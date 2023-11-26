Poll

Select your winners in the following Semi Final matches:

SF 1: Tubby
SF 1: child-in-time
SF 2: red1977
SF 2: Vivabobbygraham

Voting closes: November 26, 2023, 06:52:26 pm

Author Topic: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Semi Finals  (Read 110 times)

Sly Sports Premier League draft - Semi Finals
« on: Today at 06:52:26 pm »
Welcome to the world of Sly Sports where all football before 1992 does not exist.

This is a Premier League era draft, so please only judge players on their appearances in the Premier League from 1992 to present day. Any form outside of the league or in any other eras is not relevant. Subs were just for fun and not to be seriously counted in the vote -

_____________________________________________________Semi Final 1_______________________________________________________

Tubby                                       V                                           child-in-time

                 
Subs: D. Traore, Ketsbaia, Kanu                                              Subs: F. Sinclair, Ruben Neves, Yorke

____________________________________________________Semi Final 2________________________________________________________

  red1977                                                   V                                          Vivabobbygraham   

             
            Subs: R. Huth, E. Berkovic, M. Viduka                                                                        Subs: V. Moses, L. Sane, Titi Camara                                                 

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Semi Finals
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:04:36 pm »
C.I.T & Bobby

Bobby team strongest left

how on earth did Cahill end up in the semi's?

Last time i looked I was 5 up as well, should have never mentioned Trend and his wives ;D
Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Semi Finals
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:09:19 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 09:04:36 pm
C.I.T & Bobby

Bobby team strongest left

how on earth did Cahill end up in the semi's?

Last time i looked I was 5 up as well, should have never mentioned Trend and his wives ;D

See quarter final draft comments...

Cheers Robbie
Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Semi Finals
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:11:01 pm »
I think tubs would need more than 3 subs for the crocks on the pitch
Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Semi Finals
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:46:11 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 09:11:01 pm
I think tubs would need more than 3 subs for the crocks on the pitch

Pires - Cahill - Salah.

What a triumvirate.
Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Semi Finals
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:31:47 pm »
BUMP
