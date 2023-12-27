He's still waiting for his dream game. Sadly, no one is working on "Bureaucracy Simulator - Tax Return Edition".



Already playing my dream game. NoitaBeen playing it for 1,256 hours - have killed all the bosses in the main world - except tiny.The beta branch is always being updated and new bosses and zones have been added (So 2 more bosses) - plus the infinite left and right paralell worlds and the infinite heaven and hell.Some epic battles and some games lasting over 30 hours and obviously not seeing everything.There are still some major quests that I haven't even been able to attempt yet - the Sun and dark sun quests. The moon quest and alchemy quests. Also been in New Game + a few times, but nowhere near solving and completing a 36 orb run and a frankly terrifying kolmi.The unknown boss is kind of scary, the power plant boss is very hard. The bridge boss keeps running away, but the pyramid boss is now a doddle. The alchemist gives you the opportunity to gain greek letter spells which allows you to gain infinite healing and infinite black holes and digging. You'll need ambrosia early on to survive the cursed rock between realities, but as you progress and travel more and more alternative worlds, you can perk up and level up your hitpoints.Gold is an early issue, but visiting the gold biomes in each world (in the desert) and visiting the one in hell gives you infinite gold.I've still got to work out how to properly break the re-roll machines, but in most cases 10+ paralell worlds will give you everything you need - but you can still always die from poly. I was revisting the caverns, tripped over a poly flask and a rat helped fucking bit me - dead after a 6 hour runIt's an amazing game and unlike any other. The amount of stuff you need to know is insane. The amount of skill you need to have is ridiculous - even switching off for 1 second can mean insta-death.There are so many places to visit - the main world and all the alternatives and the large number of biomes that hide a lot of secrets. Killing the kraken for instance unveils the portal teleports on each level once you get past the dragon - which is guarding the entrance on each world - then there is the pyramid itself which guards the wizards den - get past that and you can confront the master of masters.You also have the friendly boss, which is quite sad killing him.On top of that you have hundreds of spells to learn, tons of fungal reality warping shifts to master, aclhemy, wand building, perk building and tablets to read to solve the whole game. If that's enough for you then you have Steve and Big Steve to contend with an boss after boss running after you in every paralell world you visit. Not to mention secrets like the key and the music boxes and well, 1,000 other secrets.If THAT'S not enough then there are hundreds of mods to add content/cheats and even new worlds and new lore.All those hours and I haven't even scratched the surface. Estimates vary, but to be a real expert you're looking at probably 10,000+ hours needed.I'm pretty good and have been most places, but even I have only 'finished' the game about 50 times with 2500 deaths.