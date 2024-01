WTF happened to our club to make that our team? Unbelievable. People should look at that and be thankful for the team we have now.



I was going to say it was a Europa League game so we maybe rested a few but looking at it, I think there’s ‘only’ Gerrard and Torres missing there. And Dirk and Maxi maybe too. Very little to get excited about then, although by the end of the season Kenny had us playing some great stuff. The addition of Suarez helped ever so slightly!Probably would t have ever happened but imagine Suarez playing under Hodgson! Suarez would have bitten the owl’s head off Ozzy Osbourne style within a week!