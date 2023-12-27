Okay I've tallied it up and the winner of RAWKS GOTY is......... Baldur's Gate 3
We had quite a diverse selection with over 34 different games nominated this year but one clear winner in Baldur's Gate 3. Thank you all for voting, here is the list in full:
1) Baldur's Gate 3 - 53
2) Spider-Man 2 - 23
3) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 19
4) Super Mario Bros. Wonder - 18
5) Hogwarts's Legacy - 14
6) Starfield - 12
7) Final Fantasy XVI - 11
Resident Evil 4 - 8
9) Alan Wake 2 - 7
9) Remnant 2 - 7
10) High on Life - 6
11) Jagged Alliance 3 - 5
11) Mortal Kombat 1 - 5
11) Fire Emblem Engage - 5
11) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 5
11) Diablo IV - 5
11) Dave the Diver - 5
12) Football Manager 2024 - 4
12) Battlebit Remastered - 4
12) FC 24 - 4
12) Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - 4
13) Robocop - 3
13) Hi-Fi Rush - 3
13) Dead Space - 3
14) Lies Of P - 2
14) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - 2
14) Sonic Superstars - 2
14) Have a Nice Death - 2
14) The Finals - 2
14) Cricket 24 - 2
14) Cities: Skylines II - 2
15) Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - 1
15) Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - 1
15) Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - 1