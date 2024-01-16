That has always been my argument. The corrupt part is that it is allowed to happen. There should be mechanisms in place to stop it happening.



I think that's a fair point. We have bias at play, and we also have a profession that seemingly refuses to acknowledge it and address it. For me, it then becomes something other than incompetence and unconscious bias. I'm not quite sure what the correct word for it would be, though.I also wonder at what point does unconscious bias become conscious? Surely at some point in practicing your profession you become aware of what you're doing and why. Thing is though, if your profession does not encourage reflective practice, then any problems are simply left to fester and grow. I mean why bother with good practice if your buddies will back you up regardless?At that point it becomes wilful. It's condoned. Then, it's something other than unconscious, and that's when people start thinking about using the 'C' word.