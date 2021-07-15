"So, another Friday is upon us. What will you be doing Smithers, something gay no doubt!"



"Wh-WHAT?"



This episode was on C4 last weekend and there are so many good bits.Wiggum: Well, your story is very compelling, Mr. Jackass... I mean, Simpson. So, I'll just type it up on my invisible typewriter.Homer: You don't have to humiliate me.Arsonist: I just torched a building downtown, and I'm afraid I'll do it again!Wiggum: Yeah, right. I'll just type it up on my invisible typewriter.Scully: This is a simple lie detector. I'll ask you a few yes-or-no questions, and you just answer truthfully. Do you understand?Homer: Yes. [lie detector explodes]Homer Screaming at the sign saying "Die" then a gust of wind shows it actually says "Diet" and he screams again even louderI could go on but it's one of the best Simpsons episodes ever.