« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 45198 times)

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,533
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #960 on: Yesterday at 11:41:51 am »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 11:16:38 am


I think the line they drew was wrong, as they are very often, but it doesn't matter now anyway.

@Fromola:

I agree with everything you said in your post. I just don't like when people create the notion "everyones out to get us". I remember how bitter i was when United were winning under Ferguson, i hate how bitter i was looking back now.

I still feel we are getting done a lot by reffing decisions, but it's not always against us.

Ive said it a few times on here, but I heard a radio interview with Graeme Kelly where the interviewer asked about Fergusons intimidation of referees.
Kelly laughed and said of course he intimidated referees.
The Secretary of the FA thought Ferguson intimidating referees was OK.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,547
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #961 on: Yesterday at 11:54:47 am »
Quote from: DG on Yesterday at 10:00:13 am
If you're fuming about the refs the day after one of the most astonishing cup wins in recent history, then it's time to take a long hard look at what football actually does to you. It's supposed to be a joyous occasion.
It never ceases to amaze me how some people can't grasp the idea that you can do many things in life simultaneously. You can be ecstatic with joy, yet still call out a shocking refereeing display. One does not cancel out the other.

We were immense. The referee and VAR were a disgrace. The win was all the more remarkable and all the sweeter due to the fact we were clearly and obviously screwed over. We had kids playing against 12 men on the pitch and a bunch of cowards in the VAR bunker. We can both relish the victory whilst lamenting the definitely inept, probably biased, potentially corrupt (pick you preference) officiating.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline ByrdmanLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #962 on: Yesterday at 11:55:01 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:41:51 am
Ive said it a few times on here, but I heard a radio interview with Graeme Kelly where the interviewer asked about Fergusons intimidation of referees.
Kelly laughed and said of course he intimidated referees.
The Secretary of the FA thought Ferguson intimidating referees was OK.

That is a great discussion point, which opens up another question. Are Refs ever unbiased and can they even be so? Because in every major sports league every fan feels like the refs are bad and biased. All the top leagues in football, the NFL, the NBA. Every ref is said to be bad, so much so that many people even believe its rigged.

I had this discussion with a friend recently and i asked my friend can you ever even be fully unbiased? because even if you reffed a game where you dont know either of the teams, their staff and players, after a few minutes and unbiased decisions, some coach, fan or player will get on your nerves and it will change your attitude against them. So if you have been a ref in the prem for years, you clearly automatically have developed some bias against certain coaches players and fans. Whats the solution?
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 644
  • gerrup the yard
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #963 on: Yesterday at 12:04:59 pm »
The first question pochettino should(have) been asked by journalists is:
"you made the point of requesting non bias during the game in relation to decisions...how do you feel about the officiating in the final?"

id love to see his face as he answers
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 644
  • gerrup the yard
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #964 on: Yesterday at 12:08:44 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 11:55:01 am
That is a great discussion point, which opens up another question. Are Refs ever unbiased and can they even be so? Because in every major sports league every fan feels like the refs are bad and biased. All the top leagues in football, the NFL, the NBA. Every ref is said to be bad, so much so that many people even believe its rigged.

I had this discussion with a friend recently and i asked my friend can you ever even be fully unbiased? because even if you reffed a game where you dont know either of the teams, their staff and players, after a few minutes and unbiased decisions, some coach, fan or player will get on your nerves and it will change your attitude against them. So if you have been a ref in the prem for years, you clearly automatically have developed some bias against certain coaches players and fans. Whats the solution?

The solution is to ensure the fairest possible application of the laws across all games.. VAR should provide this as there are more than one decision maker involved in game changing decisions... But when the decision makers protect each other on decisions irrespective of issues on fairness or unconscious bias or whatever, the bias is amplified not reduced.
The actual solution is to have better officials installed.
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,547
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #965 on: Yesterday at 12:09:22 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 11:55:01 am
That is a great discussion point, which opens up another question. Are Refs ever unbiased and can they even be so? Because in every major sports league every fan feels like the refs are bad and biased. All the top leagues in football, the NFL, the NBA. Every ref is said to be bad, so much so that many people even believe its rigged.

I had this discussion with a friend recently and i asked my friend can you ever even be fully unbiased? because even if you reffed a game where you dont know either of the teams, their staff and players, after a few minutes and unbiased decisions, some coach, fan or player will get on your nerves and it will change your attitude against them. So if you have been a ref in the prem for years, you clearly automatically have developed some bias against certain coaches players and fans. Whats the solution?
Human beings hold all kinds of biases. It's normal. It's natural. You can put it aside in the professional setting, though. But you have to have self-awareness and a willingness to put it aside too. Problem is, many are actually oblivious to their own bias and prejudice.

Personally, I feel referees need to be trained to referee the game in front of them rather than the setting and personalities involved. Then, you call a decision the same as you see it regardless of whether it's Liverpool or Accrington Stanley. You ref what you see.

It's clear and obvious that we are refereed differently to other clubs. We see it every week. This should not be happening. Referees need to learn to ref the actual game, not the clubs, not the managers, not the fans, not the personalities. Just the game in front of them. Then, it doesn't matter who is playing, and decisions will be more consistent.

Problem is, I don't think the PGMOL even acknowledge the fact that their members may hold personal biases, despite such biases being normal in human beings. If they don't acknowledge it, they'll never address it. It can be addressed and managed in a professional setting, but only if you acknowledge its existence in the first place.

Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 644
  • gerrup the yard
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #966 on: Yesterday at 12:12:55 pm »
when the impression that Liverpool are calling out unfair decisions and rightly not letting it go became obvious, the pgmol took it personally and adopted a siege mentality of us against Liverpool, and were supported by rival fans, commentators on that view and doubled down..
In effect became really unprofessional... edit: And were let away with it largely by their own rule makers
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,077
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #967 on: Yesterday at 12:14:46 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:41:51 am
Ive said it a few times on here, but I heard a radio interview with Graeme Kelly where the interviewer asked about Fergusons intimidation of referees.
Kelly laughed and said of course he intimidated referees.
The Secretary of the FA thought Ferguson intimidating referees was OK.

Ferguson got his grubby paws into every institution with his bully boy tactics as he grew more powerful. Never quite worked with UEFA although Gill got a seat at the table.

All we can cling onto is it's Klopp the refs don't like, rather than LFC per se. Tierney in particular it's personal and you know they back each other up. If it's Klopp then we might get a fairer shake next season, but the reality is Manchester based refs are compromised when they get our games.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,791
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #968 on: Yesterday at 12:23:06 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:41:51 am
Ive said it a few times on here, but I heard a radio interview with Graeme Kelly where the interviewer asked about Fergusons intimidation of referees.
Kelly laughed and said of course he intimidated referees.
The Secretary of the FA thought Ferguson intimidating referees was OK.

Is he the one celebrating by the Utd bench in the 85 FA Cup Final ?
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,709
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #969 on: Yesterday at 12:26:23 pm »
They will continue to fuck us over for the rest of the sseason.

They'll be more season-ending chellenges going in on out players, that wont be given as fouls, etc.
Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,289
Re: The corruption fallacy - they’re all out to get us!
« Reply #970 on: Yesterday at 12:28:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:14:46 pm
All we can cling onto is it's Klopp the refs don't like, rather than LFC per se. Tierney in particular it's personal and you know they back each other up. If it's Klopp then we might get a fairer shake next season, but the reality is Manchester based refs are compromised when they get our games.

Go back and watch the City away game in the 2013-14 season. Lee Mason the ref, absolutely outrageous performance, City win the game 2-1, and win the league by two points. It's not Klopp, it's us.

Same with people saying refs are biased against Mo because he's foreign. It's not, it's because he's Liverpool's star player. Happened with Suarez, will happen again. Never seemed to happen to Drogba and Fernandes.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:30:24 pm by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,214
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #971 on: Yesterday at 12:40:51 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 11:55:01 am
That is a great discussion point, which opens up another question. Are Refs ever unbiased and can they even be so? Because in every major sports league every fan feels like the refs are bad and biased. All the top leagues in football, the NFL, the NBA. Every ref is said to be bad, so much so that many people even believe its rigged.

I had this discussion with a friend recently and i asked my friend can you ever even be fully unbiased? because even if you reffed a game where you dont know either of the teams, their staff and players, after a few minutes and unbiased decisions, some coach, fan or player will get on your nerves and it will change your attitude against them. So if you have been a ref in the prem for years, you clearly automatically have developed some bias against certain coaches players and fans. Whats the solution?

Of course this is all correct, what is the solution? I am guessing this is rhetorical as it's blatantly obvious and why there is so much bias happening.

You don't have a ref from London officiating a world cup final with England in it do you? So why is it ok to have referees from Manchester officiate Liverpool games, it wasn't apparently for some from the Liverpool area for many years, but nowadays pgmol do whatever they like.

The reason is obvious, even if the London based ref taking on the world cup final of England V Germany is professional as can be, you don;t open him up to possible conflict and critisism, you can't win.

The problem is pgmol, they do what they like and will continue to do so until clubs unite and call them out, but while tribalism exists, just like sportswashing it will benefit some and therefore a lot lack the drive for any change.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:43:26 pm by Andy82lfc »
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,077
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #972 on: Yesterday at 12:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 12:28:10 pm
Go back and watch the City away game in the 2013-14 season. Lee Mason the ref, absolutely outrageous performance, City win the game 2-1, and win the league by two points. It's not Klopp, it's us.

Lee Mason - another Manc ref.

10 years ago there was a couple of refs you'd dread getting (Mason being one of them) but it was never as incessant as it is now. We know how much harder it is for us to win this shitty league though, even going back to 08/09 and the decisions United would get in games when behind (usually with Webb in charge).

On a more general basis though it was rare that you'd come away from a Liverpool game feeling cheated by the officials. People always go back to that City one because there aren't tons of obvious examples. The last few years has been relentless, certainly post-VAR (and it is partly cause and effect of that hideous infliction on the sport). Fortunately some of the games we've been cheated out of, we've somehow managed to still win like yesterday.

Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 12:28:10 pm
Same with people saying refs are biased against Mo because he's foreign. It's not, it's because he's Liverpool's star player. Happened with Suarez, will happen again. Never seemed to happen to Drogba and Fernandes.

The media set the narrative. Salah gets labelled a diver and he's done for, same happened with Suarez. United players never get that label in the media.

It's happened to Jota since that Newcastle game, now he'll never get a decision.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:45:46 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,077
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #973 on: Yesterday at 12:50:10 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 12:40:51 pm
Of course this is all correct, what is the solution? I am guessing this is rhetorical as it's blatantly obvious and why there is so much bias happening.

You don't have a ref from London officiating a world cup final with England in it do you? So why is it ok to have referees from Manchester officiate Liverpool games, it wasn't apparently for some from the Liverpool area for many years, but nowadays pgmol do whatever they like.

The reason is obvious, even if the London based ref taking on the world cup final of England V Germany is professional as can be, you don;t open him up to possible conflict and critisism, you can't win.

The problem is pgmol, they do what they like and will continue to do so until clubs unite and call them out, but while tribalism exists, just like sportswashing it will benefit some and therefore a lot lack the drive for any change.

The further question is why these Manchester refs disproportionately get given Liverpool games. I could accept we might get one here and there given there's a few of them, but it's every bloody week. There's plenty of Premier League referees who never referee our games, or might get one game a season whereas Tierney/Kavanagh/Taylor will get loads between them either as ref or VAR lead.

And Taylor often gets the Liverpool-United game. Kavanagh/Tierney also got the Everton-City game which cost us the title the other year.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 644
  • gerrup the yard
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #974 on: Yesterday at 12:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:42:19 pm
Lee Mason - another Manc ref.

10 years ago there was a couple of refs you'd dread getting (Mason being one of them) but it was never as incessant as it is now. We know how much harder it is for us to win this shitty league though, even going back to 08/09 and the decisions United would get in games when behind (usually with Webb in charge).

On a more general basis though it was rare that you'd come away from a Liverpool game feeling cheated by the officials. People always go back to that City one because there aren't tons of obvious examples. The last few years has been relentless, certainly post-VAR (and it is partly cause and effect of that hideous infliction on the sport). Fortunately some of the games we've been cheated out of, we've somehow managed to still win like yesterday.

The media set the narrative. Salah gets labelled a diver and he's done for, same happened with Suarez. United players never get that label in the media.

It's happened to Jota since that Newcastle game, now he'll never get a decision.


I think you have a major root of the issue nailed there Fromola, and its amplified with us because rival fans hate our team winning.. a lot of those fans are pundits and refs..
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,289
Re: The corruption fallacy - they’re all out to get us!
« Reply #975 on: Yesterday at 01:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:42:19 pm
Lee Mason - another Manc ref.

10 years ago there was a couple of refs you'd dread getting (Mason being one of them) but it was never as incessant as it is now. We know how much harder it is for us to win this shitty league though, even going back to 08/09 and the decisions United would get in games when behind (usually with Webb in charge).

On a more general basis though it was rare that you'd come away from a Liverpool game feeling cheated by the officials. People always go back to that City one because there aren't tons of obvious examples. The last few years has been relentless, certainly post-VAR (and it is partly cause and effect of that hideous infliction on the sport). Fortunately some of the games we've been cheated out of, we've somehow managed to still win like yesterday.

The media set the narrative. Salah gets labelled a diver and he's done for, same happened with Suarez. United players never get that label in the media.

It's happened to Jota since that Newcastle game, now he'll never get a decision.

I think ten years ago was an oasis, we hadn't challenged since 2009, and wouldn't challenge again until Jurgen arrived. The only time refs were bothered was when we were playing United or Chelsea,when the bias was absolutely ridiculous.

Suarez spent the entire season in 2013-14 unable to buy a penalty despite being kicked left right and centre. I remember one game where John O'Shea clearly belted Luis in the penalty area, and then the cheeky c*nt turned around and made out like Suarez had dived. The bias from the refs amped up as that season went along.

The same thing has happened as Jurgen has taken us back to the top of the game, the referees have gotten
progressively worse and worse.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:05:12 pm by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,077
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #976 on: Yesterday at 01:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 01:00:09 pm
I think ten years ago was an oasis, we hadn't challenged since 2009, and wouldn't challenge again until Jurgen arrived. The only time refs were bothered when we were playing United, when the bias was absolutely ridiculous.

Same with every team though, we weren't singled out. Ferguson was basically running English football until his retirement.

At least in the first season after Ferguson fucked off we got a few pens at Old Trafford and that was in a title run-in.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,281
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #977 on: Yesterday at 01:29:47 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:31:57 am
I

He actually said that didn't he ?

I think he said "his players" felt that penalties would be good for them. So, absolutely nothing to do with him according to him...


As for the corruption. I usually don't get it when people say they are ready to pack it all in with football, but yesterday I really came close to feeling the same after the goal was ruled out, blatantly wrong decisions were giving against us and it looked like because of that we'd be cheated out of winning a trophy in Jürgen's last season with us. I'm still angry at how we were (and are) being reffed, but at the same time, what happened in extra time was just so magical that you just have to love football and especially this club.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #978 on: Yesterday at 01:33:20 pm »
He's never to blame is he ;D

I'd sack him if that were the case because the players must be ignoring him.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline DG

  • Killjoy who loves himself.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,806
  • Lovern
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #979 on: Yesterday at 02:01:53 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Yesterday at 10:52:37 am
I tend to read opposition forums a lot, just to see them sulking, but it is insane to see how subjective everyones view of football is they think since the Spurs game everything is getting handed to us and that the FA want to give everything to Jurgen Klopp now etc. etc. But when i read on here, its the complete opposite, everyones from manchester and a United fan according to our fans.

I think sometimes we need to take a step back as the truth probably lies somewhere in the middle. My own view is that in the last few years (including this year), it's not anti LFC or anti any other club, but actively pro Man City.

Yesterdays Ref was atrocious, imo both goals should have stood (the line for the Chelsea goal seemed extremely weird) and Caicedo should have been sent off 100%, that was just dirty.

I honestly think they disallowed our goal, just because they disallowed Chelseas goal.
I agree with most of this up until the pro Man City-part, where you sort of fall into the same trap you're desciribing. It's not a coincidence that you feel that way regarding our number one title rival, and it's not a coincidence most of us no longer feel that way about United since they stopped being competitive.

The occam's razor of it all is that we're all biased, and we all keep track of when we're wronged, while completely disregarding when we're favoured. We also tend to grasp any given doubt as something being completely wrong, whereas most decisions are rarely 100% one way or the other. So if something is 75% wrong, it's a 100% wrong when it's against us and 100% right when it's in our favour. So when you have one eyed fanbases like ourselves and others, we will disagree on just about every decision imaginable. There's no way to please us and our rivals at the same time, because the decisions aren't that clear cut.

If Caicedo gets a red yesterday, or the Endo-disallowed goal gets given, you'd think they'd agree with it? Of course not. They'd be just as livid. Because they're just as biased as we are. And that's the truth of it all. We're biased, and so is every other fanbase. And there's no imaginable form of refereeing to please us all.
Logged

Offline KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,898
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #980 on: Yesterday at 02:09:55 pm »
My biggest complaint about the first half yesterday wasn't that Caicedo didn't get sent off. It was that he wasn't given a card of any description, which is ridiculous. He had 2 more fouls in the half where the ref could've/should've given him a yellow to make up for it. He should've booked Chilwell early in the game for a tactical foul but inexplicably didn't. Those non yellows deeply influence how both players could play out the rest of the game. That's just shocking levels of reffing.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,799
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #981 on: Yesterday at 03:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:26:23 pm
They will continue to fuck us over for the rest of the sseason as long as football is played.

They'll be more season-ending chellenges going in on out players, that wont be given as fouls, etc.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,797
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #982 on: Yesterday at 03:26:09 pm »
The Rodri handball is a big one that they would have given offside inside in the build up for and Tony Hibbert would have blazed it .

Logged
No time for caution.

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 400
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #983 on: Yesterday at 07:03:04 pm »
Quote from: GarciaAndNunezNunezNunez on Yesterday at 10:11:22 am
Remember Matip's goal was disallowed in the LAST league cup final for similar. Not even an appeal from Reece James or Colwill yesterday which tells you all you need to know.

https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/12553586/matip-goal-disallowed-after-var-check

Liverpool basically having to start each of these games at -1 makes the victories all the more sweeter.

So basically just being in an offside position is, as we always knew it to be years ago, offside -- because an opposing player always needs to either run into you, or around you. This eliminates the whole concept of 'not interfering with play'. Just about every free kick could be ruled out based on this .
Logged

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 402
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #984 on: Yesterday at 10:10:47 pm »
I want the condescending types to look at our European record versus Manchester United's European record and tell us that it has nothing to do with getting fairer referees in Europe. Ferguson reached 4 European Cup finals and dominated English football with 13 league titles. We've only won 1 English league title and reached more (5)  European Cup finals in a similar timeframe. Its so obvious to see when you're outside the country and don't deal with the English media bias. Benitez saw it and Klopp sees it too.
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #985 on: Yesterday at 10:23:34 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 12:12:55 pm
when the impression that Liverpool are calling out unfair decisions and rightly not letting it go became obvious, the pgmol took it personally and adopted a siege mentality of us against Liverpool, and were supported by rival fans, commentators on that view and doubled down..
In effect became really unprofessional... edit: And were let away with it largely by their own rule makers

Nail on head here
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #986 on: Yesterday at 10:30:36 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 10:10:47 pm
I want the condescending types to look at our European record versus Manchester United's European record and tell us that it has nothing to do with getting fairer referees in Europe. Ferguson reached 4 European Cup finals and dominated English football with 13 league titles. We've only won 1 English league title and reached more (5)  European Cup finals in a similar timeframe. Its so obvious to see when you're outside the country and don't deal with the English media bias. Benitez saw it and Klopp sees it too.

I don't bother with them, lfctv and an international feed & I've not bought a single paper (Angling times don't count) in 24yrs.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,569
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #987 on: Today at 04:29:28 am »
In the Brentford game, we had 14 fouls and they had 4 despite our having 70% of the ball. That in a nutshell is the bias against Liverpool.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 