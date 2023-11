Only thing I'd be critically harsh of is we conceded lots of chances, but then we could have scored 7 or 8 tonight on the flip side. As much as I'd rather be in the Champions League, it's good for us to be able to bed in a few squad and younger players in these games. Quansah just seems to be growing with every performance.



Qualified for the last 16 as well. Suspect we'll still put out a similar team mind you, can't see us playing a team full of kids. Great result either way!