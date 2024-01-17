Moe: [answers the phone] Yeah, just a sec; I'll check. [calls] Uh, Amanda Hugginkiss? Hey, I'm looking for Amanda Hugginkiss! Why can't I find Amanda Hugginkiss?!

[The bar denizens laugh]

Barney: Maybe your standards are too high!

Moe: [to phone] You little SOB! If I ever find out who you are, I'm gonna shove a sausage down your throat and stick starving dogs in your butt!

Bart: My name is Jimbo Jones and I live at 1094 Evergreen Terrace.

Moe: [laughs] Big mistake, pal! [hangs up] I knew he'd slip up sooner or later. [pulls out a kitchen knife from the drawers] Ah yes, rusty and dull.



Bart: Hello, is Homer there?

Moe: Homer who?

Bart: Homer Sexual.

Moe: Wait one second, let me check. [calls] Uh, Homer Sexual? Oh, come on, come on, one of you guys has got to be Homer Sexual!

[The bar denizens laugh]

Homer: Don't look at me! [continues laughing with the other denizens]

Moe: Oh no. [as Bart gives the phone to Skinner offscreen] You rotten little punk! If I ever get a hold of you, I'll sink my teeth into your cheek and rip your face off!

Skinner: [insulted] You'll do what, young man?

Moe: [taken aback] What, what, wait, who is this?

Skinner: I think the real question is who is this, and where is Homer Simpson?!

Moe: [realizes his mistake] Whoa whoa, sorry, Principal Skinner, sorry, it's a bad connection, I think. [to Homer] It's for you. I think Bart's in trouble again.

Homer: Doh!