PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90

Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 02:25:38 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 02:22:53 pm
This analogy is wild :lmao Never change RAWK  ;D

only a 6 with a 100% completed pass rate EVERY SINGLE GAME is acceptable dammit!

(oh and he cant be doing any of that backwards and crab passing either, has to be good at progressing the ball).
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 02:46:11 pm
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Yesterday at 02:25:38 pm
only a 6 with a 100% completed pass rate EVERY SINGLE GAME is acceptable dammit!

(oh and he cant be doing any of that backwards and crab passing either, has to be good at progressing the ball).
A progressive destroyer?
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 02:47:30 pm
MOM - Joe Gomez. Never enjoy seeing right-footed left backs, but we have a crisis down there. Gomez was superb. (Again)
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 02:51:04 pm
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Yesterday at 01:52:40 pm
Given the push, how did disallowing the 2nd goal meet the clear and obvious error threshold


Its bollocks

Offsides are definitive decisions so they don't have to meet being a clear and obvious error.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 02:53:19 pm
Tierney and Hooper. Are they just taking the piss now, I mean more than usual? 

Tierney's such a sly prick. Excellent at massaging the raw numbers so a computer would think hes the fairest ref going, while picking his moments for maximum impact with play ons or not or box fouls or not. Watching him head over the the screen on Hoopers say so with this look of complete studious fairness on his face after hes already slyly fucked us out of a goal on a total bs refs discretion and there is zero, i mean ZERO chance hes not about to do it again made me feel ill. Nobody ever says no i m aware but with him the cgarade is a farce not a tragedy.  im totaklky sick of this guy and i cant understand why they continue to assign him to our games when its that blatant that even the pundits dependent on the league and networks are starting to question it.

Its not paranoia  with this guy in any way, its not "all fans think the refs bent", its a long and glittering track record of him blatantly fucking us over at every chance. Mo's offside idk debatable. the first one though just theft. Again. 

Annoyingly, he could probably be a great ref if he wasn't busy being such a little prick.  It takes immense skill to fuck a team over that badly that often and still be able to claim complete impartiality. When hes calling the game by the book between the boxes to get his overall numbers right to free up the fuckery option hes quite good.

Anyway, we played him and them off the park could have won by 6-7 . For me endo taking a massive hit to win the ball for what ended up our second goal more than wipes out a bad pass made because of extreme tiredness, since that seems to be the big debating point. 

Have you guys seen what Howe has done to Trippier by never resting him, hes a really great player and he keeps losing them games with stupid mistakes at the end because hes exhausted and his legs and brain dont work even a little bit. Nobody going to say Trippier is not a really good player, its obvious hes not himself.  Why then is endo just plain shit because he played 7 on the bounce 4 in 10 days and made a mistake 80 mins into the last game?  For me Klopp said it best: "We dont have 20 players for whom tackling is a hobby" . 

anyway, top of the league boys and girls .

Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 03:06:23 pm
I thought their goalkeeper - young Trafford was quite good.

Much better than old Trafford.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 03:16:17 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 12:04:37 pm
Maybe, maybe my standards are too high as I played that position and know it better than any other. But. That pass straight across the box... Ack! Also, more than one blooter of the ball away. I would add I think Endo is a more than decent option and a good squad player, but we need better there. I would say, I was very doubtful of Jones befire this, but he now looks a starter, so I am happy to be proven wrong on Endo as well.

Thiago played that same pass at least twice a game and hes one of the best passers in the world.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 03:23:00 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 03:06:23 pm
I thought their goalkeeper - young Trafford was quite good.

Much better than old Trafford.

Banned.

(you took too many words to set that up...oh I see KurtVerbose.....,maybe it's ok then).
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 03:33:08 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 02:51:04 pm
Offsides are definitive decisions so they don't have to meet being a clear and obvious error.

But wasnt the offence interfering with play by blocking keepers view rather than the offside.

If the ball goes in the other corner its allowed
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 04:01:45 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 02:51:04 pm
Offsides are definitive decisions so they don't have to meet being a clear and obvious error.
They really arent. A player runs at 5-10 meters per second. Each video frame is 1/50 of a second or so, which means that a player can run as much as 10- 20 cm in one frame. Thats far more than the margin at many offside calls. So picking the frame is more important than drawing the lines. Offside calls have a false sense of objectivity about them

In this case theres also the discussions about whether Salah was interfering, and whether he was pushed
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 04:50:05 pm
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Yesterday at 03:33:08 pm
But wasnt the offence interfering with play by blocking keepers view rather than the offside.

If the ball goes in the other corner its allowed

No the offence is offside.

They make a definitive VAR decision that Salah is offside. So the decision changes to offside. They then have to decide whether Salah is active and interfering with play.

He is because he is directly in between the ball when Elliott hits the shot and the keeper. So the decision is Offside.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 04:55:05 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 04:01:45 pm
They really arent. A player runs at 5-10 meters per second. Each video frame is 1/50 of a second or so, which means that a player can run as much as 10- 20 cm in one frame. Thats far more than the margin at many offside calls. So picking the frame is more important than drawing the lines. Offside calls have a false sense of objectivity about them

In this case theres also the discussions about whether Salah was interfering, and whether he was pushed

The point is PGMOL considers offsides to be a definitive decision. That means that the error by the linesman in not raising the flag does not need to be clear and obvious.

I agree about which frame is chosen. The perfect example is the Diaz goal against Spurs when the technician comes up with the correct frame and England asks for the next one knowing quite well that it increases the likelihood of offside.

However, the Premier League and PGMOL do not consider that choosing the frame makes the decision subjective.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 05:02:11 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 04:55:05 pm
The point is PGMOL considers offsides to be a definitive decision. That means that the error by the linesman in not raising the flag does not need to be clear and obvious.

I agree about which frame is chosen. The perfect example is the Diaz goal against Spurs when the technician comes up with the correct frame and England asks for the next one knowing quite well that it increases the likelihood of offside.

However, the Premier League and PGMOL do not consider that choosing the frame makes the decision subjective.

I think Jepopvic' post, whilst true, is not relevant in this case.

It is not an offence to stand in an offside position, you have to be interfering with play.  Thats why its subjective, not objective like offside, and should come under the clear and obvious error rule
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 07:13:38 pm
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Yesterday at 10:56:44 am
The negative scrutiny Wataru gets (granted from just a very loud but very small minority), is fucking nuts :lmao

Yesterday was a good team performance, defensively Liverpool where great, he was a big part of the reason why, was he not, I think even the stats back that up for the stat bores.

My big takeaways from the games are that we bossed it and should have won by 4/5 goals (bar that spell after Elliott's goal was ruled out), that Tierney is awful and that some people really really don't like Endo.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 09:45:29 pm
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Yesterday at 10:56:44 am
The negative scrutiny Wataru gets (granted from just a very loud but very small minority), is fucking nuts :lmao

Yesterday was a good team performance, defensively Liverpool where great, he was a big part of the reason why, was he not, I think even the stats back that up for the stat bores.

It's absolutely bonkers. A player who played quite well in a 2-0 win having mini-essays analysing his performance and claims that a single misplaced pass is akin to crashing a car -- it's bizarre. Endo's performance probably merits the following discussion: it was quite good.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6' Jota 90'
Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 09:53:47 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 09:45:29 pm
It's absolutely bonkers. A player who played quite well in a 2-0 win having mini-essays analysing his performance and claims that a single misplaced pass is akin to crashing a car -- it's bizarre. Endo's performance probably merits the following discussion: it was quite good.
;D

*logs onto liverpool football forum.
*opens post-match discussion thread post-match for a read.
*thinks 'hold on a minute, the quantity of discussion about the match is more than it merits'.
*decides 'i know, i'll add a post of my own to the discussion which I think has gone further than it should. now that's merited!'
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Reply #536 on: Today at 01:04:21 am
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 02:51:04 pm
Offsides are definitive decisions so they don't have to meet being a clear and obvious error.
Very clear that the referee was not  shown  in the push on the pitchside monitor, very clever framing to ensure they got that decision in the VAR room
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Reply #537 on: Today at 01:23:24 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:04:21 am
Very clear that the referee was not  shown  in the push on the pitchside monitor, very clever framing to ensure they got that decision in the VAR room


Within the laws of the game, there are only two possible decisions. Either a penalty for the push or an offside because Salah was offside, active, and directly in the line of sight of the keeper.
Re: PL: Burnley & PGMOL 0 vs 2 Liverpool Nuñez 6 Jota 90
Reply #538 on: Today at 01:27:29 am
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 01:23:24 am
Within the laws of the game, there are only two possible decisions. Either a penalty for the push or an offside because Salah was offside, active, and directly in the line of sight of the keeper.
I'd say penalty then as the push denied a goal scoring opportunity
