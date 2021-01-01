Will you be happy to be winning 1-0 to win the title and 10 get added because the incompetent refs can't decide to give a red card or not?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
Still two points dropped by Villa.
What the fuck was Sheffield Uniteds restart all about?Just boot it up the Villa half for a throw in to Villa
Would you be happy to be losing 1-0 needing a point for the title, and there to be no football played after 85th minute because the refs spend 5 minutes considering a red, then the ref blows at 90?
Strange result. Sheffield United were really poor.
Why would he blow at 90?Used to be 3 if minimal stoppages. 5 if there was a bit more stoppage and maybe 6 or 7 at an absolute push if you had really long delays. Worked fine.
How insane to see fans of Liverpool and Arsenal fretting over the added time in a Villa game. Emery has done an incredible job.
It's a shame they couldn't hang on, but 1-1 is still good for us. Absolutely no one expected Sheffield United to get anything there tonight.
That kick off by Sheff UtdBit Embarrasing
What you mean is you dont want VAR.
if you're gonna hoof it downfield, get it back to your goalie so he can do it, at least that kills a couple of added seconds.
Absolutely loathe the additional time new thing. Hate it. Penalises smaller sides trying to cling on waste time.
You mean like this:-
