Would love to do a "Best Simpsons Episodes" series of polls. A poll for each series 1-10 (theres no way anything after that gets even close and don't pretend otherwise) and then pit them off against each other. But that would spam the board wouldn't it



Maybe a world cup knock out competition instead. Need 16 episodes to pit against each other.But still thats clogging up the board I suppose...



I think a Simpsons draft could be funPick your team of five Simpsons characters. Or five Simpsons episodes. As Joff says, the problem with a World Cup is that Homer At The Bat, You Only Move Twice or Cape Feare would all be strong favourites. Making people pick a team of Simpsons characters or a set of episodes would balance it out a bit.Homer, Lou, Dr Nick, Herb Powell and Bleeding Gums Murphy vs Troy McClure, Mr Burns, Lenny, Apu and Groundskeeper WillieThen you can use the Betting and Drafts board and nothing gets clogged up.