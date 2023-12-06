You lucky yet unfortunate bastards, I was bored enough to do this today...



Albums of the Year 2023







Greg Foat & Gigi Masin - Dolphin



Been a fan of Gigi Masin for a while now, Italian minimalist ambient composer who as part of Gaussian Curve made one of my favourite albums of the last 10 years, their 2015 classic 'Clouds', recorded in the Amsterdam Red Light district (not that you'd really know it from it's deepest chill).



Have been aware of Greg Foat but not really listened to much, the odd bit here and there. Interesting discography, which I will be investigating in future.



When I heard the two collaborated on an album, I didn't imagine quite how it would hit my sweet spot. It's just a pure drowsy blissed out vibe, synths, pianos, horns, vibes, jazzy touches, occasionally strange chords, mellow drums, deep bass and generally the perfect soundtrack to turn off the noise of everyday life and get on with something relaxing. In my case, usually making a fucking mess of the house by cutting bits of paper up and animating or collaging them.



It's not going to blow any minds, but that's not really the point with an album like this. It was my most played of the year (78 times, according to my digital librarian) as I spent a lot of 2023 stressed and in need of a break, quite fucking honestly.



Didn't buy it on vinyl as really I think digital is the best format for it.







The Clientele - I Am Not There Anymore



I missed seeing the Clientele in Liverpool unfortunately due to a scheduling clash (let's just say the party was well worth it though, in honour of a certain RAWKite actually) but hoping to catch them in Manchester next year.



Huge fan of 'Music For The Ages of Miracles', their previous LP which was beautifully orchestrated British pop with all kinds of sweet Autumn vibes. Not sure which season this LP suits best but includes a few lovely songs, 'Blue on Blue' and 'Claire's Not Real' among them, and a bit more of a harder edge than the soft Pastels of their previous effort. Perhaps a bit lengthy, but it seems to be their prediliction.







Spencer Cullum's Coin Collection - II



Did manage to see Spencer Cullum live, at Green Man. Second time of seeing him and I was really pleased to see a full band as last time it was just as a duo. Lovely set, with Erin Rae and Sean Thompson in the band, the latter being one of the best guitarists around for my money. Touches of Robert Wyatt in the soft singspoken vocals, weird Cambridge folk/American country vibes with some Nashville pedal steel blooming over gentle but complex instrumentation. I don't love this one as much as his debut (with it's excellent excursion into Krautrock which somehow fits perfectly with the sound) but 'Kingdom Weather' was a real favourite this year, lots of listens.







Yo La Tengo - This Stupid World



Think it was this year I saw YLT in Manchester, seen them a few times now (honestly, do it if you get the chance, they're fucking amazing and not getting any younger) and they haven't lost their touch. Think this is better than their previous LP perhaps, less drift and more purpose. Just a band that's been around forever doing their thing that they are evidently masters of. What a fucking band.







Eddie Chacon - Sundown



Biggest disappointment of the whole Green Man festival this summer for me was the no-show from Eddie. Been a fan since he revived his career (he's Eddie from Charles & Eddie, 90s pop fame) and this one, again helmed by the expert John Carroll Kirby is a beauty. Gigi Masin did a remix of the title track which hit the spot (see above).







John Francis Flynn - Look Over The Wall



I used to know a guy who covered 'I Wish I Was A Mole In The Ground'. Think he put me on to the Harry Smith Folkways anthologies via that, in his incense-laced flat in the Georgian Quarter. Good bloke.*



The version on this LP by John Francis Flynn (another 'saw at Green Man' alumni) is far superior, perhaps what my friend grasped for but couldn't understand. Railroad man, drink up your blood like wine. Think that found it's way into Dylan's lyrics too. Fucking electric version, the guitar is lovely.



And the rest of the LP is excellent too. Lovely version of 'Dirty Old Town' too. Those horns!



*of course, you never know how people are going to turn out. I was watching a news report about those '15 minute cities' protesting berks outside the town hall earlier in the year and thought I spotted him in the crowd. Further investigation makes me think he's thrown his lot in with the weird alternative anti-vax protest movement. Weird.







Say She She - Silver



Three lovely ladies kicking arse, backed by a grizzled funk combo who genuinely gave me one fo the best gig experiences this year (booked to see them here in March) and the only time I've seen a bass player crank out some weird FX on the pedals and not despised it. Quality grooves, powerful horn (s) (arf) great vocals and some catchy as fuck tunes. Like.







Blue Lake - Sun Arcs



Another record I love to fall asleep to. One of my favourite genres, ha. Lovely acoustic guitar. I've always fallen asleep by the end so presuming it doesn't build into post-rock heavy metal climax but that could explain my dreams...







William Tyler & The Impossible Truth - Secret Stratosphere



My love for William Tyler is probably pretty well documented on RAWK, but this live record (yes, they count, yes they are great, no I didn't see him live myself, and haven't since Lambchop at the Philharmonic many years ago, 2006 perhaps, a situation I need to remedy, but also Liverpool itself needs to remedy by having some better venues, gone to shit a bit, wonder if he ever played at the Kazimier, saw Lambchop there but not with him, later on, was the quietest gig ever, mate opened a can of lager and was like a thunderclap, mad times, great man Kurt Wagner, anyway,, that's a fucking long parenthesis, where's my editor) really hit the spot for me.



"We're going to do Hawkwind with the Charlie Daniels Band" Tyler says, or something along those lines, before the closing track Area Code 601. Pretty apt. Also loved the cover of Kraftwerk's 'Radioactivity', one of my favourite songs and I think honestly it might be their best LP, fight me!







Eyes of Others - S/T



Saw these this year in a tiny venue in Manchester. As we went in, my mate reminded me we'd played there ourselves, back when we were young(er) and (a tiny bit) cool. I then remembered a precise incident where the headliners were offering me some 'magic' backstage and me realising I was probably to old to go heavy on the MDMA and get up with the baby at 5am. And that, dear readers, was the last time anyone offered me any. Bah. Give me drugs you bastards.



This album goes pretty well with that memory. On Heavenly Records, with some of the kind of 'post-club' vibes, but perhaps for people who are too old to go to clubs anymore. Some funny lyrics, good vibes, bit of groove to it, very nice. Just two of them live but they got a cool sound, drum machine, echoes, guitars, keyboards.









Also rans:





Nashville Ambient Ensemble - Light and Space

Modern Nature - No Fixed Point In Space

Andy Shauf - Norm

Orion's Belte - Women

Bobby Lee - Endless Skyways

Meg Baird - Furling

Vanishing Twin - Afternoon X

Lana Del Rey - WhateverthelongarsetitleshegaveherLPthisyearIalwayslikeherrecordsbutnotthatrsedreallyforsomereason









Tracks of the Year 2023







Fourtet/William Tyler - Darkness, Darkness



Fucking hell, if ever a tune was tailor made for me, it was this one. William Tyler (Silver Jews, Lambchop, solo) on guitar, Fourtet producing and on beats, with an obscure soul 45 sample, that lasts for 9 minutes? Sign me the fuck up. And you know how sometimes you hear about a record and think 'that'll be perfect for me' and then it disappoints? For me, this delivered on that promise and more. Was a regular on the cycle commute to work soundtrack.





Cole Pulice - If I Don't See You In The Future, I'll See You In The Pasture



As far as pieces of music goes, I think this might be the best I heard all year. as part of the excellent Longform Editions where the label invites artists to make really long EPs or long tracks to release, this is just one person with sax and electronics, but it creates a whole sound world. My librarian statistics tell me I listened to this track for about 8 hours solid this year, a day well worth investing.





The 3 Clubmen - Aviatrix



This is one of the XTC guys I think? Some on here should like. I loved it. Good song about air travel. Would be a great compilation in there...International Jet Set by the Specials? Small Plane by Bill Callahan? Auntie Aviator by John & Beverley Martyn? Trains & Boats & Planes? Hmm...





Bill Ryder Jones - This Can't Go On



My favourite Evertonian, I think. A beauty from the Wirral peninsula.





Lack of Afro - Loving Arms



Keep meaning to check where the vocal sample is lifted from here, but by the tune and the words, I'd bet on it being from a Stax documentary or something. Bright and shiny and modern, but with the soulful vibes of old. Another favourite from the Commuting Compilation.





Connie Lovatt (featuring Bill Callahan) - Kid



Didn't think you'd get a list from me without at least a mention of Bill? Here he is drawling on about God again.





Blake Mills - Skeleton Is Walking



'Sounds like it's on fire' guitar solo of the year here. Love Blake Mills' understated style, he's in the background of a lot of stuff in LA, producing, picking away, but always nice to hear him let rip a little. 'Money Is The One True God' video is amazing, check it out, great animation.





Rio '18 - She's In L.A



Goofy funk from Carwyn Ellis' crew. Anoither great Green Man set, this pumps up the silly vibe but keeps it tropical.





Allah La's - Jelly



Stupid laid back Califronian stoner groove.





Neon Indian - Stay at Home DJ



Made me giggle when he sings 'She doesn't know what she's talking about/'Cos she's never listened to Prefab Sprout', one of the funniest lines of the year (also see: Mozart Estate's LP, very bleakly funny)





Sing Leaf - Blizzard Island



Took a random punt on these on Bandcamp, think the LP must have been produced by Sandro Perri or something to hook me in. Woozy electronic glum-pop with a lovely sound and melody.





Jane Weaver - Love In Constant Spectacle



Always delivers for me, another from the Commute Comp.





The Coral - Dream River



Loved the orchestrations by the high Llama's Sean O Hagan on this album. On the whole, they're a little duller than their early incarnation, but the Skelly's and co still know their way round a tune. This one was my favourite on this year's offering.





Margo Price - Time Machine



My current favourite mushroom-dropping no-shit-taking Nashville queen. The LP as a whole wasn't as strong as past ones like Midwest Farmer's Daughter or All-American Made for me, but this tune got it's songhooks into me.





Dougie Poole - The Rainbow Wheel of Death



We've all experienced that spinning rainbow wheel of death if we've ever used an Apple computer, so Andy@Allerton definitely won't enjoy this jaunty country-pop ditty.





Everything But The Girl - No One Knows We're Dancing



Bringing back those 90s vibes with their enjoyable return LP this year, I latched on to this one as there's not much more 90s than Fiat Cinquicento's, namechecked here.





The Dream Machine - Lola In The Morning



Like these lads from the Wirral, uncomplicated Northern indie pop that I would probably have loved to be in when I was 19 too.







Reissues of the Year 2023





Probably forgotten a load, but these were all really great:



Hailu Mergia - Pioneer Works

Slapp Happy - Sort Of

VA - One Train Load of Dub: Dub From the Observer (1974-1976)

Shack - Here's Tom With The Weather...

Mahotella Queens - Music Inferno: The Indestructible Beat Tour 1988-89

Ibrahim Hesnawi - The Father of Libyan Funk

Nancy Sinatra - Keep Walkin': Singles, Demos & Rarities 1965-1978

Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell Archives vol.3

Joyce Street - Tied Down

Bob Dylan - Fragments: Time Out Of Mind sessions





WOT NO FUCKING LETTUCE LP THIS YEAR?





Mostly I spent the year listening to Todd Terje disco edits to be honest, his remix of 'Jolene' is a fucking banger. Also his version of Paul Simon's 'Diamonds on the Soles of Her Feet', that fucking bass. Came out ages ago. Only mentioned it as 'Jolene' was just on this morning.



Was going to break up the wall of text with pictures, but can't be arsed, frankly, as it's too much like work. Was literally doing that exact same shit earlier so fuck it.

