bradders1011

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
May 5, 2024, 10:59:57 am
Quote from: Statto Red on May  2, 2024, 02:38:13 am
Homer "hi everyone, if i could just say a few words i'd be a better public speaker"

Only Bart laughing at that is perfect.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
July 1, 2024, 10:11:44 am


Jokes I didn't get as a kid.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
July 2, 2024, 02:59:47 pm
"So anyway, I says to Mabel I says"
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
July 4, 2024, 09:54:51 am
Cypress Hill doing the royal albert hall next week with the London Symphony Orchestra is amazing

Nothing says "simpsons do it again" like that

https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2024/cypress-hill/
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
July 18, 2024, 11:37:26 pm
Although, you know... though I started my career... several years before Krusty, so... you know, I could never really have learned anything... directly from him... still, I think, in a way, in a very meaningful way... that, uh... that I... uh, uh, all of us, have, uh... have learned from him.

You know, that is, by being, uh, on television for... for... for so many years.

Even... Even though... you know, m-many of us, we... we didn't... we didn't watch his show.

Th-Thank you.

Bob Newhart everybody!
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
July 19, 2024, 10:18:30 pm
Don't let Krusty's death get you down boy. People die all the time, just like that. Why you could wake up dead tomorrow.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
August 7, 2024, 04:28:10 am
Watching the A Milhouse Divided episode the other day & it's quite brutal episode [not as brutal & dark as Homer's Enemy], but due to the quality of the writing back then they wrote an episode like this & still had quite a few gags in it.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
August 9, 2024, 05:15:49 pm
I wanna set the record straight.

I thought...the cop...was a prostitute...

*nods*
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
Today at 07:32:31 am
  Bob: Oh, must you bray night and day at that infernal
             television?
Prisoner #1: Oh, look who's talking.
Prisoner #2: Yeah, Bob...You used to be on this show.
        Bob: Don't remind me.  My foolish capering destroyed more young
             minds then syphilis and pinball combined.  Ooh, how I
             loathe that box.  As omnidirectional sludge pump droning
             and burping...
Prisoner #3: [looking like Rupert Murdoch] Look here, that's enough now!
             I own 60% of that network --
              [Attempts to strangle Sideshow Bob.]
     Wiggum: All right, break it up, boys.  It's time for work detail.
              [the prisoners file out for work]
Prisoner #3: [to Bob] I suppose you don't like tabloid newspapers
             either!


One of the most random things to appear in The Simpsons, Murdoch serving a prison sentence for an undisclosed offence. ;D
