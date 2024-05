Spoiler

No, it wasn't pointless at all. They *never intended* to kill either them or the daughter. Moldava had one primary aim (getting the father, and getting out), and secondary aim (showing the daughter a little about how terrible her father was, which paid back in the final episode when she listened to her and believed her). Killing them, once they had their primary aim and just needed to escape would have instead made Lucy less trusting of her, and more likely to just free old dad at the end. The bombs going off was all about the distraction to allow them to escape the vault with minimal additional casualties.