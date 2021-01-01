« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Merry Fucking Christmas!  (Read 29 times)

Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,402
  • Asterisks baby!
Merry Fucking Christmas!
« on: Today at 09:05:39 am »
Everyone

Hope you and your loved ones have a fantastic one and a wonderful, safe and Happy New Year!!!

Love you all loads


Andy

x
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,782
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:30:26 am »
Andys premature again ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:59:58 am »
all the best, already had a sherry and mince pie  ;D
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 