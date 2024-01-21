« previous next »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Bournemouth on Sunday January 21, 2024.

Location: Vitality Stadium

Kick-off: 16:30

Allocation: 1302

Disabled allocation: 10 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices: Adult: £30

Over 65: £17

*Full Time Students: £17

Young Adult (Under 21): £17

**Juniors (16 and under): £7

Price Notes:

* Full time students must produce photographic identification which includes a valid expiry date, at the turnstile.

**Juniors must produce their Junior, Teen or Mighty Red Official Membership NFC pass at the turnstile. Juniors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Ticket prices will be checked at the turnstile to ensure that the relevant price type was selected when making your booking.

There are several restricted views and severely restricted views within the allocation. These tickets are discounted by £3/£4.50 for adults and £1.50/£2.50 for concessions. Junior priced tickets are not applicable for this discount.

Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2022-23.

First sale: 19 games: from 8.15am on Thursday January 4 until 10.45am on Friday January 5.

First sale status: Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale: 18 or more games: from 11am on Friday January 5.

Second sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes: Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased ARE NOT available to 'FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits: Tickets purchased this season WILL be used as credits in future seasons.
Early enough tha unexpected  ::) No arsenal away topic ?
