Although, you know... though I started my career... several years before Krusty, so... you know, I could never really have learned anything... directly from him... still, I think, in a way, in a very meaningful way... that, uh... that I... uh, uh, all of us, have, uh... have learned from him.



You know, that is, by being, uh, on television for... for... for so many years.



Even... Even though... you know, m-many of us, we... we didn't... we didn't watch his show.



Th-Thank you.



Bob Newhart everybody!