stadium saw with their own eyes the hopeless mismanagement of the crowd on the day. The coverage of the Sun newspaper was there in black and white. There was nothing to dispute. The facts were there. They were incontrovertible. And as Scraton and his team did their investigations yet more incriminating facts were revealed.



To compare this momumental effort to a a couple of debatable graphs by Tomkins is what is really insulting. You have to conclude that the lad who uses Hillsborough in this way really doesn't know much about Hillsborough. Or has somehow forgotten what it was all about. That's the insult.