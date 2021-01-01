« previous next »
Need advise - pub to watch Liverpool game in Liverpool

Need advise - pub to watch Liverpool game in Liverpool
Today at 12:31:47 am
Finally making to trip to Liverpool at the end of February next year (will be there in time for Luton Town game) and since it looks unlikely so far that i will be able to see actual game at Anfield (since regular tickets not available i did try to find some hospitality options but they are all out of my price range LOL) I am looking for Plan B and was wondering if someone could recommend a pub with good atmosphere to watch game on TV somewhere near the stadium. Thank you in advance!

Sorry if thread like that already exists - i was trying to find one in forum but got lost  :)
Re: Need advise - pub to watch Liverpool game in Liverpool
Today at 06:07:56 am
If the match is shown live on either Sky Sports or TNT, then most pubs will have it on. When you say close to the ground, there are lots of pubs in Anfield that will show it but you are actually only 2 miles from the city centre and here your choice of pub increases tenfold. However, if the match is not transmitted live legitamitely in the uk you may have a problem. There is the odd place that show a stream but they are few and far between and wouldnt want it posted publicly on a forum. I think the tv announcements for February will be pretty soon, probably the next week or 2.
