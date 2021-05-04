« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread  (Read 263324 times)

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,150
  • Truthiness
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2600 on: May 4, 2021, 03:18:33 pm »
Quote from: John_P on May  3, 2021, 10:04:16 pm
https://www.newyorker.com/culture/the-new-yorker-interview/john-swartzwelder-sage-of-the-simpsons

Really good interview with John Swartzwelder. Who wrote more episodes than anyone. Read some of his self published novels which are also very good.


Good ol' Grimey.  Change the channel, Marge *snores*
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,568
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2601 on: May 4, 2021, 03:29:38 pm »
Got a big soft spot for John Swartzwelder, he wrote my all time favourite episode, Homer at the Bat, which is a near-perfect episode, gags at breakneck speed, every jokes hits, the guest actors were clearly into it and added to the spectacle rather than detracted, Burns had some of his all time great lines and it just plays massively to the bizarre surrealism that Swartzwelder managed to imbue in his best episodes.

A lot of The earlier Simpsons episodes were more grounded and realistic - which is good in many ways - but Swartzwelder managed to make some all-time great episodes with an added zaniness that departed from the norm. Some didn't like this, I think it makes for an absurdism that ups the comedy value.

He wrote brilliant episodes such as 'You Only Move Twice,' 'Whacking Day,' 'The Boy who knew too much' and 'Homer the Great,' amongst many others.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,305
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2602 on: May 4, 2021, 03:59:44 pm »
Imagine having that on your CV. The sheer cultural impact, let alone the story and jokes.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,150
  • Truthiness
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2603 on: May 4, 2021, 04:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May  4, 2021, 03:29:38 pm
Got a big soft spot for John Swartzwelder, he wrote my all time favourite episode, Homer at the Bat, which is a near-perfect episode, gags at breakneck speed, every jokes hits, the guest actors were clearly into it and added to the spectacle rather than detracted, Burns had some of his all time great lines and it just plays massively to the bizarre surrealism that Swartzwelder managed to imbue in his best episodes.
From the Deadspin piece years ago
Quote
To fix the game and secure his victory, Burns orders Smithers to enlist ballplayers like Cap Anson, Honus Wagner, and Jim Creighton. (Swartzwelder's choice of Creighton was particularly inspired. The ace pitcher for the Brooklyn Excelsiors in the 1850s and '60s, Creighton supposedly didn't strike out once while batting during the 20 games of the 1860 season. Creighton died two years later. He was 21.)
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,568
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2604 on: May 4, 2021, 05:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on May  4, 2021, 04:24:56 pm
From the Deadspin piece years ago
Cheers for posting that - it highlights another Swartzwelder joke he used in Rosebud and other episodes that I love - to frequently change Mr Burns' age and make him seem impossibly ancient  ;D
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,305
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2605 on: May 4, 2021, 06:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May  4, 2021, 05:08:23 pm
Cheers for posting that - it highlights another Swartzwelder joke he used in Rosebud and other episodes that I love - to frequently change Mr Burns' age and make him seem impossibly ancient  ;D

Yes, I'd like to send this letter to the Prussian consulate in Siam by aeromail. Am I too late for the 4:30 auto-gyro?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,157
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2606 on: May 4, 2021, 07:10:28 pm »
Local villain C. Montgomery Burns, seen here terrorizing children in a 19th-century woodcut...
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,609
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2607 on: May 4, 2021, 11:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May  4, 2021, 03:29:38 pm
Got a big soft spot for John Swartzwelder, he wrote my all time favourite episode, Homer at the Bat, which is a near-perfect episode, gags at breakneck speed, every jokes hits, the guest actors were clearly into it and added to the spectacle rather than detracted, Burns had some of his all time great lines and it just plays massively to the bizarre surrealism that Swartzwelder managed to imbue in his best episodes.

A lot of The earlier Simpsons episodes were more grounded and realistic - which is good in many ways - but Swartzwelder managed to make some all-time great episodes with an added zaniness that departed from the norm. Some didn't like this, I think it makes for an absurdism that ups the comedy value.

He wrote brilliant episodes such as 'You Only Move Twice,' 'Whacking Day,' 'The Boy who knew too much' and 'Homer the Great,' amongst many others.

Probably my favourite episode, or tied with 'The Springfield Files', both of which will never get old for me. I think season 8 was the best they ever done, personally.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,609
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2608 on: May 6, 2021, 01:33:29 pm »
Senator Mendoza is one of the most respected citizens in this state, McBain. And yet you ran his limo off a cliff, broke the necks of three of his bodyguards and drove a bus through his front DOOR?!
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2609 on: May 6, 2021, 01:42:54 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May  4, 2021, 03:29:38 pm


He wrote brilliant episodes such as 'You Only Move Twice,' 'Whacking Day,' 'The Boy who knew too much' and 'Homer the Great,' amongst many others.

is it me, or does 'Whacking Day' not get aired these days?  I don't think I've seen it in an age!!
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,568
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2610 on: May 6, 2021, 02:25:16 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on May  6, 2021, 01:42:54 pm
is it me, or does 'Whacking Day' not get aired these days?  I don't think I've seen it in an age!!
There's a few that either don't get aired, or are so butchered by the channel's edit that they may as well not do so.

Whacking Day doesn't get aired because of the animal cruelty aspect, even though that literally is the crux of the episode and gets resolved.

A Streetcar Named Marge doesn't get aired now because of the New Orleans song at the beginning of the play.

The City of New York vs Homer Simpson was pulled from replays after 9/11 and has only had airing in the UK again a decade later, with extensive cuts.

The Cartridge Family was shown in the UK but pulled from US for four years after it was written (so had to be reanimated in part and rejigged and showed as part of S10 when it was written for S6) due to the various gun capers involved (I'd call the comedy with the guns absurdism, but obviously not absurd enough for the US's censors to allow).

And there's loads that have had a lot of content cut, or lines cut out that throw off the whole context of the scene.
 
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,128
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2611 on: May 6, 2021, 05:42:14 pm »
Didn't ever remember seeing The Cartridge Family on TV, think I only saw it the first time on the DVD of season 6.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,568
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2612 on: May 6, 2021, 06:46:10 pm »
Quote from: John_P on May  6, 2021, 05:42:14 pm
Didn't ever remember seeing The Cartridge Family on TV, think I only saw it the first time on the DVD of season 6.
I think on DVDs and Disney+ now its in the correct order, but did not air correctly at the time. Luckily with The Simpsons being how it is, there were no major continuity issues.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2613 on: Yesterday at 11:46:08 am »
Quote from: John_P on May  6, 2021, 05:42:14 pm
Didn't ever remember seeing The Cartridge Family on TV, think I only saw it the first time on the DVD of season 6.

I bought the video when it came out to watch that one
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,305
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2614 on: Today at 02:49:19 am »
Watched The PTA Disbands tonight.

I estimated one joke every 5 seconds and one iconic line every minute. This is "pinnacle of human culture" writing.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Simpsons - The Blurst of thread
« Reply #2615 on: Today at 03:10:49 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May  6, 2021, 02:25:16 pm
A Streetcar Named Marge doesn't get aired now because of the New Orleans song at the beginning of the play.
Fun fact: by a bizarre coincidence that episode was actually shown in the UK at the same time as the New Orleans hurricane and floods. I remember watching it and thinking there was no way they wouldn't have cut out the song. But they didn't.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Up
« previous next »
 