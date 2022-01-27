« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread  (Read 295169 times)

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,033
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2720 on: January 27, 2022, 03:20:50 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,862
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2721 on: February 11, 2022, 10:47:57 am »
Got 2 days in Facebook Jail for commenting on a Simpsons meme group post with a version of "I'd kill you if I had my gun! Yeah well you don't."

This adds to the day I had in jail in summer for quoting the Mike Bassett "2-0 down to the fucking Mexicans!" line.

That place really needs context fed into its AI.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,862
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2722 on: February 13, 2022, 01:20:48 am »
I play Jerry "Fireball" Mudflap, a feisty Supreme Court justice searching for his birth mother while competing in a cross-country fire truck race. It's... garbage.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,033
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2723 on: February 13, 2022, 08:24:31 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,245
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2724 on: March 3, 2022, 10:07:57 am »
I'm still keen on doing a Simpsons draft ;D

Would anyone be keen, suitably enthused by the best episode vote?

I'm thinking each team would consist of 5 characters, and each team would also have a home ground (ie Simpsons location) and song (any Simpsons' tune of your choice).

Any other suggestions and confirmed interest welcome ;D
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2725 on: March 3, 2022, 10:23:40 am »
I could do an episodes draft, less keen on other angles.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,009
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2726 on: March 3, 2022, 10:48:07 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on March  3, 2022, 10:07:57 am
I'm still keen on doing a Simpsons draft ;D

Would anyone be keen, suitably enthused by the best episode vote?

I'm thinking each team would consist of 5 characters, and each team would also have a home ground (ie Simpsons location) and song (any Simpsons' tune of your choice).

Any other suggestions and confirmed interest welcome ;D

Yeah I like that
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,245
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2727 on: March 3, 2022, 10:48:58 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on March  3, 2022, 10:23:40 am
I could do an episodes draft, less keen on other angles.

I think after the episodes vote, that angle is probably played out for the time being ;D
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2728 on: March 3, 2022, 10:55:45 am »
I can understand that but I don't see how you can do a character draft when they've changed so much over the years. There's barely a single character in the show that's anything like who they were originally, and even people like Moe and Apu essentially changed personality completely between, say, season 2 and 9.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,033
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2729 on: March 3, 2022, 11:08:18 pm »
I've no idea how drafts work but I'd be up for whatever.

I can see what Sheer is saying about characters changing. If you did that, you'd have to limit to the first 9 or so seasons.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,260
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2730 on: March 7, 2022, 04:50:46 pm »
So then I says to Mabel, I says ...
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,260
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2731 on: March 15, 2022, 04:50:46 pm »
"I always wondered if there was a God, and know I know, there is, and it's me!"

"You're not a God, Homer"

"Remember dad, all glory is fleeting"

"So?"

"Beware the ides of March"

"No"
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,260
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2732 on: July 19, 2022, 01:49:37 pm »
Well you're certainly doing your job today, Mr Sun
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,171
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2733 on: July 19, 2022, 01:50:50 pm »
Sunshine on my shoulders makes me happy...

*gets punched in the face*
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,260
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2734 on: August 16, 2022, 03:52:22 pm »
I'd wager he has some variety of walking clock in that box!
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,548
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2735 on: August 16, 2022, 07:54:00 pm »
Once again, if Im not mistaken, this can contained, tomato paste.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,862
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2736 on: August 16, 2022, 10:06:27 pm »
My geode must be acknowledged!
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,680
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2737 on: Yesterday at 07:49:15 am »
I call it Billy and the Clone-osaurus
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,171
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2738 on: Today at 12:00:35 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 07:49:15 am
I call it Billy and the Clone-osaurus

Oh, you have got to be kidding sir. First you think of an idea that has already been done. Then you give it a title that nobody could possibly like. ...It was on the bestseller list for eighteen months! One of the most popular movies of all time, sir! What were you thinking??




I mean thank you, come again
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,548
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2739 on: Today at 05:54:57 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:00:35 pm
Oh, you have got to be kidding sir. First you think of an idea that has already been done. Then you give it a title that nobody could possibly like. ...It was on the bestseller list for eighteen months! One of the most popular movies of all time, sir! What were you thinking??




I mean thank you, come again
One of Apus two finest quotes. The other is:

Homer: you know what you could do
Apu: Shut up.
Homer: you could fake your own death.
Apu: shut up
Homer: all you need is a car
Apu: I cant believe you dont shut up!

Having a greater appreciation for Nelson as a character recently.

That was no accident, shame on you Nelson.
Cram it maam.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Up
« previous next »
 