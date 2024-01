After I recently saw that I have put over 1000 hours (and growing) in four year old football game, PES 2021 - I'll never again comment on anyone spending any amount of time on any video game.



The one thing I always wonder with numbers like that is how mine are comparatively low. I would consider myself a gamer as I play a lot of games, but looking at Steam the game with the highest play time is Rimworld with 366 hours. And that might truely be the game I've actually played most overall in recent years, but it seems quite a low number compared to how many hours people seem to have for their games.