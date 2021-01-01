Need to up it away from home.
This will be tough.
I agree.
Away from home weve been average in PL for over 18 months. People will point to our away games this season and strength of those or how the team was dysfunctional last season. Even with all that there a big, big gap when comparing home and away form.
Last 26 away games in PL:
P26 W8 D9 L9 F40 A39 Pts33
1.26 points per game away and goal difference of +1. No clean sheets across all comps away from home this season.
Its obvious where this team needs to improve. 1.26 ppg gets you 24 points away from home in a season. You cant break 90 points with that away form. Probably need to be getting 35+, which we are a long way off.
Thats why Sheff United is a big test. Prove we can win and keep a clean sheet against the dross away from home. We failed v Luton in that test. Both offensively and defensively. Need us to be tight defensively and the forwards, namely Nunez and Salah, to be clinical when presented with chances. Weve tended to fall short on both things away from home since 2021/22.