That is a great discussion point, which opens up another question. Are Refs ever unbiased and can they even be so? Because in every major sports league every fan feels like the refs are bad and biased. All the top leagues in football, the NFL, the NBA. Every ref is said to be bad, so much so that many people even believe its rigged.
I had this discussion with a friend recently and i asked my friend can you ever even be fully unbiased? because even if you reffed a game where you dont know either of the teams, their staff and players, after a few minutes and unbiased decisions, some coach, fan or player will get on your nerves and it will change your attitude against them. So if you have been a ref in the prem for years, you clearly automatically have developed some bias against certain coaches players and fans. Whats the solution?
Human beings hold all kinds of biases. It's normal. It's natural. You can put it aside in the professional setting, though. But you have to have self-awareness and a willingness to put it aside too. Problem is, many are actually oblivious to their own bias and prejudice.
Personally, I feel referees need to be trained to referee the game in front of them rather than the setting and personalities involved. Then, you call a decision the same as you see it regardless of whether it's Liverpool or Accrington Stanley. You ref what you see.
It's clear and obvious that we are refereed differently to other clubs. We see it every week. This should not be happening. Referees need to learn to ref the actual game, not the clubs, not the managers, not the fans, not the personalities. Just the game in front of them. Then, it doesn't matter who is playing, and decisions will be more consistent.
Problem is, I don't think the PGMOL even acknowledge the fact that their members may hold personal biases, despite such biases being normal in human beings. If they don't acknowledge it, they'll never address it. It can
be addressed and managed in a professional setting, but only if you acknowledge its existence in the first place.