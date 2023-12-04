« previous next »
Author Topic: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show now available

"War. War never changes". Fallout TV show now available
« on: December 4, 2023, 12:01:49 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0kQ8i2FpRDk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0kQ8i2FpRDk</a>

When I saw this the other day I honestly couldn't remember if I'd read about this project during the last few years, it seems familiar but maybe that's just because they've absolutely nailed the look and feel of the post-apocalyptic world from the games.

No idea if they're taking inspiration from story threads from any of the games or if it's an entirely new thing. The Brotherhood of Steel clearly present but they can be either protagonists or antagonists as needed (looks like one of their unarmoured members might be a main character) - no shots of the Enclave, or Supermutants, but the latter will be in it I'm sure.
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show coming to Amazon Prime Video April '24
« Reply #1 on: December 4, 2023, 12:14:26 pm »
I don't know. It looks way too clean and colourful. Fallout vibe for me is moments of quirkiness and humour scattered around in a bleak ocean of danger, violence and desperation. All of these actors, even the ghoul guy, look freshly showered - not like someone who is eating ratioactive rats and insects on a daily basis. I'll check it out once it's out, but not very hyped up about it after this trailer.
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show coming to Amazon Prime Video April '24
« Reply #2 on: December 4, 2023, 01:03:59 pm »
Wow. Wow. Wow Wow.
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show coming to Amazon Prime Video April '24
« Reply #3 on: December 4, 2023, 01:06:03 pm »
Undecided on this, but will definitely be watching.
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show coming to Amazon Prime Video April '24
« Reply #4 on: December 5, 2023, 12:28:01 pm »
I'm definitely in.
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show coming to Amazon Prime Video April '24
« Reply #5 on: December 5, 2023, 12:48:17 pm »
Looks a little too barren in some shots.

But its got Goggins, so Im of course watching it.
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show coming to Amazon Prime 11/04
« Reply #6 on: March 7, 2024, 05:11:30 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V-mugKDQDlg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V-mugKDQDlg</a>
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show coming to Amazon Prime 11/04
« Reply #7 on: March 7, 2024, 06:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on March  7, 2024, 05:11:30 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V-mugKDQDlg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V-mugKDQDlg</a>

Nice, looks fun, will give it a go
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show coming to Amazon Prime 11/04
« Reply #8 on: March 8, 2024, 07:15:33 am »
Obviously plot details are thin, but they've nailed the aesthetics.
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show coming to Amazon Prime 11/04
« Reply #9 on: March 10, 2024, 02:31:23 pm »
Like as Zlen said, this needs to be more gritty, more dirty, more worn down to be a Fallout.

It's not like the industry doesn't know how to make things look like that, Saving private Ryan and Band of Brothers are examples how you can change the whole film/series by just choosing how to film it versus digital or in actual film, and since it's been more that 20 years from those, I'd assume this all could be done in post production from minimal or no cost nowadays.

It's annoying the living shit out of me how the film industry is yearning to make film adaptations look more clean, as the do in gaming, while the gaming industry is trying to make things look more natural/dirty/gritty as they should.  In gaming it all comes down to how much more resources are needed from your hardware to render the attire/moisture/dirt/lightning/any other variable that affects the looks of the character. You have to compromize with your vision and with what you can except from your target audience to be able to reproduce with the system they are playing it with.

In cinema it's an artistic choice. And I don't like it.

That said, I have too many thousands of hours invested in fallout games for not to look forward to this. Love the lore, and this particular dystopia.

Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show coming to Amazon Prime 11/04
« Reply #10 on: March 12, 2024, 04:20:31 pm »
I have no idea what Fallout is all about. I know it's a game but haven't a clue.  So i will hit this completely blind - as much as i did with The Last of Us
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show coming to Amazon Prime 11/04
« Reply #11 on: March 12, 2024, 05:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on March 12, 2024, 04:20:31 pm
I have no idea what Fallout is all about. I know it's a game but haven't a clue.  So i will hit this completely blind - as much as i did with The Last of Us

Potted description:

History diverges from ours during the mid-20th century, no specifics but essentially development follows down the sort of path that 1950s scifi 'predicted', with nuclear power being far more widespread (small nuclear reactors powering cars, battlesuits, floating robots etc). The 1950s 'Americana' aesthetic thus dictates a lot of the culture & architecture of the "future". Throughout the 21st century increasing wars are fought over dwindling resources, primarily between the US and China, which culminates in the 'great war' of 2077, a 1-day Nuclear Holocaust that pretty much wipes out global civilisation. The games are generally set 100-200 years past this as the series goes on, and take place in various locations across the US, with a variety of regional factions in play.

The Vaults were a series of underground bunkers made by Vault-Tec in the face of the possible upcoming disaster. On the face of it these were purely protective for anyone buying space for their family, however the real truth was that each Vault ran its own horrific social engineering experiment, carrying out research on the unsuspecting human population once sealed in.

The games aren't really linked and there are very few constants that turn up (outside of the guns, robots, generic post-apoc raiders & mutants etc). One is the Brotherhood of Steel, a national faction descended from the US Army who extensively use the powered battle suits and believe nobody else should have access to advanced technology. It's their airship seen in the trailer, and they can be considered either allies or villains in the different games depending on which local factions are sided with/quest lines followed.

Edit: I should also say that I don't expect the series to follow the plot of any particular game too closely, several of them have followed a Vault-dweller leaving the vault for the first time and having to learn how to deal wth the wasteland, but the overall stories are different each time. We do see the flag of the NCR (New California Republic, a relatively large and civilised area of the West Coast with a functioning Govt & Military) in a battle with the Brotherhood, and one of the main characters seems to be one of the Brothers by themselves, so maybe an Outcast. So on the surface the Brotherhood could be the villains of the piece. But it could all be a smokescreen!
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show coming to Amazon Prime 11/04
« Reply #12 on: March 12, 2024, 05:16:51 pm »
Wait is that Matt Berry voicing the Mister Handy?
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show coming to Amazon Prime 11/04
« Reply #13 on: March 12, 2024, 06:29:59 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March 12, 2024, 05:16:51 pm
Wait is that Matt Berry voicing the Mister Handy?
I believe it is, yes. The presence of him and Goggins make me think this might be worth watching. Very much hope so anyway.
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show coming to Amazon Prime 11/04
« Reply #14 on: March 17, 2024, 11:41:16 am »
So we have a timeline and location for the series,
Quote
the Fallout show takes place 219 years after the Great War, in the year 2296, which is only 9 years after Fallout 4 (2287) and 15 years after Fallout: New Vegas (2281). Finally, we know the show takes place in Los Angeles, California.

from here: https://www.pcgamer.com/todd-howard-says-the-fallout-tv-show-is-canon-so-of-course-fans-are-already-picking-it-apart/


So it should be canon to which ever way you decided to play it out in the commonwealth.

Quote
Fans of the games should know that everything in the series is officially part of Fallout lore, and Bethesda was careful to make sure the scripts could coexist with previous storylines from the gaming titles. We view whats happening in the show as canon, says Howard. Thats whats great, when someone else looks at your work and then translates it in some fashion. He admits to being envious of some of the TV shows interpretations and additions: I sort of looked at it like, Ah, why didnt we do that?

Quote
Howard says he and Bethesda were sold when Nolan and his team proposed building an entirely new story within the existing realm Fallout. I did not want to do an interpretation of an existing story we did, Howard says. That was the other thinga lot of pitches were, you know, This is the movie of Fallout 3 I was like, Yeah, we told that story. I dont have a lot of interest seeing those translated. I was interested in someone telling a unique Fallout story. Treat it like a game. It gives the creators of the series their own playground to play in.
from: https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2023/11/fallout-first-look

This makes me feel more optimistic about the upcoming series, like they would not just shit on their fans like gearbox did with Borderlands, but it remains to be seen.

Regarding the story, or the lack of, between the franchise games to which @Riquende referenced in their post, there are a lot of hidden bits of lore which you might not pick up if you only speedrun the storyline in each of the games. Or the next playthrough. Or the fifth.

One of the non influental npc's in Fallout 3 is a child at the time, which you will not meet if you are not exploring the game for just the heck of it, who you'll encounter later in Fallout 4 as a npc follower, again if you choose to.

Bits and pieces like that are hidden throughout the franchise where while they do not matter for your everyday gamer who just runs through the story and moves on to the next game, but what will matter for enthusiasts.



Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show coming to Amazon Prime 11/04
« Reply #15 on: April 10, 2024, 09:19:21 am »
Out tomorrow:

Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show now available
« Reply #16 on: April 12, 2024, 09:06:47 am »
I assume nobody wants to risk coming in here until they've seen all the episodes for fear of spoilers? Suppose that's the trouble with a series dumped all in one go, you never know where anybody else is up to.

Only seen the first so far, no complaints except the minor niggling thought that if the vaults did have these interconnecting doors then surely after 200+ years, with concerns about the gene pool, all the doors would have been thrown open long ago and all the vaults would exist as one huge underground mingled city?

It does look like we'll be seeing a lot more of the pre-war world and what Vault-Tec were up to (which is great, I was worried they'd focus entirely on the surface adventures and not delve into the true horrors of the vaults), so maybe this tweak and niggle will have a good answer.
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show now available
« Reply #17 on: April 12, 2024, 09:12:58 am »
Really enjoyed the first 2 episodes. Something didn't feel quite right inside the vaults but can't quite put my finger on it, but feels just like the game universe now it's set outside the vaults.
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show now available
« Reply #18 on: April 12, 2024, 09:15:49 am »
Starting this tonight, can't wait.
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show now available
« Reply #19 on: April 12, 2024, 09:19:41 am »
Binged it all, its excellent. The three story arcs are really tied well together, although I was mainly interested in Gogginsbecausewell its Walton Goggins.
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show now available
« Reply #20 on: April 12, 2024, 09:20:00 am »
I've only seen the first episode. I liked the show, but wasn't a fan of the way they structured the episode.

The way they did it felt more like a bunch of mini-episodes, rather than one flowing episode of TV. I think that detracted from it a little. The vault stuff was excellent, but to me it felt a bit dull to spend 30 mins on the Brotherhood (which was still interesting enough) - would have preferred they just went back and forth more. First episode didn't need to be 75 minutes either, could easily have trimmed some fat.

But the lead is excellent, the world building has been strong and it has Walton Goggins, so I'm expecting good things from the remaining episodes.
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show now available
« Reply #21 on: April 12, 2024, 10:07:57 am »
Binged it all and it's fantastic from start to finish. Really hope it finds an audience and doesn't get forgotten so we get more seasons.
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show now available
« Reply #22 on: April 13, 2024, 10:57:09 am »
Watched Episode 1 with the missus.

We were both impressed

Commence Operation Allerton Watching the Entire Series
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show now available
« Reply #23 on: April 13, 2024, 11:28:03 am »
5 episodes in now and will probably finish the rest later today or tomorrow. Can only echo what others have said, its brilliant.

Haven't played since Fallout 4 in 2015 so if theres anything that doesnt quite add up I wont notice it which I think possibly helps. Ill be going back to play Fallout 4 again though when they release the free next gen upgrade in a couple of weeks.
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show now available
« Reply #24 on: April 14, 2024, 06:06:30 am »
Thought episodes 2 and 3 were a pretty marked dip from the first, but 4 and 5 were great. Of the Fallout games I've played, it really needs the Vault stories to be interesting rather than just being a series of events occurring in the Wasteland. Would binge the rest of it now if I didn't have to get up to watch the Palace match :D
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show now available
« Reply #25 on: April 14, 2024, 11:39:14 am »
I thought it was decent, and they did a good job of bringing that world to life. There were too many story conveniences for my liking, like how a super secretive corporation doesn't believe in locks, guards or passwords, and how food/water just got ignored for half a season, but other than that it was really enjoyable.
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show now available
« Reply #26 on: April 16, 2024, 11:58:45 am »
Minor question from the 1st episode
Spoiler
When the raiders had everyone hostage in the Vault and made the leader (Kyle McLachlan) choose between his daughter or 5-6 others, he chose her and they put her in a secure room. Then the raiders left and detonated a bomb. But the 5-6 others had time to run away and the bomb didn't seem that big - what was the point of that? Or did they indeed die and it was just poorly directed?
[close]

The opening, pre-war scene was incredible. Overall, enjoyed ep 1 and will definitely keep watching. The lead is from Yellowjackets and was good in that as well.
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show now available
« Reply #27 on: April 16, 2024, 12:02:19 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on April 16, 2024, 11:58:45 am
Minor question from the 1st episode
Spoiler
When the raiders had everyone hostage in the Vault and made the leader (Kyle McLachlan) choose between his daughter or 5-6 others, he chose her and they put her in a secure room. Then the raiders left and detonated a bomb. But the 5-6 others had time to run away and the bomb didn't seem that big - what was the point of that? Or did they indeed die and it was just poorly directed?
[close]


The opening, pre-war scene was incredible. Overall, enjoyed ep 1 and will definitely keep watching. The lead is from Yellowjackets and was good in that as well.


Spoiler
At least two of them survived so yes it was a bit pointless.
[close]
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show now available
« Reply #28 on: April 16, 2024, 01:21:12 pm »
Watched it all over 3 days, it really is fantastic

They've made the world from Fallout come to life and they've done it so well. They've nailed the humour as well and thrown in just enough gore/body horror that it just works so well

Story was great, loved how the 4 main storylines come together at the end. Love Walton Goggins and he was fantastic casting for this role. I think it was basically perfectly cast to be honest

Cannot wait to see where they go for a 2nd season. It's confirmed by Todd Howard to be canon as well. Roll on the 25th April for the next gen update for Fallout 4, can't wait to jump back in for another playthrough
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show now available
« Reply #29 on: April 16, 2024, 04:08:34 pm »
Only gripe (and its the same for a lot of things these days!) - why only 8 episodes?!
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show now available
« Reply #30 on: April 16, 2024, 04:21:05 pm »
Have watched the first two episodes and I really like it. It really captures the whole Fallout-vibe (at least as far as the newer games like Fallout3 and onwards are concerned). Haven't played the first two in any meaningful way, but immediately felt at home right at the start of the first episode with the music, the visuals and the general atmosphere in the world.
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show now available
« Reply #31 on: April 16, 2024, 11:44:09 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on April 16, 2024, 11:58:45 am
Minor question from the 1st episode
Spoiler
When the raiders had everyone hostage in the Vault and made the leader (Kyle McLachlan) choose between his daughter or 5-6 others, he chose her and they put her in a secure room. Then the raiders left and detonated a bomb. But the 5-6 others had time to run away and the bomb didn't seem that big - what was the point of that? Or did they indeed die and it was just poorly directed?
[close]

The opening, pre-war scene was incredible. Overall, enjoyed ep 1 and will definitely keep watching. The lead is from Yellowjackets and was good in that as well.

After having watched all 8 episodes:
Spoiler
It makes sense in the end, that they wouldn't necessarily have wanted to kill everyone. They just needed a distraction to leave.
[close]

I really liked what they did story-wise and how it all came together in the end. Looking forward to where this is going in the second series. Have to say, watching it felt a bit like playing the game. Yeah, you have the big story-arch, but that basically steps back at one point and it's all about getting distracted by "side-quests" or other little side-adventures. The Ghoul even says something like that one time... ;)
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show now available
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 11:56:33 pm »
Thoroughly enjoyed episode 1. Havent played a fallout game in eons but the look and feel felt right. Tone-wise, it felt more like Preacher than Westworld, which works for me.
Re: "War. War never changes". Fallout TV show now available
« Reply #33 on: Today at 03:31:51 pm »
I thought it was great.
Goggin's as good as always.
Was concerned we might get another girl boss show (yawn) but they avoided that, the lead was really good.
Loads of little nods to the game which was fun and Gary Neville was surprisingly good as her brother as well.
