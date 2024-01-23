« previous next »
MC Hammer: "Ayyy, proper."
Homer ... that hat's been with the station for twenty years, he had one day left til retirement!
Look at all those worried faces ... except for Lenny, he looks great

This is the worst day of my life!
When we got married you promised me my harvesting days were over.
What does "sequestered mean"?

If the jury is deadlocked, they're put up in a hotel together so that they cant communicate with the outside world.

What does "deadlocked" mean?

It's when the jury cant agree on a verdict.

Uh-huh, and "if"?

A conjunction meaning "in the event that" or "on condition that".
Immigants! I knew it was them! Even when it was the bears I knew it was them!
Happy Love Day everybody!

I hope you all got Lord Huggington.
I may have mentioned this in here before, but frequently, when searching for something, I'll walk around the house saying "Where's my elephant?" in the manner of Bart harrassing the radio station. This usually causes some confusion with my girlfriend who clearly doesn't have random Simpsons scenes floating around in her brain. Did it this morning looking for the last two slices of my sourdough loaf.

I may have mentioned this in here before, but frequently, when searching for something, I'll walk around the house saying "Where's my elephant?" in the manner of Bart harrassing the radio station. This usually causes some confusion with my girlfriend who clearly doesn't have random Simpsons scenes floating around in her brain. Did it this morning looking for the last two slices of my sourdough loaf.

Lisa, a guy who's got lots of ivory is less likely to hurt Stampy than a guy whose ivory supplies are low.
"Where's Poochie?"
Lisa, a guy who's got lots of ivory is less likely to hurt Stampy than a guy whose ivory supplies are low.

Reading that now I can't help but see it as also a commentary on the nature of the super rich - A guy who has loads of money is less likely to hurt the poor than a guy without....
Lisa, a guy who's got lots of ivory is less likely to hurt Stampy than a guy whose ivory supplies are low.

And, like most people, yeah I've dealt a little ivory
Gabbo: All the kids in Springfield are S.O.B.s!

Kent Brockman: Gabbo's kind of language has no place on or off TV. And that's my two cents. (laughs) That oughta hold those S.O.B.s.

[A picture of Kent appears behind him with the headline "Brockman in Trouble"]

Kent Brockman: What the-?!
Duffman is thrusting in the direction of the problem
Skinner: Well, the only other one to apply was Moe Szyslak and his stuff scares the hell out of me. [shows them a drawing that Moe did] Ugh! How can anyone consider that making love?
I discovered yesterday that in the episode where Homer works in the casino he doesn't say, "Strike 3 Marge! I remember that meeting and I have a phonographic memory." He actually says it correctly as photographic. For 30 odd years I've thought and quoted that he says "phonographic" and placed it with the list of words he mispronounces alongside, "saxomaphone" and "tramampoline".

For shame.
I discovered yesterday that in the episode where Homer works in the casino he doesn't say, "Strike 3 Marge! I remember that meeting and I have a phonographic memory." He actually says it correctly as photographic. For 30 odd years I've thought and quoted that he says "phonographic" and placed it with the list of words he mispronounces alongside, "saxomaphone" and "tramampoline".

For shame.


https://youtu.be/Nth4RqqmQZ4?si=uvI2gnx1vqIIVH1C

I discovered yesterday that in the episode where Homer works in the casino he doesn't say, "Strike 3 Marge! I remember that meeting and I have a phonographic memory." He actually says it correctly as photographic. For 30 odd years I've thought and quoted that he says "phonographic" and placed it with the list of words he mispronounces alongside, "saxomaphone" and "tramampoline".

For shame.

https://youtu.be/Kgy2CShrzOU?si=CpZ9tGrMwsNXbCbD
Ahh, snowmen have peepers... peepers to watch... to watch for a moment of weakness and then baf! comes the knock on the head, and we're down!

What do we do?!

Oh............... wouldn't you like to know?
What's are the saddest moments

1 for me is when homer thinks he is going to die from poisoning and Marge reads him a poem before he slips off to say goodbye to his kids. That really gets me

Other moments. Maude dying. Homer sitting on his car for.hours in the dark after his mam leaves him in a bus
Homer sitting on his car for.hours in the dark after his mam leaves him in a bus

This one.

It's Homer stripped bare emotionally to leave the little boy he actually still is.
Yeah, the mum and blowfish ones for me too. I used to really struggle getting through the blowfish episode.
Not necessarily sad, but emotional: the end of Lisa the Vegetarian where Maybe I'm Amazed kicks in after they reconcile and he gives her a veggie-back ride home.
Not necessarily sad, but emotional: the end of Lisa the Vegetarian where Maybe I'm Amazed kicks in after they reconcile and he gives her a veggie-back ride home.


I wanna set the record straight: I thought the cop was a prostitute....
'I've got to fool him before the day is out, but how? He must have a weakness.'

'Ah beer, my one weakness. My Achilles heel if you will.'

'Beer! Beer is the cheese! But how to use it?'

'It's a good thing that beer wasn't shaken up any more, or I'd have looked quite the fool, an April fool, as it were.'
Tractor 'come on bart ride me'

Bart: 'i better not i could get into a lot of trouble'

Tractor: '*chicken clucking noise*'

Chicken 'hes insulting both of us'
Very clever Simpson, luring our bees to your sugar pile and then selling them back to us at an inflated price

Bees are on the what now?

Simpson you diabolical ...
"Ned Flanders?! You're sure? No, no, I'll come right over... and may god have mercy on us all... Darling, there's an emergency at the hospital, where are my shoes?"

"I think they're in the den."

"In the den?! May god have mercy on us all..."
Very clever Simpson, luring our bees to your sugar pile and then selling them back to us at an inflated price

Bees are on the what now?

Simpson you diabolical ...

Alright pal, where'd you get the sugar for that tea?

I nicked it, when you let your guard down for that split second. And I'd do it again.
Moe: [answers the phone] Yeah, just a sec; I'll check. [calls] Uh, Amanda Hugginkiss? Hey, I'm looking for Amanda Hugginkiss! Why can't I find Amanda Hugginkiss?!
[The bar denizens laugh]
Barney: Maybe your standards are too high!
Moe: [to phone] You little SOB! If I ever find out who you are, I'm gonna shove a sausage down your throat and stick starving dogs in your butt!
Bart: My name is Jimbo Jones and I live at 1094 Evergreen Terrace.
Moe: [laughs] Big mistake, pal! [hangs up] I knew he'd slip up sooner or later. [pulls out a kitchen knife from the drawers] Ah yes, rusty and dull.

Bart: Hello, is Homer there?
Moe: Homer who?
Bart: Homer Sexual.
Moe: Wait one second, let me check. [calls] Uh, Homer Sexual? Oh, come on, come on, one of you guys has got to be Homer Sexual!
[The bar denizens laugh]
Homer: Don't look at me! [continues laughing with the other denizens]
Moe: Oh no. [as Bart gives the phone to Skinner offscreen] You rotten little punk! If I ever get a hold of you, I'll sink my teeth into your cheek and rip your face off!
Skinner: [insulted] You'll do what, young man?
Moe: [taken aback] What, what, wait, who is this?
Skinner: I think the real question is who is this, and where is Homer Simpson?!
Moe: [realizes his mistake] Whoa whoa, sorry, Principal Skinner, sorry, it's a bad connection, I think. [to Homer] It's for you. I think Bart's in trouble again.
Homer: Doh!
But what if they say you're not good enough to be in the Constitution?

Then I'll crush all opposition to me, and I'll make Ted Kennedy pay, if he fights back, I'll say that he's gay!

Good news, Amendment! They ratified ya. You're in the U.S. Constitution!

Oh, yeah! Door's open, boys!
Ha! I was singing that the other day!

Was also singing the softball song.
Police Chief Wiggum

"OH MY GOD, someone has taken a bite out of the big rice krispie square"

"Oh yeah, & the waiter has been brutally beaten"

