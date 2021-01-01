« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 95419 times)

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2800 on: Yesterday at 10:50:11 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:46:58 pm
Get a fucking tinfoil hat mate. You fucking blert - get a fucking tinhead fucking hat.

I've got 5.

I can sell you one for a Twix, a marble and a banana.

Yeah!

Sounds like you have 5 bottles of vino in you too pal  ;D
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,177
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2801 on: Yesterday at 10:57:24 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:50:11 pm
Sounds like you have 5 bottles of vino in you too pal  ;D

Pre-Manchester United.

I always have. Best to be safe kid :)
Logged
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,115
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2802 on: Yesterday at 11:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:13:49 pm
As I have said all along prisons are full of people who claim to be innocent and look to blame the criminal justice system. The reality is that the vast majority of those people have no grounds for thinking the criminal justice system is against them. According to you, that means people claiming to be a victim of a miscarriage of justice should be ignored.

I think I understand what you're trying to say. You're saying Salah is in prison, but Grealish is still on the streets. But the evidence suggests that they robbed the bank together?

I'm not sure where Haaland fits in though. He's confessed, even though he wasn't there? And I refuse to re-open the case? Is that it?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 682
  • gerrup the yard
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2803 on: Today at 12:14:50 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:06:27 am
...

Cameron said that the Hillsborough families were "Like a blind man in a dark room looking for a black cat that isn't there.". That is how dismissive of the people suggesting something isn't quite right that you are.


Jaysis, lot of heavy giving out here, no need for that kinda stuff
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,444
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2804 on: Today at 01:30:22 am »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 12:14:50 am
Jaysis, lot of heavy giving out here, no need for that kinda stuff

The analogy was completely about people with a closed mind refusing to accept the possibility that something may be amiss.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,063
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2805 on: Today at 06:47:08 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:30:22 am
The analogy was completely about people with a closed mind refusing to accept the possibility that something may be amiss.

And a former leader of the Tory party was the only person you could think of to compare a fellow Liverpool fan with?

It's not the first time you've compared someone with a Tory when arguing, and I think it's a pretty disgusting tactic on a Liverpool forum of all places.

I'd like to think you're better than that, but it keeps happening.  Real cheap shot and completely uncalled for.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2806 on: Today at 10:48:44 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:47:08 am
And a former leader of the Tory party was the only person you could think of to compare a fellow Liverpool fan with?

It's not the first time you've compared someone with a Tory when arguing, and I think it's a pretty disgusting tactic on a Liverpool forum of all places.

I'd like to think you're better than that, but it keeps happening.  Real cheap shot and completely uncalled for.

Plan A didn't work ?  :lmao

Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:59:33 pm
Do you have the stats for all seasons, where can they be found?
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:24:00 pm
How does he compare to Haaland over the last two seasons?  I reckon that would be an interesting comparison.  They're both strong and quick, both shrug off defenders, and both play as forwards for top teams.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:57:17 pm
I'll get his name right one day.  So he's only done it for two seasons, not the entire time Mo has been here?  Would be interesting to see if the pattern is still the same now and how he compares to every other attacking player.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:25:07 pm
How many years is the Salah data from, has Tompkins done it for the whole time he's been here, and has he compared Salah's numbers with every other player in the league who is competing in European competition too?
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,063
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2807 on: Today at 10:57:49 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 10:48:44 am
Plan A didn't work ?  :lmao


When I have a week off work I'll wade through all the data to make my own judgements, but I'm not sure what that part of the conversation has to do with Al saying posters are Tories for not agreeing with him?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,383
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2808 on: Today at 11:03:18 am »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 12:14:50 am
Jaysis, lot of heavy giving out here, no need for that kinda stuff

Yep, I agree.

Can we not use rape, pedophillia, seal clubbing or even genocide, as a metaphor to prove a point on a pointless matter, to try and prove a point because this is all you have in your life.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,115
  • The first five yards........
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2809 on: Today at 11:26:42 am »
Being compared to a Tory is just silly. I wasn't bothered so much by that because it's so obviously not true. What is really crass is implying that the injustice done by referees to Mo Salah, or LFC, is somehow comparable with the injustice of Hillsborough.

There was nothing to debate about Hillsborough. It wasn't a 'statistical outlier'. It was a grave injustice, a criminal injustice. The evidence of police corruption was abundantly substantiated. The testimony of hundreds of Liverpool supporters was well documented. 'Rogue' police officers gave accurate testimony about their bosses. Many who were in the stadium saw with their own eyes the hopeless mismanagement of the crowd on the day. The coverage of the Sun newspaper was there in black and white. There was nothing to dispute. The facts were there. They were incontrovertible. And as Scraton and his team did their investigations yet more incriminating facts were revealed.

To compare this momumental effort to a a couple of debatable graphs by Tomkins is what is really insulting. You have to conclude that the lad who uses Hillsborough in this way really doesn't know much about Hillsborough. Or has somehow forgotten what it was all about. That's the insult.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,444
  • JFT 97
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #2810 on: Today at 12:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:26:42 am
Being compared to a Tory is just silly. I wasn't bothered so much by that because it's so obviously not true. What is really crass is implying that the injustice done by referees to Mo Salah, or LFC, is somehow comparable with the injustice of Hillsborough.

There was nothing to debate about Hillsborough. It wasn't a 'statistical outlier'. It was a grave injustice, a criminal injustice. The evidence of police corruption was abundantly substantiated. The testimony of hundreds of Liverpool supporters was well documented. 'Rogue' police officers gave accurate testimony about their bosses. Many who were in the stadium saw with their own eyes the hopeless mismanagement of the crowd on the day. The coverage of the Sun newspaper was there in black and white. There was nothing to dispute. The facts were there. They were incontrovertible. And as Scraton and his team did their investigations yet more incriminating facts were revealed.

To compare this momumental effort to a a couple of debatable graphs by Tomkins is what is really insulting. You have to conclude that the lad who uses Hillsborough in this way really doesn't know much about Hillsborough. Or has somehow forgotten what it was all about. That's the insult.

Except in no way did I compare the two. That is you allow over though isn't it taking one line completely out of context? and cut out the rest of the post to make your point. The analogy was entirely about your closed mind and refusal to even consider the possibility of bias or a corrupt organisation. That was the comparison not your politics or Hillsborough. You know that.

Time and time again you edit people's posts cherry pick something and use it for a personal attack.

As far as Hillsborough goes what do think campaigns in my profile means?

Don't bother replying because it will just be another cut and shut and an opportunity to ignore the data and evidence.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Up
« previous next »
 