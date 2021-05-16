94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Really poor. Gravenberch gave it away and didnt bother getting
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
82 Endo has come on.
83 We get a corner after a good attack, Endo does well and Salah puts it over the bar.
This is a total debacle.
86 Wow, a brilliant hit by the sub Endo! 3-3!
Strange subs today. Its something weve done really well this season, but not sure about todays
87 Gooooaallll, Trent Alexander-Arnold!
Long way to go yet Wab
Fuck me that's terrible. All started with a stupid pass from Grav in the midfield which gives away the ball and then the defense basically stops playing.
ENDO!!!!!!!Strokes that home.
What the utter hell is happening in this game?!?Definitely one of the weirdest games of football I have ever seen!
