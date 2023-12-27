« previous next »
RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023

leinad

RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
December 27, 2023, 04:22:01 am
I didn't see one made so thought I'd do it, I'll basically just rob the same rules as last year.

Voting will remain open until 23:59:59 GMT on Saturday 13th January.

The Rules

Games must have a 2023 UK release date.  Please check your release dates if you are unsure.
Please post both the game AND the console (PS4/PS5/Switch/PC/XBONE.)
You can list as many games as you like but only the top 5 will score points and they must be in order.
Collections/re-issues are frowned upon without sufficient justification. Re-issuing a game on a new console (eg a Wii U game re-issued on the Switch) is fine unless it's basically a port that hasn't been updated. I leave it up to your discretion.
Lists can be amended/changed right up to the closing date.

Scoring

People's top 5 games will score as inversely, ie 5-4-3-2-1

Discussion

Discussion to be encouraged. Feel free to post any magazine, newspaper, record store, or website Top 10's, Top 50's, etc, on here as they may help jog our memories.
OsirisMVZ

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #1 on: December 27, 2023, 04:51:05 am
So this is points based? I give 5 points to my number 1 choice, and 1 point to my number 5 choice?

#1 Fire Emblem Engage - Nintendo Switch/Jan 23. I played about 300 hours on this, the best gameplay in a series of nearly 20 tactical RPGs.
#2 Final Fantasy XVI - PS5/June 23.
#3 Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch/May 23.
#4 Spider-Man 2 - PS5/Oct 23
#5 Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - Nintendo Switch/Feb 23.

Big Games I missed out on - Jedi Survivor, Baldur's Gate 3, Advance Wars Re-Boot Camp.

Big Games I have but are yet to play - Dredge, Dave the Diver, Resident Evil 4, Fate/Samurai Remnant, Mortal Kombat 1, Sea of Stars.
leinad

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #2 on: December 27, 2023, 04:54:20 am
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on December 27, 2023, 04:51:05 am
So this is points based? I give 5 points to my number 1 choice, and 1 point to my number 5 choice?

Yeah, exactly that mate.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #3 on: December 27, 2023, 05:18:49 am
1- Spider-Man 2
2- Mortal Kombat 1

Don't think I've played any other new games this year so hope this counts without a complete list!
Hedley Lamarr

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #4 on: December 27, 2023, 09:03:25 am
All on Xbox Series X

1) Alan Wake 2
2) Resident Evil 4
3) Dead Space
4) Lies Of P
5) Starfield

Great year for horror fans.
Malaysian Kopite

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #5 on: December 27, 2023, 11:05:51 am
All on PC

1)Starfield
2)Remnant 2
3)Hi-Fi Rush
4)Wo Long
5)High on Life

I've not been able to play the likes of BG3, AW2, AC6, RE4 and SM2 yet.
stoa

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #6 on: December 27, 2023, 11:21:55 am
1. Jagged Alliance 3, PC - Just a great rebirth for an old series, that is one of my all-time favourites.
2. Baldur's Gate 3 PC - Very good CRPG and you can feel that the team behind it, has put a lot of love into it.
3. Hogwarth's Legacy PC - Nice look into the Harry Potter universe even though the Gameplay is a bit meh.
4. Starfield PC - Typical Bethesda game and does everything Bethesda games do.

Biggest disappointment: Cities Skylines 2. Don't know if it's down to the developers or Paradox (my guess would be the latter), but it was a highly anticipated successor to the first game that ended up feeling rather uninspired. My expectations were that they would improve on what they did in the first game, but it seems like they've stood still or even gone backwards in most areas of the game. Very disappointing. And that's not even taking the performance issues and bugs into account.

Played loads more games this year, but most don't fit the criteria and of those who do, I don't think they deserve to be in my top-games for 2023.
JerseyKloppite

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #7 on: December 27, 2023, 11:22:02 am
Haven't played too many '23 release yet. Got Spider-Man 2 and AC Mirage to have a bash at, as well as Dave the Diver, but not quite got round to them.

Mario Wonder for me by a mile the best of the new games I've played. Zelda TOTK was epic but found it a bit repetitive of the previous game, so lacked some of the magic that the impact of that BOTW had. Sonic Superstars was good fun but some of the bosses were a chore.

1. Mario Wonder (Switch)
2. Zelda TOTK (Switch)
3. Hogwarts Legacy (PS5)
4. Sonic Superstars (Switch)
5. Football Manager 2024 (wholly unoriginal but it's still entertained me for many hours...) (PC)

Honourable mention to Disney Illusion Island which was a fun little platformer on the Switch.

Non-2023 releases I've thoroughly enjoyed this year: Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5, 2021), Hitman World of Assassination (PS5, 2022), Pokemon Violet (Switch, 2022), Tunic (Switch, 2022), Stray (PS5, 2022), Return of the Obra Dinn (Switch, 2018), and Kaze and the Wild Masks (PS5, 2021).

Tombellylfc

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #8 on: December 27, 2023, 02:38:40 pm
Seems I've only played 5 new games from this year so this makes it an easy list to do.

1. Baldurs gate 3 (ps5)
2. Spider-man 2 (ps5)
3. Hogwarts legacy (ps5)
4. Jedi survivor (ps5)
5. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (ps5)

Whilst some of the other games have been good and enjoyable Baldurs gate 3 is my clear winner. It has been an absolute joy to play along with my mate as we have done it in a co op run-through. I genuinely don't remember the last time I put this much time into a game and I'm already planning my next playthrough. I would recommend it to anybody that hasn't played it yet
emergency exit

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #9 on: December 29, 2023, 11:49:57 am
I only played these four games on my Switch this year - but I enjoeyed them all and would rank them as follows:

1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
2. Super Mario Wonder
3. Hogwarts Legacy
4. Have a Nice Death
Bread

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #10 on: December 30, 2023, 08:44:35 am
1. Hi-Fi Rush (Xbox Series X)
2. Resident Evil 4 (PS5)
3. Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)
4. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5)
5. Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (Xbox Series X)
Zlen

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #11 on: December 30, 2023, 09:09:57 am
Only new game that managed to break through my decade thick backlog, was Baldurs Gate 3. So one vote for BG3 from me.

It may not be as magical as first two Baldurs Gate games were, it has some structural flaws I couldnt shake, but it is still a rare achievement, a type of game in scope and execution we rarely see these days.
Kashinoda

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #12 on: December 30, 2023, 12:43:40 pm
#1 Balder's Gate 3 (PC)
#2 Battlebit Remastered (PC)
#3 Remnant 2 (PC)
#4 The Finals (PC)

The only other 2023 release I played was Sons of the Forest but it's the first game I've felt compelled to review on Steam, and it wasn't a positive one ;D
Chakan

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #13 on: December 30, 2023, 12:45:55 pm
Only really played a few games this year.

1. Diablo IV
2. FC 24
3. Stray
4. Starfield
5. Cricket 24

Mix of Playstation 5 and PC.
naYoRHa2b

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #14 on: December 30, 2023, 07:40:54 pm
I'll try and submit mine before the deadline as I just got AW2, Spiderman 2 and Super Mario Bros Wonder for Christmas so imagine these will also figure.

Number one will be BG3 though. No doubt
Snail

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #15 on: December 31, 2023, 04:05:22 am
1. Baldur's Gate 3

*long pause*

2. Phantom Liberty (probably doesn't count)
3. Tears of the Kingdom
4. Spider-Man 2

Haven't played AW2 or Super Mario Bros Wonder yet so can't comment on them. Know it's defo not Starfield though!
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #16 on: January 1, 2024, 08:35:05 am
I have probably forgotten some of them. Don't really have too much time anymore so snatch a bit here and there.

1. Dave the Diver
2. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
3. Super Mario Wonder

Plus loads I wished I'd had time to play but just watched some videos instead...
Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #17 on: January 2, 2024, 07:21:07 pm
Quote from: Chakan on December 30, 2023, 12:45:55 pm
Only really played a few games this year.

1. Diablo IV
2. FC 24
3. Stray
4. Starfield
5. Cricket 24

Mix of Playstation 5 and PC.

Stray was 2022 mate, do you want to add another one or just bump up your order?
Chakan

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #18 on: January 2, 2024, 07:54:44 pm
Quote from: leinad on January  2, 2024, 07:21:07 pm
Stray was 2022 mate, do you want to add another one or just bump up your order?

Ooooh yeah forgot that. Ummmm replace it with Mortal Kombat 1. Thanks.
RedKenWah

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #19 on: January 2, 2024, 10:49:13 pm
My top ones for this year are..

1 - Baldurs Gate 3 - PS5
2 - Spider-Man 2 - PS5
3 - Jedi - Survivor - PS5
4 - Alan Wake 2 - PS5
5 - FFXVI - PS5
has gone odd

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #20 on: January 9, 2024, 04:40:56 pm
1. Super Mario Wonder (Switch)
2. Baldurs Gate 3 (PC)
3. Robocop (PC)
4. Cities Skylines 2 (PC) Actually a bit buggy but not bought many games so has to go on, its alright though
5. Older games pre 2023.
naYoRHa2b

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #21 on: January 10, 2024, 06:29:58 am
1.Baldurs Gate 3 (PS5)
2. Spiderman 2 (PS5)
3. FFXIV (PS5)
4. Hogwarts Legacy (PS5)
5. Super Mario Bros Wonder (Switch)
Draex

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #22 on: January 10, 2024, 09:55:01 am
1. Balders Gate 3 (PC)
2. <blank>
3. FM24 (PC)
4. <blank>
5. Starfield (PC)

I actually played more Dod:Source and TotalWar:Warhammer 3 than all of the above, but they are old games.. I get an hour an evening maximum these days so pretty much any game which has 100gb+ downloads regularly are a no go.
leinad

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #23 on: January 12, 2024, 07:38:31 pm
I'm gonna tally this up tomorrow if there is anyone who still want's to add their list.
naYoRHa2b

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #24 on: January 13, 2024, 05:39:57 pm
Fwiw does anyone have disappointments of the year?

Aside from Starfield which has been done to death already I have to say I was really disappointed in the Forza reboot. Just such a drab experience for a racing game.

Also really disappointed so far with Alan Wake 2, feel like I'm using dumbledores diluminator half the time knocking out the lights. Like I don't mind the Detective type stuff but it's a little over the top, piecing all the stuff together in the "mind room".
stoa

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #25 on: January 13, 2024, 09:31:35 pm
As mentioned in my post, Cities Skylines 2 was a huge disappointment for me. Didn't expect the game to be such a small improvement compared to the first one (with all the DLC it got). Also don't like how they ran into the disaster with their eyes open. It became pretty clear before release day that it is going to be a shitshow. Everything pointed to that: them suddenly deciding console versions weren't fit for release and then announcing beforehand that the PC version had issues. If that's what you need to do before the release date of your game, you're better off delaying the release and taking some more time to get stuff fixed.
RedKenWah

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #26 on: January 13, 2023, 10:29:40 pm
MW3 campaign was very disappointing worse than Vanguard which is saying something.

Assassins Creed Mirage wasnt particular great either in all honesty, but think there were more hits than misses in 2023
leinad

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #27 on: January 13, 2024, 11:18:07 pm
Okay I've tallied it up and the winner of RAWKS GOTY is......... Baldur's Gate 3

We had quite a diverse selection with over 34 different games nominated this year but one clear winner in Baldur's Gate 3. Thank you all for voting, here is the list in full:

1) Baldur's Gate 3 - 53
2) Spider-Man 2 - 23
3) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 19
4) Super Mario Bros. Wonder - 18
5) Hogwarts's Legacy - 14
6) Starfield - 12
7) Final Fantasy XVI - 11
8) Resident Evil 4 - 8
9) Alan Wake 2 - 7
9) Remnant 2 - 7
10) High on Life - 6
11) Jagged Alliance 3 - 5
11) Mortal Kombat 1 - 5
11) Fire Emblem Engage - 5
11) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 5
11) Diablo IV - 5
11) Dave the Diver - 5
12) Football Manager 2024 - 4
12) Battlebit Remastered - 4
12) FC 24 - 4
12) Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - 4
13) Robocop - 3
13) Hi-Fi Rush - 3         
13) Dead Space - 3     
14) Lies Of P - 2                                                                             
14) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - 2
14) Sonic Superstars - 2
14) Have a Nice Death - 2
14) The Finals - 2
14) Cricket 24 - 2
14) Cities: Skylines II - 2
15) Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - 1
15) Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - 1
15) Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - 1
ScouserAtHeart

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #28 on: January 14, 2024, 07:01:41 am
I've only played 3 on that list. Sad.
Zlen

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #29 on: January 14, 2024, 07:51:30 am
Ive only played one, the best one though. 😁

Thanks for putting it together.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #30 on: January 14, 2024, 10:55:12 am
I've got no games on that list and haven't played any of them.

Obviously none of them are going to be anywhere near as good as Battlefield V, Noita or Farming Simulator.

I expect that I won't be getting any of the games for 2024 already :)


Also, shout out to NGU Idle, Call to Arms and Forza Horizon 4 :)
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #31 on: January 15, 2024, 08:08:40 pm
I should have voted, although it would have just been Dave the Diver followed by Zelda and then Mario Wonder.

At least I'm safe in the knowledge that none of them would have been as good as what Andy has been playing, so I can take solace in that at least.
JerseyKloppite

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #32 on: January 15, 2024, 09:06:50 pm
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on January 15, 2024, 08:08:40 pm
I should have voted, although it would have just been Dave the Diver followed by Zelda and then Mario Wonder.

At least I'm safe in the knowledge that none of them would have been as good as what Andy has been playing, so I can take solace in that at least.

Currently playing through Dave the Diver and it's ace, would probably have made my top 5 if I'd have played it in time ;D
stoa

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #33 on: January 15, 2024, 09:17:09 pm
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on January 15, 2024, 08:08:40 pm
At least I'm safe in the knowledge that none of them would have been as good as what Andy has been playing, so I can take solace in that at least.

He's still waiting for his dream game. Sadly, no one is working on "Bureaucracy Simulator - Tax Return Edition". ;D
afc tukrish

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #34 on: January 15, 2024, 09:28:03 pm
Quote from: stoa on January 15, 2024, 09:17:09 pm
He's still waiting for his dream game. Sadly, no one is working on "Bureaucracy Simulator - Tax Return Edition". ;D

The Game of Life Lists
Malaysian Kopite

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #35 on: January 16, 2024, 02:37:18 am
Quote from: stoa on January 15, 2024, 09:17:09 pm
He's still waiting for his dream game. Sadly, no one is working on "Bureaucracy Simulator - Tax Return Edition". ;D
Steam are having a capitalism games sale now
Snail

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #36 on: January 17, 2024, 05:54:33 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on January 16, 2024, 02:37:18 am
Steam are having a capitalism games sale now

;D
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2023
Reply #37 on: Today at 01:26:10 am
Quote from: stoa on January 15, 2024, 09:17:09 pm
He's still waiting for his dream game. Sadly, no one is working on "Bureaucracy Simulator - Tax Return Edition". ;D

Already playing my dream game. Noita :)

Been playing it for 1,256 hours - have killed all the bosses in the main world - except tiny.

The beta branch is always being updated and new bosses and zones have been added (So 2 more bosses) - plus the infinite left and right paralell worlds and the infinite heaven and hell.

Some epic battles and some games lasting over 30 hours and obviously not seeing everything.

There are still some major quests that I haven't even been able to attempt yet - the Sun and dark sun quests. The moon quest and alchemy quests. Also been in New Game + a few times, but nowhere near solving and completing a 36 orb run and a frankly terrifying kolmi.

The unknown boss is kind of scary, the power plant boss is very hard. The bridge boss keeps running away, but the pyramid boss is now a doddle. The alchemist gives you the opportunity to gain greek letter spells which allows you to gain infinite healing and infinite black holes and digging. You'll need ambrosia early on to survive the cursed rock between realities, but as you progress and travel more and more alternative worlds, you can perk up and level up your hitpoints.

Gold is an early issue, but visiting the gold biomes in each world (in the desert) and visiting the one in hell gives you infinite gold.

I've still got to work out how to properly break the re-roll machines, but in most cases 10+ paralell worlds will give you everything you need - but you can still always die from poly. I was revisting the caverns, tripped over a poly flask and a rat helped fucking bit me - dead after a 6 hour run :)

It's an amazing game and unlike any other. The amount of stuff you need to know is insane. The amount of skill you need to have is ridiculous - even switching off for 1 second can mean insta-death.

There are so many places to visit - the main world and all the alternatives and the large number of biomes that hide a lot of secrets. Killing the kraken for instance unveils the portal teleports on each level once you get past the dragon - which is guarding the entrance on each world - then there is the pyramid itself which guards the wizards den - get past that and you can confront the master of masters.

You also have the friendly boss, which is quite sad killing him.

On top of that you have hundreds of spells to learn, tons of fungal reality warping shifts to master, aclhemy, wand building, perk building and tablets to read to solve the whole game. If that's enough for you then you have Steve and Big Steve to contend with an boss after boss running after you in every paralell world you visit. Not to mention secrets like the key and the music boxes and well, 1,000 other secrets.

If THAT'S not enough then there are hundreds of mods to add content/cheats and even new worlds and new lore.

All those hours and I haven't even scratched the surface. Estimates vary, but to be a real expert you're looking at probably 10,000+ hours needed.

I'm pretty good and have been most places, but even I have only 'finished' the game about 50 times with 2500 deaths.
