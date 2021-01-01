Can't even begin to tell you what a year this was. But 'not the best' will do.







I hope you have a wonderful new Year and Christmas and even the lurking other fans.



I am sorry if I upset you. I may have been honest and angry at the time. I might have meant it. But if you're a nice, good person I wish the best.



We all are dickheads at times and we all struggle from time to time. But if you are a person that follows your team with love and passion and respect people that do the same then I wish you the very best Christmas and the best New Year to you and your kin and your families.



We all are dickheads here.





Love you all !!



Merry Christmas!!!



And a Happy New Year!!



x