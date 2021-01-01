« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!  (Read 7947 times)

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,156
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #200 on: Today at 11:30:06 am »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 11:22:59 am
I'd like to broaden this a bit and instead of just blaming referees bring the linesmen into it as well. It seems to me that you cannot expect a referee to see everything that goes on in a game, it's too fast now for that to be possible. But sometimes as I watch games I think linesmen become almost like statues rather than being the second eye of the referee. The number of times you watch players of all teams (including us!) take throws in having ran a good few yards down the touchline, is just bizarre. This has happened right in front of a linesman who rarely even signal it to the referee. Is this something that has changed suddenly, are they only there now to judge offsides (very late) or foul play? It just seems to me that the point of having two other officials there should mean that all times they are helping the man in the middle see the things, that he can't always see.

This goes back over 20 years Jill. I remember seeing one referee on telly (can't remember the show) basically saying to the linesmen "you look out for offsides, corners and throws and I'll deal with the rest". I believe that the current crop see themselves as above Lineo's and treat them as secondary.

One that sticks with me is Chelsea, may have been the stupid NYD 11am KO game, we had a corner at the Kop end (we used to sit in row 3 Kemlyn just outside the Anny Rd pen area in those days) and clear as day Carvalho handles a shot on the line - the linesman was stood not far from us, he had a clear unobstructed view, he saw it clear as day and he ignored it. The whole section was giving him dogs, screaming at him and he just shrugged it off. That was one of many times where we saw linemen ignore incidents.

I wonder if Sian Massey either gets let off from this because she's a woman or she takes no shit, as she's always been excellent when I've see her running the line.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:32:06 am by "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #201 on: Today at 11:30:28 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:34:31 am
...I'd also like to see a training programme which fast tracks recently retired footballers into match officiating.
...And I'd like to see a separation of powers so that VAR is administered by a separate body.

good post - these are belters
Logged

Online Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,947
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #202 on: Today at 11:42:44 am »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 11:30:06 am
This goes back over 20 years Jill. I remember seeing one referee on telly (can't remember the show) basically saying to the linesmen "you look out for offsides, corners and throws and I'll deal with the rest". I believe that the current crop see themselves as above Lineo's and treat them as secondary.

One that sticks with me is Chelsea, may have been the stupid NYD 11am KO game, we had a corner at the Kop end (we used to sit in row 3 Kemlyn just outside the Anny Rd pen area in those days) and clear as day Carvalho handles a shot on the line - the linesman was stood not far from us, he had a clear unobstructed view, he saw it clear as day and he ignored it. The whole section was giving him dogs, screaming at him and he just shrugged it off. That was one of many times where we saw linemen ignore incidents.

I wonder if Sian Massey either gets let off from this because she's a woman or she takes no shit, as she's always been excellent when I've see her running the line.

If referees are not using the linesmen it just shows how incompetent the whole organisation is and they really do need to be stripped down. But I think more than anything they need a younger blood of referees to challenge the ones who have become way too comfortable. It really annoys me that yet again we only have white officials for the most part broaden the choice and allow people from all parts of society to be involved in the national game. Sian Massey is a good mention she was usually very good when I saw her, but it's never easy when there is only one of you which is another reason why it needs to change, if things are to improve.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Hestoic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #203 on: Today at 12:18:25 pm »
I think there is an element of these referees wanting to be household names. Many of them are in their late 30s/early 40s watching early 20 year old lads making millions around them in the same game - the game in which they have the power as referee. Mike Dean was a prime example of this, and there's an arrogance to this crop of referees that they are on par with elite footballers and because they get to control the game, they should be treated as they view themselves. They try and make themselves the main show, when really they need to stay in their lanes.
Logged

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,156
Re: The corruption fallacy - theyre all out to get us!
« Reply #204 on: Today at 12:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 11:42:44 am
If referees are not using the linesmen it just shows how incompetent the whole organisation is and they really do need to be stripped down. But I think more than anything they need a younger blood of referees to challenge the ones who have become way too comfortable. It really annoys me that yet again we only have white officials for the most part broaden the choice and allow people from all parts of society to be involved in the national game. Sian Massey is a good mention she was usually very good when I saw her, but it's never easy when there is only one of you which is another reason why it needs to change, if things are to improve.

Part of the issue is how toxic football is at all levels. My youngest wants to start refereeing to earn some money and I've said no - I've seen the shit that goes on at U6's games, there is no way I'm exposing him to that. I can imagine a non white young ref would get loads of racist abuse off some knuckle draggers that watch kids footy.

The solution is something like referee academies, where you start at a young age and only referee at professional clubs, doing academy games etc. and you progress to the leagues as you pass through the course. Combine this with taking Pros in the game and training them to be referees. Make the pay worthwhile , £1million a year, fuck all in the context of how much money is in the game, fund it from players wages if need be, the likes of Mo won't miss £10k a month for example. Just sort it.
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 