I tend to read opposition forums a lot, just to see them sulking, but it is insane to see how subjective everyones view of football is they think since the Spurs game everything is getting handed to us and that the FA want to give everything to Jurgen Klopp now etc. etc. But when i read on here, its the complete opposite, everyones from manchester and a United fan according to our fans.



I think sometimes we need to take a step back as the truth probably lies somewhere in the middle. My own view is that in the last few years (including this year), it's not anti LFC or anti any other club, but actively pro Man City.



Yesterdays Ref was atrocious, imo both goals should have stood (the line for the Chelsea goal seemed extremely weird) and Caicedo should have been sent off 100%, that was just dirty.



I honestly think they disallowed our goal, just because they disallowed Chelseas goal.



I agree with most of this up until the pro Man City-part, where you sort of fall into the same trap you're desciribing. It's not a coincidence that you feel that way regarding our number one title rival, and it's not a coincidence most of us no longer feel that way about United since they stopped being competitive.The occam's razor of it all is that we're all biased, and we all keep track of when we're wronged, while completely disregarding when we're favoured. We also tend to grasp any given doubt as something being completely wrong, whereas most decisions are rarely 100% one way or the other. So if something is 75% wrong, it's a 100% wrong when it's against us and 100% right when it's in our favour. So when you have one eyed fanbases like ourselves and others, we will disagree on just about every decision imaginable. There's no way to please us and our rivals at the same time, because the decisions aren't that clear cut.If Caicedo gets a red yesterday, or the Endo-disallowed goal gets given, you'd think they'd agree with it? Of course not. They'd be just as livid. Because they're just as biased as we are. And that's the truth of it all. We're biased, and so is every other fanbase. And there's no imaginable form of refereeing to please us all.