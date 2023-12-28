« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec

tonysleft

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
December 28, 2023, 11:41:16 pm
Quote from: Gerry83 on December 28, 2023, 11:31:02 pm
A true Christmas classic!
Now someone just needs to post the Fellaini dribble v Bayern gif.. to think I was on here when RVP was firing us to the title by February
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
December 28, 2023, 11:42:39 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on December 28, 2023, 11:41:16 pm
Now someone just needs to post the Fellaini dribble v Bayern gif.. to think I was on here when RVP was firing us to the title by February

We could post the one where he hits the steward by the corner flag at Anfield if youd rather?
Marv Murchin

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
December 28, 2023, 11:43:39 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on December 28, 2023, 11:41:16 pm
Now someone just needs to post the Fellaini dribble v Bayern gif.. to think I was on here when RVP was firing us to the title by February

An all but a distant memory
Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 12:30:51 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 28, 2023, 10:47:16 pm
Classic Moyes. Just said Pacqueta felt something in the back of his knee in the warm-up, but they decided to play him anyway!
AKA The Hodgson method
SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 12:38:45 am
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Yesterday at 12:30:51 am
AKA The Hodgson method
Paqueta failed the Resolve Test.
Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 12:47:04 am
Quote from: thejbs on December 28, 2023, 11:05:53 pm
Yup. I was the one who photoshopped it.
You have all our gratitude. How does glorious immortality feel? ;D
Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 12:49:12 am
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on December 28, 2023, 10:13:09 pm
Great evenings football Rawksters. Enjoyed that watch. Good fun along the way, what this place does really well
Yep the game threads here are the absolute best. I rarely watch any games these days except ours, but I love reading these threads - not knowing scores - and reliving the day's games minute by minute, with Jason's goalflashes.

Pisses all over MotD
newterp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 01:23:15 am
Quote from: Marv Murchin on December 28, 2023, 09:55:58 pm
No one likes a lick arse and some of the greatest minds, arent called Claire.

some people like an arse lick....oh oh I see. context.
Bobinhood

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 01:29:13 am
We are 17 points and 21 gd ahead of Chelsea? ahahahahahaha
the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 06:01:11 am
Quote from: Samie on December 28, 2023, 11:01:46 pm

5 Teams still "in the mix" by New Year.
What a season!
the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 06:13:18 am
Quote from: thaddeus on December 28, 2023, 10:33:59 pm
I think I'd go with weakest in terms of teams at the top.  Man City seem to be suffering a similar hangover to when we went close to the quadruple and you'd struggle to find many of our fans that would say we've played well this season. Arsenal amongst it with a non-scoring attack and Villa are amongst it as well.

I'd say we've got a decent chance of winning it as I think we'll improve as the season rolls on.  That we're top without playing especially well is certainly promising.
If you look at who took points off City... it becomes clearer that this is a more competitive season:

- Liverpool (We're an everpresent challenger)
- Chelsea (they might be down in the doldrums, but you'd expect them to get something against any big team)
- Villa (a challenger(for now), so it's half expected)
- Palace (Palace usually take a few points from contenders)
- Spurs (Of course- the turd that won't flush)
- Arsenal (Serious challenger last year and this year)

That's a competitive league- all the other teams clawing their way up the table, and 4 of the top 6 taking points off the "champions elect".
Look at the English teams in Europe... performing commendable.
City's "form" has nothing to do with it. This is what a competitive season looks like. It appears as though it's weak, because you're only looking at it from City's perspective.
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on December 28, 2023, 10:41:59 pm
agree, it's brilliant for the league with teams taking points off each other
It's shaping up to be a great season mate.
Of course... PGMOL has had their hand in it, but hopefully... we just might do it.. ;)
12C

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 06:42:14 am
BBC match report for Arsenal crying about their usual suffering at the hands of VAR.
Subtle clickbait or what?
No mention of Odegaard playing basketball to earn them a point against the league leaders, whoever they are. More shite about Spurs as well.
Londoncentric drivel
spider-neil

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 07:26:54 am
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:42:14 am
BBC match report for Arsenal crying about their usual suffering at the hands of VAR.
Subtle clickbait or what?
No mention of Odegaard playing basketball to earn them a point against the league leaders, whoever they are. More shite about Spurs as well.
Londoncentric drivel

VAR cant chalk off that goal if a clear angle isnt available. How many favours do they want they got away with a major decision last week.
FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 07:41:26 am
Quote from: Gerry83 on December 28, 2023, 11:31:02 pm
A true Christmas classic!

I'd say it's more of an Easter classic, loads more crosses involved
elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 08:26:07 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 28, 2023, 11:04:03 pm
It says Johnny Evans was at fault for the Birmingham goal ;D
;D
thejbs

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 10:43:01 am
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 12:47:04 am
You have all our gratitude. How does glorious immortality feel? ;D

Its up there with the time the daily mirror published my pisstake lfc 3rd kit mock-up thinking it was maybe a leak.
the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 10:56:50 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:43:01 am
Its up there with the time the daily mirror published my pisstake lfc 3rd kit mock-up thinking it was maybe a leak.
Now you're just bragging! ;)

Seriously, the Moyes one's pretty "special".
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 11:00:18 am
the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 11:17:41 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:00:18 am

Any title challenge this season will be(and so far, had been) built on the backs of that defense- Virg and the best goalie in the world.

I can see the goals returning 2nd half of the season as Darwin starts facing tired defences, Cody still has to find form, Jota returning and perhaps Diaz getting over his recent personal scare.

We can't rest Mo, but his winning-attitude, along with that of big Virg's, Trent's and Alisson's will be crucial. They're champions- used to winning stuff and we've got a winning manager .. so bring it on! (hopefully, we get reinforcements in Jan... and perhaps Fabio coming back and giving us a shot in the arm?)
Red Beret

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 11:21:42 am
City to win 27 nil Saturday?

Luton could well beat Chelsea.

Wolves are decent, but Everton love escaping the Boo Camp.
the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 11:29:09 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:21:42 am
City to win 27 nil Saturday?

Luton could well beat Chelsea.

Wolves are decent, but Everton love escaping the Boo Camp.
Wolves and Everton are both on a recent wave so that should be an entertaining game. I can see Luton beating Chelsea, yeah. They've given everyone else grief... BUT Chelsea's also been either brilliant in some games and complete tosh in others.
That's a dead cert for City, I'm afraid... and even if it isn't, Mr. Ref will have his say in it.
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 01:01:24 pm
See Carra thinks West Ham goal wasn't in play. From what they showed yesterday it was very difficult to determine either way so not sure how he got to that conclusion.
JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 01:03:00 pm
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 01:01:24 pm
See Carra thinks West Ham goal wasn't in play. From what they showed yesterday it was very difficult to determine either way so not sure how he got to that conclusion.
By being a prick. Thats how he usually does things.
Long queues cause a boxing day sales fiasco at Aldi

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 01:25:14 pm
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 01:01:24 pm
See Carra thinks West Ham goal wasn't in play. From what they showed yesterday it was very difficult to determine either way so not sure how he got to that conclusion.

My amateur opinion is that it was out, and had it gone against us I'd feel very aggrieved. However, it clearly wasn't conclusive enough to be overturned so it was the right decision as the rules currently are.



"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 01:33:17 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:26:54 am
VAR cant chalk off that goal if a clear angle isnt available. How many favours do they want they got away with a major decision last week.

My favourite bit is you can work out that the ball was out, but it cannot be proven ;D
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 03:09:44 pm
Quote from: Long queues cause a boxing day sales fiasco at Aldi on Yesterday at 01:25:14 pm
My amateur opinion is that it was out, and had it gone against us I'd feel very aggrieved. However, it clearly wasn't conclusive enough to be overturned so it was the right decision as the rules currently are.




A chip in the ball is a solution to this apparently I think they were saying at half time yesterday. That is a must for next season.
Kopenhagen

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 03:14:33 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:00:18 am


Biggest takeaway there is that despite City's troubles, they'll be two points off us when they inevitably win that game in hand. Media narrative the past few weeks had them written off.
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 03:17:03 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:00:18 am

Manchester United's goal difference still amuses me no end :lmao
SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 03:42:21 pm
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 03:09:44 pm
A chip in the ball is a solution to this apparently I think they were saying at half time yesterday. That is a must for next season.
They need to get a grip of the existing rules before adding more gizmos eg nobody understands the fucking handball rule, and kill the late offside flag shit.
Dougle

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 03:51:36 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 03:14:33 pm
Biggest takeaway there is that despite City's troubles, they'll be two points off us when they inevitably win that game in hand. Media narrative the past few weeks had them written off.

No-one writing them off. At least no-one with more than one brain cell. Mind you I have no idea what the media are saying anyway .....
Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 03:52:23 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 03:14:33 pm
Biggest takeaway there is that despite City's troubles, they'll be two points off us when they inevitably win that game in hand. Media narrative the past few weeks had them written off.

No one in the media has written City off.
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 04:47:03 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:42:21 pm
They need to get a grip of the existing rules before adding more gizmos eg nobody understands the fucking handball rule, and kill the late offside flag shit.
They are separate issues and not resolving one because of other rules that need resolving isn't the way forward?
SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 05:37:58 pm
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 04:47:03 pm
They are separate issues and not resolving one because of other rules that need resolving isn't the way forward?
no, imo.  in the past 3-5 years there have been a ton of changes to the rules of the game, to the point where many managers and players freely admit they don't understand the rules any more - not just in the PL.

and that doesn't even scratch the surface of the weekly VAR abominations.

I think common sense dictates you should address the current issues before adding new wrinkles. 

a ball being so microscopically in/out that multiple cameras can't 100% see it, isn't a huge issue in the game.  and if it was any team other than Arse (or any other media darling team)- in a game they [gasp!!] lost - this wouldn't even be a topic of discussion.
the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 07:28:39 pm
Quote from: Long queues cause a boxing day sales fiasco at Aldi on Yesterday at 01:25:14 pm
My amateur opinion is that it was out, and had it gone against us I'd feel very aggrieved. However, it clearly wasn't conclusive enough to be overturned so it was the right decision as the rules currently are.
Yeah, that about sums it up for me too.
It's that last part that I think made them uphold it.
newterp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Yesterday at 10:03:22 pm
why wasn't there a game today? I thought we were being festive??
farawayred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
Today at 01:08:30 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:03:22 pm
why wasn't there a game today? I thought we were being festive??
The referees need to recover and regroup...
Online the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Fixtures 26th Dec - 31st Dec
« Reply #2276 on: Today at 07:15:07 am »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 03:17:03 pm
Manchester United's goal difference still amuses me no end :lmao
And Chelsea's...
Won the league at kickoff.

Surprising to see that Villa's been so prolific. Only City's scored more.
