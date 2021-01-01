I'd like to broaden this a bit and instead of just blaming referees bring the linesmen into it as well. It seems to me that you cannot expect a referee to see everything that goes on in a game, it's too fast now for that to be possible. But sometimes as I watch games I think linesmen become almost like statues rather than being the second eye of the referee. The number of times you watch players of all teams (including us!) take throws in having ran a good few yards down the touchline, is just bizarre. This has happened right in front of a linesman who rarely even signal it to the referee. Is this something that has changed suddenly, are they only there now to judge offsides (very late) or foul play? It just seems to me that the point of having two other officials there should mean that all times they are helping the man in the middle see the things, that he can't always see.



This goes back over 20 years Jill. I remember seeing one referee on telly (can't remember the show) basically saying to the linesmen "you look out for offsides, corners and throws and I'll deal with the rest". I believe that the current crop see themselves as above Lineo's and treat them as secondary.One that sticks with me is Chelsea, may have been the stupid NYD 11am KO game, we had a corner at the Kop end (we used to sit in row 3 Kemlyn just outside the Anny Rd pen area in those days) and clear as day Carvalho handles a shot on the line - the linesman was stood not far from us, he had a clear unobstructed view, he saw it clear as day and he ignored it. The whole section was giving him dogs, screaming at him and he just shrugged it off. That was one of many times where we saw linemen ignore incidents.I wonder if Sian Massey either gets let off from this because she's a woman or she takes no shit, as she's always been excellent when I've see her running the line.