is it me, or does 'Whacking Day' not get aired these days? I don't think I've seen it in an age!!



There's a few that either don't get aired, or are so butchered by the channel's edit that they may as well not do so.Whacking Day doesn't get aired because of the animal cruelty aspect, even though that literally is the crux of the episode and gets resolved.A Streetcar Named Marge doesn't get aired now because of the New Orleans song at the beginning of the play.The City of New York vs Homer Simpson was pulled from replays after 9/11 and has only had airing in the UK again a decade later, with extensive cuts.The Cartridge Family was shown in the UK but pulled from US for four years after it was written (so had to be reanimated in part and rejigged and showed as part of S10 when it was written for S6) due to the various gun capers involved (I'd call the comedy with the guns absurdism, but obviously not absurd enough for the US's censors to allow).And there's loads that have had a lot of content cut, or lines cut out that throw off the whole context of the scene.