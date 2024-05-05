« previous next »
The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread

bradders1011

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
May 5, 2024, 10:59:57 am
Statto Red on May  2, 2024, 02:38:13 am
Homer "hi everyone, if i could just say a few words i'd be a better public speaker"

Only Bart laughing at that is perfect.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
bradders1011
July 1, 2024, 10:11:44 am


Jokes I didn't get as a kid.
disgraced cake

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
July 2, 2024, 02:59:47 pm
"So anyway, I says to Mabel I says"
paulrazor

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
July 4, 2024, 09:54:51 am
Cypress Hill doing the royal albert hall next week with the London Symphony Orchestra is amazing

Nothing says "simpsons do it again" like that

https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2024/cypress-hill/
bradders1011

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
July 18, 2024, 11:37:26 pm
Although, you know... though I started my career... several years before Krusty, so... you know, I could never really have learned anything... directly from him... still, I think, in a way, in a very meaningful way... that, uh... that I... uh, uh, all of us, have, uh... have learned from him.

You know, that is, by being, uh, on television for... for... for so many years.

Even... Even though... you know, m-many of us, we... we didn't... we didn't watch his show.

Th-Thank you.

Bob Newhart everybody!
disgraced cake

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
July 19, 2024, 10:18:30 pm
Don't let Krusty's death get you down boy. People die all the time, just like that. Why you could wake up dead tomorrow.
Statto Red

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
August 7, 2024, 04:28:10 am
Watching the A Milhouse Divided episode the other day & it's quite brutal episode [not as brutal & dark as Homer's Enemy], but due to the quality of the writing back then they wrote an episode like this & still had quite a few gags in it.
bradders1011

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
August 9, 2024, 05:15:49 pm
I wanna set the record straight.

I thought...the cop...was a prostitute...

*nods*
Statto Red

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
August 11, 2024, 07:32:31 am
  Bob: Oh, must you bray night and day at that infernal
             television?
Prisoner #1: Oh, look who's talking.
Prisoner #2: Yeah, Bob...You used to be on this show.
        Bob: Don't remind me.  My foolish capering destroyed more young
             minds then syphilis and pinball combined.  Ooh, how I
             loathe that box.  As omnidirectional sludge pump droning
             and burping...
Prisoner #3: [looking like Rupert Murdoch] Look here, that's enough now!
             I own 60% of that network --
              [Attempts to strangle Sideshow Bob.]
     Wiggum: All right, break it up, boys.  It's time for work detail.
              [the prisoners file out for work]
Prisoner #3: [to Bob] I suppose you don't like tabloid newspapers
             either!


One of the most random things to appear in The Simpsons, Murdoch serving a prison sentence for an undisclosed offence. ;D
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
August 11, 2024, 08:30:36 am


bradders1011

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
August 12, 2024, 10:35:12 am
She's been to Moe's Funk Dancing for Self-Defence class.
gerrardisgod

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
August 15, 2024, 07:49:08 pm
Just watching Simpson Tide, think it might be one of the/my most underrated episodes. Nothing particularly memorable in the story but just an episode with gag after gag after gag.
RJH

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
August 15, 2024, 09:03:44 pm
gerrardisgod on August 15, 2024, 07:49:08 pm
Just watching Simpson Tide, think it might be one of the/my most underrated episodes. Nothing particularly memorable in the story but just an episode with gag after gag after gag.

I always loved the "the USSR, I thought you guys split up?" "That's what we wanted you to think!" sequence.
bradders1011

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
August 15, 2024, 10:31:51 pm
You wanna stop calling me Mr. Moe?
rafathegaffa83

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
August 16, 2024, 12:02:36 am
And this guy's the head of the Spaceology Department at the Correspondence College Of Tampa
courty61

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
August 16, 2024, 09:13:33 am
"I told him that photo would come back to haunt him"

Last episode for Mike Reiss and Al Jean as the show runners. Think that was the key to early Simpsons keep changing up the main writer in charge
bradders1011

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
August 24, 2024, 09:25:43 am
GIVE IT TO HIM! THRUST! PARRY!

STAB, STAB, STAB, STAB!

Ooohhhh he ain't pretty no more!
Statto Red

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
August 24, 2024, 10:17:02 am
gerrardisgod on August 15, 2024, 07:49:08 pm
Just watching Simpson Tide, think it might be one of the/my most underrated episodes. Nothing particularly memorable in the story but just an episode with gag after gag after gag.

Watching Poppa's Got a Brand New Badge the other day, that holds up as one of the underrated episodes from the later series too, with a load of gags & visual gags, & a great parody to the opening theme from The Sopranos.
bradders1011

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
September 20, 2024, 10:41:10 am
Old MacDonald had a farm, e-i-e-i-o
And on this farm he had a chick, the swinginest chick I knowww
disgraced cake

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
September 28, 2024, 11:26:37 am
Mr. Simpson, how do you respond to the charge that petty vandalism such as graffiti is down eighty percent, while heavy sack beatings are up a shocking nine hundred percent?

Aw, people can come up with statistics to prove anything, Kent. Forfty percent of all people know that.

I see. Well, what do you say to the accusation that your group has been causing more crimes than it's been preventing?

Oh, Kent, I'd be lying if I said my men weren't committing crimes!

Touché.
Statto Red

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
October 3, 2024, 03:42:23 am
Abe: That's my son up there!
Man: What, the balding fat-ass?
Abe: Uh, no, the...Hindu guy
disgraced cake

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
October 24, 2024, 07:21:51 pm
My geode must be acknowledged!
bradders1011

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
October 25, 2024, 12:00:52 am
Oh, it's a donkey!
disgraced cake

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
Yesterday at 10:37:37 pm
Enough of your borax Poindexter, a man's life is at stake! We need action!

Take that ya lousy dimension!
gerrardisgod

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
Yesterday at 11:16:17 pm
The ending of that episode always upsets me.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
Today at 05:51:04 am

