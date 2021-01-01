« previous next »
League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Everton [1] - 1 Fulham; Beto 82' - https://dubz.co/v/nm28g7
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:26:30 pm
Looks like it at this rate. Teams just roll over for them.

It'll take us to stop them.

Leading at Goodison until the 82nd minute is rolling over for them?  Wtf are you on about.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
NU are knackered
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:30:45 pm
Leading at Goodison until the 82nd minute is rolling over for them?  Wtf are you on about.

Not even created a chance second half Fulham. Total bottle job against an Everton team who were doing nothing in the game.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Good officiating, disgusting from Sterling
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:31:34 pm
Good officiating, disgusting from Sterling
100%
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:31:27 pm
Not even created a chance second half Fulham. Total bottle job against an Everton team who were doing nothing in the game.

Neither team created anything, it's currently a draw.  Please explain how Fulham have rolled over for them.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
7 minutes added time in the Everton match
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:34:02 pm
7 minutes added time in the Everton match

I'll be surprised if Everton don't nick it.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Awful pass from Sterling.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Chelsea are dreadful. :lmao
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Fulham blow a decent chance
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:32:27 pm
Neither team created anything, it's currently a draw.  Please explain how Fulham have rolled over for them.

Maybe not roll over but they just stopped playing second half, sat back and invited pressure. The goal was inevitable.

1-1 and they start going forward again.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:37:15 pm
Maybe not roll over but they just stopped playing second half, sat back and invited pressure. The goal was inevitable.

1-1 and they start going forward again.

That's fairly common for a midtable team playing away.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
What have you been warned about??

No dumb late free kicks!
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
1 minute left in the Everton match
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
FT

Everton 1-1 Fulham

Pens it is.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Has Poch lost it or is it just an impossible situation at Chelsea? You'd expect him to be doing better with the current group of players surely.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Ev FT pens now

gonna watch this instead of the other one :)

come on Fulham don't eff this up.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Should have won that Fulham but their dumb approach int he second half fucked them. Then they're all over them again at 1-1. They'll bottle the shootout now.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Chelsea have spent 1.5bn for this
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Quote from: Rushing to the Boxing Day sales on Today at 09:41:35 pm
Chelsea have spent 1.5bn for this
it'd be hilarious if it wasn't so effing annoying.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Any link for penos?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
how many water bottles will Pickford want?
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Anyone have a link for the Everton pens?

Couldn't find it anywhere on TV.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
This Chelsea game is an infuriating watch.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Everton first to take.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 09:45:20 pm
Anyone have a link for the Everton pens?

Couldn't find it anywhere on TV.
post above yours
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:45:23 pm
This Chelsea game is an infuriating watch.

Chelsea make us look like a well oiled attacking machine.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Beto first up.

1-0
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Thiago Silva asking himself what he has done in a previous life to deserve playing with that bunch of bums...
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
1-0 Ev
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:26:06 pm
Blueshite to win their first trophy since 1995?

Hope not. After the Premier League ensured we won the league after 30 years, of hope they could fix it so Everton won their first trophy in 2025.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
1-1
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
McNeil 2-1
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
Quote from: stoa on Today at 09:46:29 pm
Thiago Silva asking himself what he has done in a previous life to deserve playing with that bunch of bums...

Wait til he sees a replay of that first goal.
Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
2-2
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: League Cup / Premier League fixtures 19th - 24th December
I say first, like theres a hope in hell of any more in this game.
