Absolutely spot on. Great Post.



Divide and conquer doesn't work with us and that is why the establishment dislikes us.



Divide and conquer is the go to tactic in the establishments way of dealing with a perceived enemy.once they achieve this the job is 50 per cent easier then its pull out that other ace up the sleeve ..the media.Get Murdochs and dacres rags to print as much shit as they can about said enemy everyday so white van man can take it as fact and all the gammons reading the mail and express can get enraged .fill the bbc with tories and and away you go.anti Liverpool ,scouse stereo types by the bucket.Want a comedy ,Carla lanes got one ,its called bread ,about a bunch of lazy ,scrounging you know it.Need a dodgy untrustworthy character in a drama then guess where hes from.And so on and on.All this has been seeping into the national mind for over 40 years ,thats the perception people were told to believe about Merseyside and its people and the country embraced it .Im not a scouser but Ive heard everything negative there is to say about Liverpool and its people by idiots who had never been there and its reflective of the country as a whole unfortunately.I started going to anfield in the late 70s as a teenager and the decline in the city had started and thatcher wasnt even prime minister at that point .i found it a fascinating place as the older people I went with would go into the city and the pubs and I met locals who heard our accents and would chat to us all friendly and it was an eye opener as generally anywhere else you had to keep a low profile etc as was the way with football in those days.I was hooked though ,once the scouse negativity started in the following years I knew differently,I loved the place and the people ,they were special and tough .Ive sang Liverpools praises and challenged every negative comment made to me about it and in some cases got through.non Liverpool fans went with me to the game because they wanted to stand on the most famous football terrace in the world and loved it and agreed it was different,special.I know loads of people who regularly go to the city for a weekend and love the nightlife ,the atmosphere of the place not one of them has ever said it was crap ,they love it.The media though is still doing its best to perpetuate the myths and in the football side of things ,its sky ,BT ,talkshite and the rest .everyone of them completely anti LFC .Neville is given a platform to spout as much shit about us as he can and the public believe him .and so the bias goes on with the pgmol being the standard bearers now .A level playing field is all we ask but with these same refs on the Abu Dhabi gravy train I dont think so.Definitely on the pay roll and certainly have that in mind when reffing us and the big calls like the doku ,Mac allister challenge.in my humble opinion they are influenced by their biases .if I was a ref ,Id fuck Utd and city over everytime but then luckily for them Im not a ref but they are ,supposedly professional nah ..theyre not that far different from me