That has always been my argument. The corrupt part is that it is allowed to happen. There should be mechanisms in place to stop it happening.
I think that's a fair point. We have bias at play, and we also have a profession that seemingly refuses to acknowledge it and address it. For me, it then becomes something other than incompetence and unconscious bias. I'm not quite sure what the correct word for it would be, though.

I also wonder at what point does unconscious bias become conscious? Surely at some point in practicing your profession you become aware of what you're doing and why. Thing is though, if your profession does not encourage reflective practice, then any problems are simply left to fester and grow. I mean why bother with good practice if your buddies will back you up regardless?

At that point it becomes wilful. It's condoned. Then, it's something other than unconscious, and that's when people start thinking about using the 'C' word.
I think that's a fair point. We have bias at play, and we also have a profession that seemingly refuses to acknowledge it and address it. For me, it then becomes something other than incompetence and unconscious bias. I'm not quite sure what the correct word for it would be, though.

I also wonder at what point does unconscious bias become conscious? Surely at some point in practicing your profession you become aware of what you're doing and why. Thing is though, if your profession does not encourage reflective practice, then any problems are simply left to fester and grow. I mean why bother with good practice if your buddies will back you up regardless?

At that point it becomes wilful. It's condoned. Then, it's something other than unconscious, and that's when people start thinking about using the 'C' word.

Its 'dumbness' was explained earlier. The graph - it's from Tomkins I think - is deliberately designed to 'prove' a point and is intended to make Liverpool's statistics look 'freaky'. They aren't. (For explanations see above)

It should be said that it was posted by someone who wants to prove a conspiracy, not someone who is hostile to the designer of the graph.

I posted it, saying that I believe there's bias.
I believe the vast majority of which is almost certainly unconscious.

I don't believe I've posted anything that would lead anyone to believe I want to prove a conspiracy exists,
unless I havent worded something very well in the past
I posted it, saying that I believe there's bias.
I believe the vast majority of which is almost certainly unconscious.

I don't believe I've posted anything that would lead anyone to believe I want to prove a conspiracy exists,
unless I havent worded something very well in the past

Did you post it? I thought it was Eeyore.

I thought you were referring to the post where "Its 'dumbness' was explained earlier" re the graph.
I'm confused, not surprising considering this thread, and I'm not alone.
I thought you were referring to the post where "Its 'dumbness' was explained earlier" re the graph.
I'm confused, not surprising considering this thread, and I'm not alone.

I sympathise.

I meant the poster who posted the graph and said "explain this!" I think he believed it was the killer piece of evidence.
I sympathise.

I meant the poster who posted the graph and said "explain this!" I think he believed it was the killer piece of evidence.

My god you love an exaggeration. I previously suggested that we get a smaller pool of referees because PGMOL are concerned that Klopp and the Liverpool crowd could influence inexperienced referees.

I then posted a graph that backed up what I had posted and asked the naysayers to explain why we had the fewest different referees.
I then posted a graph that backed up what I had posted and asked the naysayers to explain why we had the fewest different referees.

Ah well, the "naysayers" were able to explain it to you.

Again.
Also good news. I know you pride yourself on never conceding an inch of ground Al, but in fact on this you're reining in all the time.

What we have now, in your own words, is no longer mass corruption at PGMOL, but merely "subconsciously biased officials" giving "a small number" of "tight decisions" the wrong way.

I think you can still go a little bit further that, but I'm happy to take the massive diminution of your original argument as a sign of your good sense. Nice one.

