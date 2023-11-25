Poll

 Select your winners in the following 4 Quarter Final matches:

QF 1: Lone Star Red
QF 1: child-in-time
QF 2: RobbieRedman
QF 2: Tubby
QF 3: Chakan
QF 3: Vivabobbygraham
QF 4: red1977
QF 4: Crosby Nick

Voting closes: November 25, 2023, 06:48:47 pm

Sly Sports Premier League draft - Quarter Finals

Sly Sports Premier League draft - Quarter Finals
« on: Today at 06:48:47 pm »
Welcome to the world of Sly Sports where all football before 1992 does not exist.

This is a Premier League era draft, so please only judge players on their appearances in the Premier League from 1992 to present day. Any form outside of the league or in any other eras is not relevant. Subs were just for fun and not to be seriously counted in the vote -

_____________________________________________________Quarter Final 1_______________________________________________________

Lone Star Red                                       V                                           child-in-time

                     
Subs: Zlatan, David Luiz, C. Dempsey                                              Subs: F. Sinclair, Ruben Neves, Yorke

___________________________________________________Quarter Final 2_________________________________________________________

  RobbieRedman                                            V                                              Tubby   

                     
                                                                                                                                      Subs: D. Traore, Ketsbaia, Kanu

____________________________________________________Quarter Final 3________________________________________________________


Chakan                                      V                                           Vivabobbygraham

                 
                                                                                                                                                                     Subs: V. Moses, L. Sane, Titi Camara                                                                                                           

___________________________________________________Quarter Final 4_________________________________________________________

  red1977                                                   V                                          Crosby Nick   

                 
            Subs: R. Huth, E. Berkovic, M. Viduka                                                                        Subs: Origi, Smicer, Piechnik                                                                                         

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Sly Sports Premier League draft - Quarter Finals
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:01:44 pm »
Quarter finals wooo, further than I thought Id get.
