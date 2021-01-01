« previous next »
Merry Fucking Christmas!

A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 02:12:08 pm
Quote from: Rhingle Bells on Yesterday at 02:01:22 pm
He went through a phase in lockdown where he looked like the other JC as well ;D

Merry Christmas all of you. Hope you have a lovely few days. xxx

Jackie Chan?
sheepfest

Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 09:15:36 pm
Merry Christmas and roll on Boxing day and watching the Redmen.
Santas robbed me shorts

  Sleeping With The Enemy.
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:45:37 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 01:47:38 pm
Never really realised before that johns initials are the same as the almighty JC

Happy Christmas John and to you to Jerry Cantrell.

And you to Rhi. (And everyone else) xx

All praise the saviour

tinner Stella and anyone's fella

Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:53:53 pm
Merry Christmas
Sprouts of Spion

  Supporter of The Unbrarables.
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 11:12:12 pm
https://youtu.be/Oz1UDVgSu-4?si=taQ0uSHad8OitMSv

Christmas Carpool with Robbo and Harvey.  ;D
Ah Fruck Christmas

  RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster!
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 11:27:16 pm
Jólaköttur

  RAWK Apple fanboy.
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 11:29:35 pm
Can't even begin to tell you what a year this was. But 'not the best' will do.



I hope you have a wonderful new Year and Christmas and even the lurking other fans.

I am sorry if I upset you. I may have been honest and angry at the time. I might have meant it. But if you're a nice, good person I wish the best.

We all are dickheads at times and we all struggle from time to time. But if you are a person that follows your team with love and passion and respect people that do the same then I wish you the very best Christmas and the best New Year to you and your kin and your families.

We all are dickheads here.


Love you all !!

Merry Christmas!!!

And a Happy New Year!!

x
Samie

  The Timekeeper
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #127 on: Today at 12:07:16 am
Bring us some Fitzy pudding

  I before E, except in Dalglish.
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
Reply #128 on: Today at 06:01:27 am
Seasons greetings to my fellow Red RAWKITES!
