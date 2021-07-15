« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread  (Read 279486 times)

Offline Roopy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 766
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2640 on: July 15, 2021, 07:13:27 am »
TV when the cable gets disconnected: "Please do not panic. Resist the temptation to read or talk to loved ones. Do not attempt sexual relations, as years of TV radiation have left your genitals withered and useless.

Wiggum: "Well I'll be damned."
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,011
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2641 on: July 15, 2021, 07:21:46 am »
Homer no function beer well without
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,048
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2642 on: July 15, 2021, 09:27:58 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on July 15, 2021, 12:11:03 am
"Men, there's a little crippled boy sitting in a hospital who wants you to win this game. I know because I crippled him myself to inspire you."

I hope they win or Mr. Burns said he's coming back.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,011
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2643 on: July 20, 2021, 03:11:00 pm »
Get Out of My Dreams and Also Out of My Car: A guide to your restraining order
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,011
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2644 on: July 21, 2021, 03:44:28 pm »
Homer: This isn't India! Where's the University of Notre Dame, the Indy 500, Wrigley Field, Dodger Dogs?
Indian Woman: You ignorant American! You have confused India with Indiana, Indiana with Illinois, and the Cubs with the Dodgers!
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2645 on: July 27, 2021, 03:52:43 pm »
Everybody is going to family restaurants these days. It seems nobody wants to hang out in a dank pit no more.

You ain't thinking of getting rid of the dank are ya, Moe?

Eh, maybe I am

Aw but Moe, the dank, the dank!
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,048
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2646 on: July 27, 2021, 05:17:52 pm »
Ah squiddy, I got nothing against ya, I just heard there was gold in your belly.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2647 on: July 31, 2021, 07:48:24 pm »
"You know Smithers, I think I'll donate a million dollars to the local orphanage ... when pigs fly!"

*laughs manically* ... *pig flies overhead*

"Will you be donating that million dollars now sir?"

"No, I'd still prefer not"
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,048
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2648 on: August 18, 2021, 07:36:38 pm »
"I hate every ape I see, from chimpan-a to chimpanzee" is the up there in the greatest lines in comedy history. The entire Planet of the Apes Musical scene is perfect.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2649 on: August 20, 2021, 05:48:16 pm »
"So, another Friday is upon us. What will you be doing Smithers, something gay no doubt!"

"Wh-WHAT?"
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2650 on: September 6, 2021, 07:12:49 pm »
We pay eight dollars for the night and you can take two popsicles out of the freezer
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,815
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2651 on: September 24, 2021, 04:03:01 pm »
Quote from: US Army Colonel
US government policy is very clear: never back down, never admit a mistake. Thats why we have won over half the wars weve fought.

 :lmao
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,011
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2652 on: October 6, 2021, 12:59:23 pm »
Attention, Marge Simpson. We've also arrested your older, balder, fatter son.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Komic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,110
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2653 on: October 6, 2021, 01:06:19 pm »
Of course by then, Mimsie had her share of wrinkles... and a gray hair or two, but my adoring eyes saw past those minor imperfections... to her 21-year-old daughter, Lily.
Logged

Offline deck the pauls with boughs of razor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,214
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2654 on: October 6, 2021, 04:26:50 pm »
Scott, everyone is here from the Mayor's illegitimate son to our own Duff Blimp

"hey can i drive"

BOOM
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2655 on: October 6, 2021, 08:14:54 pm »
'I don't want you stalking anyone tonight!'

'Oh ok, have it your own way Marge. I'll be back in a minute, I'm ... going outside, to ... stalk ... Lenny and Carl ... Doh!'
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,011
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2656 on: October 10, 2021, 06:00:26 pm »
Eine minuten, eine minuten! Ugh!
Das wagenfone ist eine nuisancefone!
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,466
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2657 on: October 11, 2021, 08:25:45 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on October  6, 2021, 08:14:54 pm
'I don't want you stalking anyone tonight!'

'Oh ok, have it your own way Marge. I'll be back in a minute, I'm ... going outside, to ... stalk ... Lenny and Carl ... Doh!'

Homer's yellow drip Road was actually clever for him
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,011
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2658 on: October 17, 2021, 04:16:43 pm »
-Smithers, there's a rocket in my pocket.

-You don't have to tell me, sir!
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2659 on: October 22, 2021, 11:47:04 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on August 20, 2021, 05:48:16 pm
"So, another Friday is upon us. What will you be doing Smithers, something gay no doubt!"

"Wh-WHAT?"
This episode was on C4 last weekend and there are so many good bits.

Wiggum: Well, your story is very compelling, Mr. Jackass... I mean, Simpson. So, I'll just type it up on my invisible typewriter.
Homer: You don't have to humiliate me.
Arsonist: I just torched a building downtown, and I'm afraid I'll do it again!
Wiggum: Yeah, right. I'll just type it up on my invisible typewriter.

Scully: This is a simple lie detector. I'll ask you a few yes-or-no questions, and you just answer truthfully. Do you understand?
Homer: Yes. [lie detector explodes]

Homer Screaming at the sign saying "Die" then a gust of wind shows it actually says "Diet" and he screams again even louder  ;D ;D

I could go on but it's one of the best Simpsons episodes ever.


Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2660 on: October 22, 2021, 12:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on October 22, 2021, 11:47:04 am
This episode was on C4 last weekend and there are so many good bits.

Wiggum: Well, your story is very compelling, Mr. Jackass... I mean, Simpson. So, I'll just type it up on my invisible typewriter.
Homer: You don't have to humiliate me.
Arsonist: I just torched a building downtown, and I'm afraid I'll do it again!
Wiggum: Yeah, right. I'll just type it up on my invisible typewriter.

Scully: This is a simple lie detector. I'll ask you a few yes-or-no questions, and you just answer truthfully. Do you understand?
Homer: Yes. [lie detector explodes]

Homer Screaming at the sign saying "Die" then a gust of wind shows it actually says "Diet" and he screams again even louder  ;D ;D

I could go on but it's one of the best Simpsons episodes ever.

It actually is my very favourite episode. It's one of those ones in which every part of it's funny. I always laugh out loud when Mulder gives that big speech in the field and Moe comes past carrying the whale. "CHEESE IT THE FEDS!" - The Mulder and Scully stuff is great, like when he shows his FBI badge or the shot of J. Edgar Hoover in the dress.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,011
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2661 on: October 22, 2021, 01:57:03 pm »
It's bringing us love. Kill it! Break its legs!
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,832
  • Kloppite
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2662 on: October 22, 2021, 02:18:34 pm »
This is the best lie detector scene, from Who Shot Mr Burns part 2, Moe in the lie detector scene.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQGwrK_yDEg

 ;D
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,048
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2663 on: November 10, 2021, 09:09:14 pm »
Homer At The Bat was aired on 20th February 1992.

Had it been an English show featuring Division 1 footballers, who would have made it?

I'm going Dean Saunders guaranteed.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,832
  • Kloppite
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2664 on: November 10, 2021, 09:21:07 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 10, 2021, 09:09:14 pm
Homer At The Bat was aired on 20th February 1992.

Had it been an English show featuring Division 1 footballers, who would have made it?

I'm going Dean Saunders guaranteed.

John Barnes maybe, deffo Paul Merson & Tony Adams, & Paul Gascoigne.
Logged

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,766
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2665 on: November 12, 2021, 12:43:53 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 10, 2021, 09:09:14 pm
Homer At The Bat was aired on 20th February 1992.

Had it been an English show featuring Division 1 footballers, who would have made it?

I'm going Dean Saunders guaranteed.

Well Mr Burns had done it, the power plant had won it
With Tony Adams drinkin' all the while
Paul Mersons cocaine binges made us smile
While Barnsey's rapping had us dancing on the nightclub tile

We're talkin' football
From Wolves to Crystal Palace
We're talkin' football
Le Tis to Gary Pallis(ter)

Le Tis being a one club man
Cantonas run in with the fan

We're talkin' Fowler....
Gazza and Jaap Stam
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,466
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2666 on: November 12, 2021, 12:47:27 pm »
I said trim those sideburns, Waddle
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,477
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2667 on: November 12, 2021, 01:37:48 pm »
Quote from: Jake on November 12, 2021, 12:43:53 pm
Well Mr Burns had done it, the power plant had won it
With Tony Adams drinkin' all the while
Paul Mersons cocaine binges made us smile
While Barnsey's rapping had us dancing on the nightclub tile

We're talkin' football
From Wolves to Crystal Palace
We're talkin' football
Le Tis to Gary Pallis(ter)

Le Tis being a one club man
Cantonas run in with the fan

We're talkin' Fowler....
Gazza and Jaap Stam
Excellent work.

I like to think Iain Dowie would have been the Mike Scioscia.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,998
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2668 on: November 12, 2021, 02:03:05 pm »
https://youtu.be/3d2JDrl5IZE

Prime Simpsons where every line was a joke and hilarious but it still had a serious story and heart. Can't beat it
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2669 on: November 12, 2021, 02:12:16 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 10, 2021, 09:09:14 pm
Homer At The Bat was aired on 20th February 1992.

Had it been an English show featuring Division 1 footballers, who would have made it?

I'm going Dean Saunders guaranteed.
They would need to be high level, from a wide selection of clubs, fit together into a proper team and have a blend of quirky personal tics and bland respectability that could be exaggerated. So I'm saying:

Dave Beasant
Paul McGrath
Neil Ruddock
Eric Young
Stuart Pearce
Anders Limpar
Bryan Robson
Carlton Palmer
John Barnes
Peter Beardsley
Gary Lineker
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,592
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2670 on: November 15, 2021, 02:16:27 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on November 12, 2021, 02:03:05 pm
https://youtu.be/3d2JDrl5IZE

Prime Simpsons where every line was a joke and hilarious but it still had a serious story and heart. Can't beat it


Brilliant episode.

Mr. Burns:
You know, Smithers, I think I'll donate a million dollars to the local orphanage. When pigs fly!

[both Burns and Smithers start laughing, but then a pig flies by their window]

Smithers:
Will you be donating that million dollars now, sir?

Mr. Burns:
Hmm, no I'd still prefer not.
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,048
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2671 on: November 15, 2021, 09:44:11 pm »
There's Chiquita. There's Del Monte... There's a Bananco... Gorilla's Choice...
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,048
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2672 on: November 20, 2021, 01:43:19 pm »
Well it goes real slow with the hammer down, it's the country-fried truck endorsed by a clown
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,766
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2673 on: November 20, 2021, 09:07:20 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 20, 2021, 01:43:19 pm
Well it goes real slow with the hammer down, it's the country-fried truck endorsed by a clown

Canyaneroooo
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2674 on: November 26, 2021, 08:55:47 pm »
Mulder: Look at this Scully. There's been another unsubstantiated UFO sighting in the heartland of America. We've got to get there right away.

Scully: Well, gee Mulder. There's also this report of a shipment of drugs and illegal weapons coming into New Jersey tonight.

Mulder: I hardly think the FBI is concerned with matters like that.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,048
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2675 on: November 26, 2021, 10:35:37 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on November 26, 2021, 08:55:47 pm
Mulder: Look at this Scully. There's been another unsubstantiated UFO sighting in the heartland of America. We've got to get there right away.

Scully: Well, gee Mulder. There's also this report of a shipment of drugs and illegal weapons coming into New Jersey tonight.

Mulder: I hardly think the FBI is concerned with matters like that.

CHEESE IT THE FEDS!
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,048
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2676 on: November 29, 2021, 06:49:18 pm »
Smart bunnies Hef. I can call you Hef can't I?

No.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2677 on: Today at 03:38:50 pm »
"You can't hide from me in this house Bart, I spend 23 hours a day here!"

"HE HE HE HE ... GET 'IM MA!"
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,766
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2678 on: Today at 03:50:31 pm »
Would love to do a "Best Simpsons Episodes" series of polls. A poll for each series 1-10 (theres no way anything after that gets even close and don't pretend otherwise) and then pit them off against each other. But that would spam the board wouldn't it ;D

Maybe a world cup knock out competition instead. Need 16 episodes to pit against each other.But still thats clogging up the board I suppose...
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Up
« previous next »
 