Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Merry Fucking Christmas!
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Merry Fucking Christmas! (Read 29 times)
Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy
Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 72,402
Asterisks baby!
Merry Fucking Christmas!
«
on:
Today
at 09:05:39 am »
Everyone
Hope you and your loved ones have a fantastic one and a wonderful, safe and Happy New Year!!!
Love you all loads
Andy
x
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.
"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"
YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 43,782
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:30:26 am »
Andys premature again
Logged
Fuck the Tories
kavah
the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 19,368
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Merry Fucking Christmas!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:59:58 am »
all the best, already had a sherry and mince pie
Logged
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Merry Fucking Christmas!
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2