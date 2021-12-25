« previous next »
The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
December 25, 2021, 04:58:48 pm
Jake
Would love to do a "Best Simpsons Episodes" series of polls. A poll for each series 1-10 (theres no way anything after that gets even close and don't pretend otherwise) and then pit them off against each other. But that would spam the board wouldn't it ;D

Maybe a world cup knock out competition instead. Need 16 episodes to pit against each other.But still thats clogging up the board I suppose...
and in the end, homer at the bat would win
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
December 25, 2021, 05:05:07 pm
If I'm bored over the next week or month I'll set up a 64-episode bracket. There won't be much from season 1, 9 or 10 though.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
December 25, 2021, 07:52:35 pm
Jake
Would love to do a "Best Simpsons Episodes" series of polls. A poll for each series 1-10 (theres no way anything after that gets even close and don't pretend otherwise) and then pit them off against each other. But that would spam the board wouldn't it ;D

Maybe a world cup knock out competition instead. Need 16 episodes to pit against each other.But still thats clogging up the board I suppose...

I think a Simpsons draft could be fun ;D

Pick your team of five Simpsons characters. Or five Simpsons episodes. As Joff says, the problem with a World Cup is that Homer At The Bat, You Only Move Twice or Cape Feare would all be strong favourites. Making people pick a team of Simpsons characters or a set of episodes would balance it out a bit.

Homer, Lou, Dr Nick, Herb Powell and Bleeding Gums Murphy vs Troy McClure, Mr Burns, Lenny, Apu and Groundskeeper Willie

Then you can use the Betting and Drafts board and nothing gets clogged up.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
December 25, 2021, 07:53:35 pm
Joff
and in the end, homer at the bat would win

Well At the Bat had done it

The episode had won it

With RAWKy posters quoting all the while

Sideshow Bob's rake adventures split our sides

While lots of people voted for Simpson Tide.

We're talkin' Simpsons

From Rosebud to Fallout Boy

Talkin' Simpsons

Unkie Herb to Lemon of Troy

Frank Grimy was Homer's Enemy

Burnsy and his run-in with Maggie

We're Deep Space Homer

B-Sharps and Mindy.


Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
December 25, 2021, 09:03:51 pm
JerseyKloppite
I think a Simpsons draft could be fun ;D

Pick your team of five Simpsons characters. Or five Simpsons episodes. As Joff says, the problem with a World Cup is that Homer At The Bat, You Only Move Twice or Cape Feare would all be strong favourites. Making people pick a team of Simpsons characters or a set of episodes would balance it out a bit.

Homer, Lou, Dr Nick, Herb Powell and Bleeding Gums Murphy vs Troy McClure, Mr Burns, Lenny, Apu and Groundskeeper Willie

Then you can use the Betting and Drafts board and nothing gets clogged up.

I like the way Snrub thinks.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
December 25, 2021, 11:19:47 pm
It doesn't have to be a draft, this isn't about personal glory. It's about determining which episode is best.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
December 26, 2021, 08:00:29 am
Joff
and in the end, homer at the bat would win

You Only Move Twice is the clear winner.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
December 26, 2021, 09:57:54 am
Homers Enemy

See, three of us with three different opinions.

Actually JK, could you edit the first post and put in a poll for all S1 episodes, we will take the top 2, then after a week S2 etc. Then the final poll gets its own thread. Similar to how there always seems to be a poll in the politics thread? Do we need Andy?
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
December 26, 2021, 10:19:26 am
Jake
Homers Enemy

See, three of us with three different opinions.

Actually JK, could you edit the first post and put in a poll for all S1 episodes, we will take the top 2, then after a week S2 etc. Then the final poll gets its own thread. Similar to how there always seems to be a poll in the politics thread? Do we need Andy?

To paraphrase - He's not the hero RAWK deserves, but the one it needs right now.

I know someone up thread was limiting to season 10, but I do think The Computer Wore Menace Shoes from season 12 is actually a rather strong episode.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
December 26, 2021, 11:07:49 am
Is that Mr X? Good episode actually. Maybe a "best of 10-13" poll too

Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
December 26, 2021, 11:33:21 am
Aye, that's the one.

The mysterious guy on the internet making up rumours and conspiracies does feel very relevant to modern times too.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
December 26, 2021, 11:35:01 am
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
December 26, 2021, 11:43:34 am
Sheer Magnetism
It doesn't have to be a draft, this isn't about personal glory. It's about determining which episode is best.

First one.

Then t'other.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
December 27, 2021, 07:22:47 pm
"CHILI! RED HOT TEXAS STYLE CHILI! AND WE GOT GINGER ALE! BOILING HOT TEXAS STYLE GINGER ALE!"
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
December 28, 2021, 06:47:21 pm
bradders1011
"CHILI! RED HOT TEXAS STYLE CHILI! AND WE GOT GINGER ALE! BOILING HOT TEXAS STYLE GINGER ALE!"

That reminds me, I think the food critic episode could be in the best of the rest
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
Yesterday at 07:30:16 pm
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351147.0

Season two poll is up, cmon Sprinfieldites, get to work!
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
Yesterday at 11:26:52 pm
ScouserAtHeart
You Only Move Twice is the clear winner.

Not on your life my Hindu friend :D

I think you can guess which is my favourite episode!
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
Today at 12:44:10 am
west_london_red-nosed-reindeer
Not on your life my Hindu friend :D

I think you can guess which is my favourite episode!

Make sure to take part then ha :) or there's a chance the poll could bend
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
Today at 08:02:58 am
west_london_red-nosed-reindeer
Not on your life my Hindu friend :D

I think you can guess which is my favourite episode!

:lmao

Jake
Make sure to take part then ha :) or there's a chance the poll could bend

So we're gonna do 1-8 and then a bracket of all the winners?
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
Today at 09:26:03 am
1 to 10 I think?
