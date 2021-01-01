« previous next »
League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 10:00:37 pm
Villa now realize how effing difficult it is to get through a well-coached, low-block team.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 10:00:41 pm
Disappointing end but overall pretty good result.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 10:00:42 pm
Strange result.

Sheffield United were really poor.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 10:00:47 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 09:55:00 pm
Will you be happy to be winning 1-0 to win the title and 10 get added because the incompetent refs can't decide to give a red card or not?


Would you be happy to be losing 1-0 needing a point for the title, and there to be no football played after 85th minute because the refs spend 5 minutes considering a red, then the ref blows at 90?
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 10:00:48 pm
Villa still fucked that. A nice Christmas bonus.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 10:00:51 pm
What the fuck was Sheffield Uniteds restart all about?

Just boot it up the Villa half for a throw in to Villa
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 10:00:53 pm
this draw will hurt them in title race  ;)
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 10:01:31 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Yesterday at 10:00:13 pm
Still two points dropped by Villa.

Yeah, would have taken it beforehand. Hopefully 3 points for us tomorrow and it'll have been a brilliant weekend.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 10:01:33 pm
Quote from: TALBERT on Yesterday at 10:00:51 pm
What the fuck was Sheffield Uniteds restart all about?

Just boot it up the Villa half for a throw in to Villa

Think they thought they had a chance of winning the line out
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 10:02:42 pm
Villa play MU on 26th ...
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 10:03:42 pm
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 10:00:47 pm

Would you be happy to be losing 1-0 needing a point for the title, and there to be no football played after 85th minute because the refs spend 5 minutes considering a red, then the ref blows at 90?

Why would he blow at 90?

Used to be 3 if minimal stoppages. 5 if there was a bit more stoppage and maybe 6 or 7 at an absolute push if you had really long delays. Worked fine.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 10:04:41 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:00:42 pm
Strange result.

Sheffield United were really poor.

Their goal was well worked
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 10:04:45 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 10:03:42 pm
Why would he blow at 90?

Used to be 3 if minimal stoppages. 5 if there was a bit more stoppage and maybe 6 or 7 at an absolute push if you had really long delays. Worked fine.

What you mean is you dont want VAR.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 10:05:02 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:52:36 pm
How insane to see fans of Liverpool and Arsenal fretting over the added time in a Villa game. Emery has done an incredible job.

And insania (thanks Peter) that fan of aunties are looking up at all three knowing its none of their business. Definitely the 89/90 title race playing out here.

Maybe McTominay will be your Mark Robins and keep Eric in a job.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 10:06:09 pm
It's a shame they couldn't hang on, but 1-1 is still good for us. Absolutely no one expected Sheffield United to get anything there tonight.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 10:06:49 pm
That kick off by Sheff Utd

Bit Embarrasing 
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 10:07:12 pm
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 10:06:09 pm
It's a shame they couldn't hang on, but 1-1 is still good for us. Absolutely no one expected Sheffield United to get anything there tonight.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 10:10:34 pm
Quote from: Rushing to the Boxing Day sales on Yesterday at 10:06:49 pm
That kick off by Sheff Utd

Bit Embarrasing
if you're gonna hoof it downfield, get it back to your goalie so he can do it, at least that kills a couple of added seconds.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #738 on: Yesterday at 10:11:58 pm
Bugger.

I've no fear of Villa in the title race, but wanted SU to get 3 points. Think the bitter twats are going to be safe, but you never know, and I so want them down and out. Their odd hot spell is getting them cocky.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #739 on: Yesterday at 10:12:02 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:04:45 pm
What you mean is you dont want VAR.

tbf the league cup game was brilliant.  ;D
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #740 on: Yesterday at 10:12:35 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:10:34 pm
if you're gonna hoof it downfield, get it back to your goalie so he can do it, at least that kills a couple of added seconds.

Think it was Ajax against Spurs when something like that happened. Seconds to go and a centre back launched it, giving the ball back to Spurs. A couple more passes and back to the keeper and the ref would probably have blown for time.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #741 on: Yesterday at 10:13:18 pm
villa were really poor tonight no ideas or creativity
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #742 on: Yesterday at 10:24:37 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 09:51:56 pm
Absolutely loathe the additional time new thing. Hate it. Penalises smaller sides trying to cling on waste time.

You mean like this:-

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #743 on: Yesterday at 10:38:15 pm
So often, a relegation placed team replacing their manager around December doesnt work. So fair play to the Blades - Chris Wilders made a real, positive difference and theyre much more organised and difficult to beat.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #744 on: Today at 12:32:39 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:24:37 pm
You mean like this:-



Would give my left arm to see that prick get the Ramsdale "dropped and humiliated" treatment.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #745 on: Today at 12:32:10 pm

The 12.30pm kick off...

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Soucek, Edson Álvarez, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Bowen, Paquetá.
Manc Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Kambwala, Evans, Shaw; Mainoo, McTominay; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

https://1stream.soccer/soccer/west-ham-united-manchester-united-live-stream/1283971 & https://vipleague.im/football/west-ham-united-vs-manchester-united-streaming-link-1

https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/w%D0%B5st_h%D0%B0m_un%D1%96t%D0%B5d_m%D0%B0n%D1%81h%D0%B5st%D0%B5r_un%D1%96t%D0%B5d_179132333

TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4668016/west-ham-united-vs-manchester-united
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Reply #746 on: Today at 12:32:40 pm
West Ham any danger here?
