Tierney and Hooper. Are they just taking the piss now, I mean more than usual?



Tierney's such a sly prick. Excellent at massaging the raw numbers so a computer would think hes the fairest ref going, while picking his moments for maximum impact with play ons or not or box fouls or not. Watching him head over the the screen on Hoopers say so with this look of complete studious fairness on his face after hes already slyly fucked us out of a goal on a total bs refs discretion and there is zero, i mean ZERO chance hes not about to do it again made me feel ill. Nobody ever says no i m aware but with him the cgarade is a farce not a tragedy. im totaklky sick of this guy and i cant understand why they continue to assign him to our games when its that blatant that even the pundits dependent on the league and networks are starting to question it.



Its not paranoia with this guy in any way, its not "all fans think the refs bent", its a long and glittering track record of him blatantly fucking us over at every chance. Mo's offside idk debatable. the first one though just theft. Again.



Annoyingly, he could probably be a great ref if he wasn't busy being such a little prick. It takes immense skill to fuck a team over that badly that often and still be able to claim complete impartiality. When hes calling the game by the book between the boxes to get his overall numbers right to free up the fuckery option hes quite good.



Anyway, we played him and them off the park could have won by 6-7 . For me endo taking a massive hit to win the ball for what ended up our second goal more than wipes out a bad pass made because of extreme tiredness, since that seems to be the big debating point.



Have you guys seen what Howe has done to Trippier by never resting him, hes a really great player and he keeps losing them games with stupid mistakes at the end because hes exhausted and his legs and brain dont work even a little bit. Nobody going to say Trippier is not a really good player, its obvious hes not himself. Why then is endo just plain shit because he played 7 on the bounce 4 in 10 days and made a mistake 80 mins into the last game? For me Klopp said it best: "We dont have 20 players for whom tackling is a hobby" .



anyway, top of the league boys and girls .



