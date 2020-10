When Bart joins the mob



Lionel Hutz: You've been his father for ten years. Do you really think he could be the leader of a murderous criminal syndicate?

Homer: Well, not the leader... I mean... Oh, it's true, it's true! All the pieces fit!





Legs:

We tried to stop the kid, but he wouldn't quit!

Prostitution, loan sharking, numbers - The kid liked to wet his beak in everything.