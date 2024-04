Spoiler Was cool seeing a deathclaw skull appear in the closing scenes. Given the effects were decent, that’ll be a good addition to S2.

Just finished it. Wonderful series. Probably one of the best video game adaptations there’s ever been. I’d say it even shades The Last of Us, though they’re very different. Set up the world nicely for a second series.Goggins’ Coop/Ghoul will go down as one of top tv antiheroes.