I suppose this place is as good as anywhere to share it. I have a tattoo of stinky Moe from the classic episode Bart Sells his Soul.A small tattoo on my inner arm of the drawing the boy hands to Moe in his restaurant.The stupid things we do in our early 20s

Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez